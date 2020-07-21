Clear
BREAKING NEWS Alabama adds 1,364 new coronavirus cases; total at 69,075 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

EU leaders strike 'historic' $2 trillion deal to rebuild Europe's economy

After almost five days of fraught discussions, European leaders have agreed to create a €750 billion ($858 billion) recovery fund to rebuild EU economies ravaged by the coronavirus crisis. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:50 AM
Posted By: By James Frater and Michelle Toh, CNN Business

After almost five days of fraught discussions, European leaders have agreed to create a €750 billion ($858 billion) recovery fund to rebuild EU economies ravaged by the coronavirus crisis.

The European Commission will borrow the money on financial markets and distribute just under half of it — €390 billion euros ($446 billion) — as grants to the hardest hit EU states, with the rest provided as loans. Leaders also agreed a new EU budget of nearly €1.1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) for 2021-2027, creating combined spending power of about €1.8 trillion ($2 trillion).

"It is an ambitious and comprehensive package combining the classical [budget] with an extraordinary recovery effort destined to tackle the effects of an unprecedented crisis in the best interest of the EU," the EU leaders said in a joint declaration.

The deal focuses on providing funding across three pillars: helping businesses rebound from the pandemic, rolling out new measures to reform economies over the long haul, and investing to help protect against "future crises." It came after days of deadlock and fractious talks that were described as some of the most bitterly divided in years.

"We did it! Europe is strong. Europe is united," European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference Tuesday. "This is a good deal, this is a strong deal, and most importantly, this is the right deal for Europe right now."

Michel said it was the first time that members of the European Union were "jointly enforcing our economies against the crisis."

The European Union is battling a savage recession triggered by the pandemic, and the hardest-hit countries such as Italy and Spain urgently need fresh economic relief.

The European Commission said earlier this month that it expects the EU economy to shrink 8.3% in 2020, considerably worse than the 7.4% slump predicted two months ago.

Before Tuesday, agreement had been thwarted by deep divisions over the overall size of the recovery fund, the mix of grants and loans, and the conditions that should be attached to the relief.

Details of the deal

There had been bitter rows over some of the terms of the deal during the last few days. The agreement came just hours after Michel had presented a new proposal to political leaders on Monday.

The European Commission's original proposal was to distribute €500 billion ($573 billion) via grants, while €250 billion ($286 billion) would have been offered as loans. But the volume of grants had been vehemently contested during the summit. The so-called "Frugal Four" countries — Netherlands, Denmark, Austria and Sweden — were worried it would burden their countries with debt to fund the spending of other governments.

Using grants would have required net contributors to the EU budget, including the "Frugal Four," to pay in more. Relying on loans, meanwhile, would mean saddling highly-indebted countries such as Italy with even more liabilities.

The new agreement means the European Union will become a major borrower in global financial markets for the first time. It plans to repay the money by 2058.

To help do that, it will look for fresh ways to raise funds. The Commission said in the text of the deal that it would propose a "digital levy" for tech companies, and consider a new tax on financial transactions.

It also said it would consider updating an existing emissions trading program, which caps the amount of greenhouse gases companies are allowed to emit without facing fines. It could extend the restrictions to the aviation and maritime industries, according to the Commission.

How it came to pass

The meeting of the EU top brass was the first major in-person gathering of world leaders since the pandemic started — and the negotiations ran for four days and nights.

It was "more than 90 hours, but it was worth it," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters Tuesday.

Failure to reach an agreement would have risked a "two-speed" economic recovery, with wealthier northern European states bouncing back faster than struggling Italy and Spain. That in turn would have placed further enormous strain on the ties that keep the EU together.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the signing of the deal as a "historic day for Europe."

"Think of the distance that we have covered. Ever since February, we have not been able to come to some type of agreement," he said. "Now we have the [budget], we have the recovery fund and this amounts to almost 2% of the EU GDP."

Macron hailed the leaders' efforts as helping "to almost double the EU budget for the next years to come," while German Chancellor Angela Merkel declared that "we have laid out the financial foundations for the European Union for the next seven years."

Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, called the deal "a big step forward for Europe."

"With the biggest ever effort of cross border solidarity, the EU is sending a strong signal of internal cohesion," he wrote in a note Tuesday. "Near term, the confidence effect can matter even more than the money itself."

Chris Liakos, Julia Horowitz and Mark Thompson contributed to this report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69075

Reported Deaths: 1268
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8901185
Mobile6150161
Montgomery5178124
Madison358814
Tuscaloosa321555
Marshall240019
Shelby228727
Lee204338
Baldwin199014
Morgan172210
Etowah135615
DeKalb13257
Elmore126827
Walker125750
Unassigned118034
Dallas114113
Franklin102716
Russell9360
Houston8928
Limestone8795
Autauga83820
St. Clair8284
Cullman8267
Calhoun8146
Lauderdale7738
Colbert7579
Chambers73933
Tallapoosa70772
Butler68232
Escambia64012
Talladega6028
Jackson5763
Covington55316
Coffee5464
Pike5466
Dale5384
Lowndes51523
Barbour4794
Chilton4773
Blount4651
Marion43016
Marengo42811
Hale40123
Bullock39510
Clarke3877
Wilcox3519
Winston3508
Perry3353
Randolph32810
Sumter32313
Monroe3183
Pickens3087
Conecuh2909
Bibb2742
Macon26110
Choctaw23812
Greene2209
Washington2199
Henry1923
Lawrence1850
Cherokee1727
Crenshaw1723
Geneva1460
Lamar1341
Clay1242
Fayette1215
Cleburne801
Coosa731
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 79754

Reported Deaths: 847
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16702245
Davidson16223166
Rutherford461841
Hamilton434140
Williamson256218
Sumner250561
Knox241318
Out of TN21849
Wilson162819
Trousdale15436
Unassigned13371
Bradley12397
Putnam12147
Montgomery11738
Robertson114314
Sevier11124
Tipton8098
Macon7038
Lake7020
Bedford68810
Maury6654
Hamblen6606
Bledsoe6411
Hardeman5567
Blount5387
Madison5002
Fayette4737
Washington4700
Sullivan4276
Loudon4083
Rhea4010
Dickson3900
Dyer3734
Cheatham3714
McMinn37119
Gibson3121
Lawrence3026
Anderson3003
Jefferson2641
Cumberland2556
Lauderdale2545
Greene2233
Warren2223
Smith2192
Cocke2171
Giles2072
Carter2052
Coffee2050
Hardin2037
Haywood1924
Monroe1857
Henderson1750
Obion1753
Marshall1662
Franklin1643
McNairy1621
Wayne1500
DeKalb1451
Hawkins1452
Hickman1430
Lincoln1430
Marion1324
Roane1250
White1243
Chester1200
Claiborne1180
Crockett1053
Weakley1011
Campbell1001
Overton911
Carroll802
Grainger740
Grundy722
Jackson720
Cannon710
Polk700
Unicoi690
Henry630
Humphreys622
Sequatchie610
Decatur590
Meigs530
Johnson520
Union500
Perry490
Stewart470
Morgan421
Fentress410
Scott360
Clay340
Moore320
Benton301
Hancock300
Houston300
Lewis190
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events