Clear

A gunman killed a federal judge's son at her New Jersey home. He appeared to be dressed as a delivery driver, source says

The son of US District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas has died after a gunman opened fire on her North Brunswick home, the top judge at the federal courthouse confirmed to CNN.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Evan Perez, Amir Vera and Mark Morales, CNN

The son of US District Court of New Jersey Judge Esther Salas has died after a gunman opened fire on her North Brunswick home Sunday, the top judge at the federal courthouse confirmed to CNN.

Chief Judge Freda Wolfson told CNN late Sunday that Salas' son Daniel Anderl, 20, was killed in the shooting and her husband, Mark Anderl, a defense attorney, was injured. Salas was unharmed, Wolfson said.

Both the US Marshals and FBI are investigating the shooting. Initial reports from law enforcement said Daniel Anderl opened the door with his father right behind him. The door opened to a hail of gunfire and the gunman fled, a law enforcement source told CNN.

"We are looking for one subject," the FBI said in a statement. "We are working closely with our state and local partners and will provide additional updates when available."

The gunman appeared to be wearing a FedEx uniform, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told CNN.

It is not yet known whether the gunman was a FedEx employee or someone posing to be an employee.

"We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities," Jonathan Lyons, a spokesman for FedEx, said in an email statement.

Law enforcement has not been aware of any threats against the judge, the source told CNN. Right now investigators don't know the motive.

Federal court records show that Salas has presided over several high-profiles cases, including the financial fraud case of Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa and Joe Giudice.

She also handled the 2018 sentencing of Farad Roland, who was found guilty of federal racketeering charges and sentenced to 45 years in prison by Salas. Roland was the leader of the South Side Cartel, "one of Newark's most violent street gangs," a press release from the US Justice Department said.

On Thursday, Salas was assigned to handle a class action lawsuit brought against Deutsche Bank by Ali Karimi on behalf of investors who purchased securities from the bank between November 7, 2017, and July 6, 2020. The complaint alleges that the bank "failed to properly monitor customers that the Bank itself deemed to be high risk, including, among others, the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein," federal court records show.

Condolences for the judge and her family have come from top political leaders in New Jersey.

"Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. "This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn't done."

Democratic US Sen. Bob Menendez, who said he was proud to have recommended Judge Salas to former President Barack Obama, also issued a statement sending his prayers to the family.

"My prayers are with Judge Salas and her family, and that those responsible for this horrendous act are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice," Menendez said.

North Brunswick Mayor Francis "Mac" Womack told CNN over the phone Sunday night that Judge Salas' husband Mark Anderl is "one of the most straight-up honest attorneys" he has dealt with.

"He's a very very exuberant, vibrant, one hundred percent pleasant person," Womack said. "He loves to talk about his wife, and he loves to brag about his son, and how his son would excel in baseball, and how he was doing down in college in Washington ... I'm just very sorry to see him going through this."

The FBI urged anyone with relevant information to call FBI Newark at 973-792-3001.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 62111

Reported Deaths: 1232
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8640183
Mobile6017161
Montgomery5057124
Madison346214
Tuscaloosa315255
Marshall233519
Shelby220827
Lee199338
Baldwin191414
Morgan166410
Etowah130715
DeKalb12927
Elmore124527
Walker123750
Unassigned114633
Dallas111713
Franklin102016
Russell9090
Limestone8445
Houston8348
Autauga82320
Cullman8087
St. Clair7904
Calhoun7686
Lauderdale7488
Chambers73433
Colbert7289
Tallapoosa69672
Butler67932
Escambia61313
Talladega5808
Jackson5613
Pike5376
Covington53516
Coffee5314
Dale5123
Lowndes51223
Barbour4723
Chilton4633
Blount4411
Marengo41911
Marion41816
Hale39723
Bullock39310
Clarke3837
Wilcox3459
Winston3438
Perry3203
Randolph31710
Sumter31713
Monroe3123
Pickens3027
Conecuh2849
Bibb2652
Macon25410
Choctaw23712
Greene2209
Washington2089
Henry1893
Lawrence1840
Cherokee1667
Crenshaw1563
Geneva1430
Lamar1291
Fayette1195
Clay1172
Cleburne791
Coosa711
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 78115

Reported Deaths: 843
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16468245
Davidson16044166
Rutherford450341
Hamilton423340
Williamson251718
Sumner245860
Knox232218
Out of TN20849
Wilson160119
Trousdale15436
Unassigned12561
Putnam12127
Bradley12057
Montgomery11578
Robertson113014
Sevier10874
Tipton7988
Macon7018
Lake7000
Bedford67910
Hamblen6486
Bledsoe6421
Maury6294
Hardeman5477
Blount5186
Madison4862
Fayette4657
Washington4300
Loudon3983
Rhea3940
Sullivan3876
Dickson3760
Dyer3653
Cheatham3644
McMinn36319
Gibson3061
Lawrence2966
Anderson2892
Jefferson2611
Cumberland2536
Lauderdale2475
Warren2153
Smith2142
Cocke2101
Greene2093
Giles1972
Hardin1947
Coffee1900
Monroe1827
Haywood1814
Carter1792
Obion1683
Henderson1610
Marshall1612
McNairy1601
Franklin1583
Wayne1470
Hickman1420
Hawkins1392
DeKalb1381
Lincoln1380
Marion1264
White1233
Roane1220
Chester1150
Claiborne1130
Weakley1011
Crockett983
Campbell961
Overton911
Carroll772
Grainger730
Grundy732
Jackson720
Cannon700
Polk670
Unicoi660
Sequatchie630
Henry620
Humphreys622
Decatur570
Johnson520
Meigs510
Perry490
Union460
Stewart440
Morgan411
Fentress400
Scott350
Clay330
Houston290
Benton281
Hancock280
Moore280
Lewis150
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events