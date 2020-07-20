Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

US cities hit hard by Covid-19 weigh another stay-at-home order but state leaders are pushing back

Mayor Eric Garcetti joins CNN's Jake Tapper and warns that Los Angeles may be close to declaring a stay-at-home order as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 4:40 AM
Updated: Jul 20, 2020 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Some cities hit hard by Covid-19 are warning more drastic measures could lie ahead as officials try to contain a virus spreading more rampant than ever.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told CNN Sunday he was on the "brink" of another stay-at-home order, saying things "reopened too quickly."

"It's not just what's opened and closed, it's also about what we do individually. It's about the people who are getting together outside of their households, with people they might know. It might be their extended family, it might be friends. They might think because they got a test two weeks ago, that it's okay. But it's not."

Last week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also discussed his proposal to the state's governor for a two-week shutdown due to the rise in cases. He said the city needed to "reset," especially as leaders begin conversations about reopening schools.

But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said a statewide lockdown is not happening.

"People are panicking, thinking I'm about to shut down Texas again," he told CNN affiliate KPRC Wednesday. "The answer is no. That is not the goal."

Turner's proposal parallels what Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced last week: that the city's reopening be rolled back to Phase 1, when residents were ordered home except for essential trips. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the decision calling it "confusing" and "legally unenforceable."

The two leaders in the state have since been clashing on coronavirus guidelines, after Kemp sued the mayor over a mask mandate she ordered for the city.

The different approaches are just some examples of the conversations between local and state leaders across the US as cases surge and hospital capacities dwindle.

In a month, the US beat its own record of new cases in a day at least nine times. So far, more than 3.7 million Americans have tested positive for the virus and at least 140,534 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus: Your questions, answered

Colorado areas using masks had lower virus spread

With most state leaders vowing not to fall back into a second shutdown, many have leaned in on mask mandates to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

In Colorado, the governor issued a statewide mask mandate and said Sunday his state saw a lower spread of the virus in areas that saw more mask usage.

"With the desire to keep the economy open, to maximize the ability to return to school in as safe a way as possible for teachers and for students, the mask mandate was really an easy decision after I saw that data," Gov. Jared Polis told ABC's "This Week."

Experts have repeatedly highlighted masks are among the most powerful weapons the country can use against the virus. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert has urged governors and mayors to be "as forceful as possible" to get Americans to wear face coverings.

Why the guidance on face masks has changed

In Florida, where daily new cases have tripled in a month, the governor has resisted implementing a mandate and said the state would not be prosecuting people who don't wear face coverings.

But in the city of Miami, officials are doubling down on an existing mask order. Starting Monday, residents who fail to wear a face mask in public will be fined without first getting a warning. That fine starts at $50 and will increase at every additional offense.

Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday, National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said it was "bizarre that we have turned the mask wearing into something political."

"You'd wonder what is going on here? How could it be that something as basic as a public health that we have very strong evidence can help, seems to attach to people's political party," he said.

"This is not a war, but in a certain way it is, against the enemy which is called the virus and that virus is very sneaky and stealthy."

These are the states that require masks

These states broke records

Meanwhile, as states navigate their next steps to combat the rapid spread, unwanted records keep getting smashed.

  • Los Angeles reported the highest number of hospitalizations in a day, with at least 2,216 people hospitalized. More than half of the 2,848 new cases reported Sunday in Los Angeles were in people under 41 years old, officials said.
  • At least two states reported record single-day case increases Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Georgia reported 4,688 new cases for a total of 139,880 statewide while North Carolina reported 2,522 new cases, reaching 98,092 infections across the state.
  • Arizona reported its highest death count since the pandemic on Saturday, with a total of 147 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins. The state's previous one-day record, set on July 7, was 117 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
  • In Florida, a state that has broken its own single-day case record several times in recent weeks, there were at least 49 hospitals with no ICU beds available Sunday, according to data from a state agency.

Track the virus

Older children can transmit virus as much as adults

While more states are reporting surges, local leaders are discussing what a return to school will look like. President Donald Trump has already said he's pressured governors to ensure a return to classrooms across the country in the fall.

In Arizona, where the governor has indicated he'll give more guidance on school reopenings in the coming days, 87 healthcare professionals signed a letter urging the state leader to keep schools closed for the first quarter of the school year.

"We share a common concern: that the tremendous pressure to return to in-person schooling in August is ill-advised and dangerous given the uncontrolled spread of Covid-19 in our community," the letter said.

The decisions about a return to class come as new research reveals older children (between the ages of 10 and 19) can transmit the virus within a household just as much as adults.

The researchers in South Korea also found that children ages 9 and younger transmitted the virus within their household at rates that were a lot lower.

"Although the detection rate for contacts of preschool-aged children was lower, young children may show higher attack rates when the school closure ends, contributing to community transmission of Covid-19," the study said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 62111

Reported Deaths: 1232
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson8400183
Mobile5899161
Montgomery4985123
Madison332314
Tuscaloosa306855
Marshall228419
Shelby214827
Lee196038
Baldwin179614
Morgan162210
DeKalb12717
Etowah126415
Walker122650
Elmore122227
Dallas110113
Unassigned105433
Franklin101116
Russell8850
Limestone8145
Autauga81020
Cullman7747
Houston7738
St. Clair7634
Chambers73033
Lauderdale7308
Calhoun7246
Colbert7029
Tallapoosa69072
Butler67132
Escambia59413
Talladega5678
Jackson5463
Pike5336
Covington52016
Coffee5194
Lowndes51123
Dale5033
Barbour4653
Chilton4273
Blount4211
Marengo41311
Marion40916
Hale39323
Bullock39210
Clarke3767
Wilcox3419
Winston3418
Sumter31513
Perry3123
Monroe3103
Randolph30010
Pickens2997
Conecuh2799
Bibb2602
Macon24810
Choctaw23512
Greene2179
Washington1989
Lawrence1830
Henry1813
Cherokee1587
Crenshaw1513
Geneva1340
Fayette1175
Lamar1171
Clay1082
Cleburne721
Coosa691
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 76336

Reported Deaths: 838
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby16224241
Davidson15711166
Rutherford439741
Hamilton414440
Williamson244918
Sumner242660
Knox219618
Out of TN197510
Wilson155318
Trousdale15436
Putnam12047
Bradley11777
Unassigned11751
Montgomery11338
Robertson110514
Sevier10774
Tipton7928
Lake6990
Macon6998
Bedford67310
Hamblen6436
Bledsoe6391
Maury6064
Hardeman5307
Blount5096
Madison4792
Fayette4547
Loudon3943
Rhea3810
Washington3790
Sullivan3726
Dickson3700
Cheatham3584
Dyer3583
McMinn35419
Gibson2961
Lawrence2886
Anderson2772
Jefferson2561
Cumberland2526
Lauderdale2445
Warren2153
Smith2122
Cocke2021
Greene1963
Hardin1947
Coffee1820
Haywood1794
Giles1772
Monroe1767
Obion1643
Carter1622
Marshall1552
Henderson1530
McNairy1531
Franklin1463
Wayne1430
Hickman1390
DeKalb1380
Lincoln1320
Hawkins1312
White1233
Marion1214
Roane1180
Chester1100
Claiborne1100
Weakley991
Crockett933
Campbell921
Overton901
Carroll732
Grundy722
Jackson720
Grainger710
Cannon690
Unicoi660
Polk640
Sequatchie610
Henry600
Humphreys602
Decatur530
Johnson510
Perry490
Meigs470
Union410
Fentress400
Morgan401
Stewart370
Scott340
Clay330
Houston290
Moore280
Benton261
Hancock250
Lewis150
Van Buren140
Pickett101

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events