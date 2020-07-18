Clear

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day

John Lewis, a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman has died at age 80. CNN presidential historian Douglas Brinkley talks about the legacy he will leave behind.

Posted: Jul 18, 2020 4:10 AM
Updated: Jul 18, 2020 4:10 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial equality decades later.

John Robert Lewis died at age 80 after a battle with cancer. Rev. Cordy Tindell "C.T." Vivian died at age 95 of natural causes.

Both men were the epitome of "good trouble" -- Lewis' favorite saying and approach to confronting injustices guided by his belief in nonviolence. They worked alongside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the forefront of the historic struggle for racial justices in the 1960s.

At the time, their bloody beatings during protests shocked the nation and galvanized support that led to key changes in the fight for equality. For their years of arrests, confrontations and unyielding demands for justice, they received the highest civilian honor from the nation's first Black President.

John Robert Lewis

John Lewis was more than an icon of the civil rights movement. He was also a beloved Georgia congressman, a political force and an ally for marginalized communities nationwide.

"The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon, the city of Atlanta has lost one of its most fearless leaders, and the Congressional Black Caucus has lost our longest serving member," the Congressional Black Caucus said. " ... John Lewis was known as the conscience of our caucus."

Lewis, a Democrat who served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th congressional district for more than three decades, was considered a moral conscience of Congress because of his belief in a nonviolent fight for civil rights.

His passion for equal rights was backed by a long record of action that included dozens of arrests during protests against racial and social injustice.

A follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., he participated in lunch counter sit-ins, joined the Freedom Riders in challenging segregated buses and -- at the age of 23 -- was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.

"We do not want our freedom gradually; we want to be free now," he said at the time.

"Sometimes when I look back and think about it, how did we do what we did? How did we succeed? We didn't have a website. We didn't have a cellular telephone," Lewis has said of the civil rights movement.

At age 25, he also helped lead a march for voting rights on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where he and other marchers were met by heavily armed state and local police who attacked them with clubs, fracturing Lewis' skull.

Images from that "Bloody Sunday" shocked the nation and galvanized support for the Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

In 2011, after more than 50 years on the front lines of the civil rights movement, America's first Black President placed the Presidential Medal of Freedom on his neck.

Lewis has described attending President Barack Obama's 2009 inauguration as an "out-of-body" experience.

Cordy Tindell Vivian

C.T. Vivian was also a major force in the civil rights movement. He worked alongside King and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in the struggle for racial equality.

And like Lewis, he was also part of the Freedom Riders -- civil rights activists who rode through southern states to make sure bus terminals and other public facilities were not segregated.

His civil rights actions started decades ago with his first nonviolent protest in 1947 -- a lunch counter sit-in in Peoria, Illinois.

Vivian had a strong religious upbringing and he and other ministers founded the Nashville Christian Leadership Conference, an affiliate of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. The group helped organize sit-ins and civil rights marches.

Some of the marches ended in violence against him. He once led a group of people to register to vote in Selma, Alabama, despite defiance by a local sheriff who blocked the group.

"We will register to vote because as citizens of the United States we have the right to do it," he told the sheriff. The sheriff responded by beating Vivian until blood dripped off his chin in front of rolling cameras. The images helped galvanize wider support for change.

Vivian also created a college readiness program to help care for children kicked out of school for protesting racism.

The US Department of Education used his program as a guide to create Upward Bound, which was designed to improve high school and college graduation rates for students in underserved communities.

In the late 1970s, Vivian founded an anti-racism organization that focused on monitoring the Ku Klux Klan.

Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 62111

Reported Deaths: 1232
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7809181
Mobile5514158
Montgomery4806118
Madison297313
Tuscaloosa293154
Marshall220613
Shelby197227
Lee186137
Baldwin157913
Morgan15167
DeKalb11857
Etowah117514
Walker116043
Elmore114826
Dallas106512
Franklin97916
Unassigned93030
Russell8110
Autauga76519
Limestone7484
Cullman7296
Chambers71032
Houston7088
St. Clair7064
Lauderdale6907
Tallapoosa67272
Butler66231
Calhoun6596
Colbert6458
Escambia57112
Pike5196
Jackson5153
Talladega5077
Lowndes50023
Coffee4834
Covington47814
Dale4543
Barbour4443
Blount3951
Marengo38811
Chilton3873
Bullock38410
Hale38323
Marion36514
Clarke3526
Wilcox3348
Winston3307
Sumter30913
Monroe2953
Randolph29010
Pickens2867
Perry2783
Conecuh2688
Bibb2432
Macon2409
Choctaw22212
Greene2099
Washington1809
Henry1673
Lawrence1620
Cherokee1467
Crenshaw1453
Geneva1130
Fayette1043
Lamar1011
Clay962
Coosa681
Cleburne631
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 71540

Reported Deaths: 796
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby15324233
Davidson14982160
Rutherford411440
Hamilton384039
Sumner226457
Williamson221718
Knox199117
Out of TN185210
Trousdale15286
Wilson141218
Putnam11367
Bradley11146
Robertson108414
Unassigned10570
Sevier10104
Montgomery9747
Tipton7637
Lake6980
Macon6807
Bedford65410
Bledsoe6361
Hamblen5715
Maury5574
Hardeman5034
Madison4282
Fayette4246
Blount4164
Rhea3700
Loudon3683
Dyer3373
Washington3360
Cheatham3324
McMinn32619
Dickson3230
Sullivan3055
Lawrence2726
Gibson2591
Anderson2522
Cumberland2445
Lauderdale2294
Jefferson2271
Smith2052
Warren1891
Greene1872
Cocke1801
Haywood1723
Hardin1717
Coffee1680
Monroe1657
Giles1631
Obion1553
Marshall1502
McNairy1461
Carter1412
Franklin1363
Wayne1350
Henderson1320
Hickman1290
DeKalb1280
Lincoln1260
Hawkins1172
White1173
Marion1134
Roane1050
Chester990
Weakley941
Claiborne910
Overton881
Crockett843
Campbell791
Grundy712
Carroll691
Grainger670
Cannon660
Jackson650
Polk630
Unicoi630
Henry600
Humphreys552
Sequatchie540
Johnson510
Decatur490
Perry470
Meigs430
Morgan381
Fentress360
Stewart350
Scott320
Union320
Clay310
Moore280
Benton261
Houston250
Hancock240
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett90

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events