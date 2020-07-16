Clear
Chuck Woolery's son has Covid-19, spokesperson confirms

Former game show host Chuck Woolery's son has Covid-19, according to a spokesperson for Woolery. Woolery, who has since deactivated his Twitter account, said in his last posted tweet: "Covid-19 is real and it is here."

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 11:10 PM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:10 PM
Posted By: By Jon Passantino, CNN

Former game show host Chuck Woolery's son has Covid-19, a spokesperson for Woolery said Thursday.

"Chuck's son is fine and asymptomatic," Mark Young, with Jekyll and Hyde Advertising, told CNN.

Woolery made news late Sunday when President Donald Trump retweeted Woolery saying everyone is lying about Covid-19.

"The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying," Woolery said in that tweet.

"The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it," his tweet said.

Woolery deactivated his Twitter account Wednesday, Young said.

In his last posted tweet, Woolery said, "Covid-19 is real and it is here."

"My son tested positive for the virus, and I feel for those suffering and especially for those who have lost loved ones," Woolery said in a tweet on Monday morning, which still lives in the cache of digital archive sites.

Speaking on "Blunt Force Truth," the right-wing political podcast he cohosts, Woolery said he "never said Covid was a hoax, but it was the only way" his critics "could really twist and use it against me."

"There's nowhere I used 'hoax' or 'it's not real' or anything like that. I just said we've been lied to," Woolery said.

"My son has it, so hopefully he's fine," he said.

The podcast was released Thursday. It's not clear when it was recorded.

Woolery said it was "an honor to have your president retweet what your thoughts are and think it's important enough to do that."

Woolery wanted a break from social media, so he deactivated his Twitter account, Young said.

Woolery's account "is not gone. He is just taking a break from the abuse he has received from thousands of intolerant people who purposefully mislead people on his statement, including the media," Young said.

