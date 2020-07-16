Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

6-year-old boy praised by Anne Hathaway on social media for saving little sister from dog attack

Bridger Walker, a brave 6-year-old boy who shielded his sister from an attacking dog, received a surprise message from Chris Evans - who is sending Bridger a signed Captain America shield.

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Bridger Walker, a brave 6-year-old boy from Wyoming, has gained social media notoriety after being praised by Anne Hathaway for rescuing his sister from a dog attack.

On July 9, Bridger jumped into action when a 1-year-old old German shepherd mix charged toward his 4-year-old sister, a statement from the family obtained by CNN states. While shielding his sister he was brutally attacked by the dog.

"Tragically, instead of running off, the dog leaped and latched onto Bridger's cheek," the statement reads in part.

Bridger subsequently underwent a two-hour surgery that required more than 90 stitches, according to his family. And when his father asked him why he jumped in between his sister and the dog, he is said to have told them, "if someone had to die, I thought it should be me," according to the statement.

The young boy's aunt started an Instagram page and shared that Bridger is an Avengers fan, which caught Hathaway's attention.

"I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one," Hathaway wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Bridger and his sister.

"I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks. Hey @markruffalo, do you need a teammate??"

Cast members from the popular franchise have yet to comment publicly, but Hathaway's post has garnered more than 1 million likes and thousands of comments praising the boy.

The family also says Ruffalo, Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, the Russo brothers and Robbie Amell are among those who have reached out to them.

"May we follow Bridger's example, approach the world as a child, and bring greater peace to our own homes, communities, states and countries," the family concluded in their statement. ⁣

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 58225

Reported Deaths: 1183
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7449176
Mobile5349157
Montgomery4732118
Madison290112
Tuscaloosa283754
Marshall213313
Shelby188027
Lee179337
Baldwin149912
Morgan14897
DeKalb11457
Etowah113614
Walker113537
Elmore111825
Dallas103312
Franklin97016
Unassigned84228
Russell7610
Autauga74318
Limestone7254
Cullman7136
Chambers69932
Houston6848
St. Clair6714
Lauderdale6647
Tallapoosa66272
Butler65931
Calhoun6426
Colbert6138
Escambia56212
Jackson5113
Pike5016
Lowndes49723
Coffee4734
Covington45214
Talladega4517
Dale4283
Barbour4263
Bullock38110
Marengo38111
Hale37523
Chilton3693
Blount3671
Marion35514
Clarke3396
Wilcox3328
Winston3167
Sumter30613
Randolph28610
Monroe2833
Pickens2827
Perry2702
Conecuh2558
Bibb2382
Macon2359
Choctaw22112
Greene2029
Washington1679
Henry1653
Lawrence1590
Crenshaw1433
Cherokee1407
Geneva1100
Lamar961
Clay942
Fayette923
Coosa681
Cleburne621
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69061

Reported Deaths: 783
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14891233
Davidson14550157
Rutherford394439
Hamilton372139
Sumner218957
Williamson211918
Knox191515
Out of TN177510
Trousdale15165
Wilson133818
Putnam11087
Bradley10966
Unassigned10551
Robertson101013
Sevier9784
Montgomery9067
Tipton7407
Lake6980
Macon6707
Bedford64610
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5515
Maury5293
Hardeman4804
Madison4092
Fayette4046
Blount3813
Rhea3620
Loudon3532
Dyer3263
Washington3210
McMinn31319
Cheatham3113
Dickson3080
Sullivan2905
Lawrence2626
Cumberland2415
Gibson2371
Anderson2362
Jefferson2191
Lauderdale2184
Smith2022
Warren1831
Cocke1750
Greene1732
Coffee1620
Monroe1626
Haywood1553
Hardin1547
Obion1443
Giles1431
Marshall1412
McNairy1381
Wayne1300
Carter1282
Franklin1273
DeKalb1190
Hickman1180
White1163
Henderson1140
Lincoln1110
Marion1044
Hawkins1032
Roane1000
Chester910
Weakley871
Claiborne860
Overton861
Campbell771
Crockett753
Grundy682
Cannon650
Grainger650
Carroll631
Jackson620
Polk610
Unicoi610
Henry570
Sequatchie540
Humphreys532
Johnson480
Perry450
Decatur440
Meigs400
Morgan371
Fentress350
Stewart340
Scott310
Union310
Clay280
Moore260
Houston250
Benton241
Hancock150
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events