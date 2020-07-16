Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Nobel laureates call for 'challenge trials' to speed up vaccine process

Dr Richard Hatchett, CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, joins Christiane with an update on the urgent search for a Covid-19 vaccine

Posted: Jul 16, 2020 9:20 AM
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Emma Reynolds, CNN

More than 100 top scientists including 15 Nobel laureates have written an open letter calling for volunteers to be exposed to the coronavirus to assist with vaccine development.

They said so-called "human challenge trials" or "controlled infection trials" were of "vast importance" in speeding up the testing of the vaccines in development around the world.

"If challenge trials can safely and effectively speed the vaccine development process, there is a formidable presumption in favor of their use, which would require a very compelling ethical justification to overcome," the scientists wrote in the letter to Dr. Francis Collins, director of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

It urged the US government to undertake immediate preparations for human challenge trials, "including supporting safe and reliable production of the virus and any biocontainment facilities necessary to house participants."

The letter said human challenge trials -- in which volunteers are deliberately exposed to the pathogen under controlled conditions -- can provide information months before conventional efficacy trials, in which candidates receive a vaccine or control and resume their normal life, with the assumption that they may be eventually exposed to the virus.

More than 2,000 challenge trial volunteers also signed the letter published by 1Day Sooner, an organization advocating on their behalf.

Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford in England, and signatory of the open letter, wrote in a statement that "collaborative human challenge studies should be feasible and informative in the coming months."

Oxford's Jenner Institute is working with 1Day Sooner to produce a Covid-19 human challenge virus and Hill said it had "considerable potential" for helping to accelerate vaccine development and optimize vaccination approaches.

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidance in May saying challenge studies can be "substantially faster" and more effective than other methods, in part because fewer participants need to be exposed to experimental vaccines and because they can be used to compare potential vaccines.

Challenge trials were used in early research with smallpox, yellow fever and malaria, which changed the course of global public health, according to WHO.

Over the past 50 years, tens of thousands of consenting adult volunteers have safely undergone such trials under the oversight of research ethics committees, WHO reported.

It said controlled infection trials could be ethically acceptable if they met certain criteria. These include choosing young and healthy adults as participants, starting with low doses, ensuring public engagement, and providing high-quality care and close monitoring.

The notion of a human challenge trial for Covid-19 was jump-started by a March 31 article in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, which made the case that the nature of the global emergency warranted consideration of unconventional approaches.

Co-authored by Nir Eyal of Rutgers, Marc Lipsitch of Harvard, and Peter Smith of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the piece concluded that while a human challenge study would not be without risks, "every week that vaccine rollout is delayed will be accompanied by many thousands of deaths globally."

But members of the NIH's Accelerating Covid-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) Vaccines Working Group said earlier this month that challenge trials would not speed up vaccine development.

In a commentary published in the New England Journal of Medicine, ACTIV members wrote that using controlled human infection models to support vaccine development requires "essential criteria" to limit the risk for participants and could take "one to two years."

"A single death or severe illness in an otherwise healthy volunteer would be unconscionable and would halt progress," they wrote.

They said it would be unethical to organize an experiment in which people were deliberately infected unless there were a rescue therapy -- a treatment that can save lives -- which does not exist for coronavirus.

"Large, randomized, controlled trials of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines are currently the most efficient, generalizable, and scientifically robust path to establishing vaccine efficacy," the authors concluded.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 58225

Reported Deaths: 1183
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7449176
Mobile5349157
Montgomery4732118
Madison290112
Tuscaloosa283754
Marshall213313
Shelby188027
Lee179337
Baldwin149912
Morgan14897
DeKalb11457
Etowah113614
Walker113537
Elmore111825
Dallas103312
Franklin97016
Unassigned84228
Russell7610
Autauga74318
Limestone7254
Cullman7136
Chambers69932
Houston6848
St. Clair6714
Lauderdale6647
Tallapoosa66272
Butler65931
Calhoun6426
Colbert6138
Escambia56212
Jackson5113
Pike5016
Lowndes49723
Coffee4734
Covington45214
Talladega4517
Dale4283
Barbour4263
Bullock38110
Marengo38111
Hale37523
Chilton3693
Blount3671
Marion35514
Clarke3396
Wilcox3328
Winston3167
Sumter30613
Randolph28610
Monroe2833
Pickens2827
Perry2702
Conecuh2558
Bibb2382
Macon2359
Choctaw22112
Greene2029
Washington1679
Henry1653
Lawrence1590
Crenshaw1433
Cherokee1407
Geneva1100
Lamar961
Clay942
Fayette923
Coosa681
Cleburne621
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 69061

Reported Deaths: 783
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14891233
Davidson14550157
Rutherford394439
Hamilton372139
Sumner218957
Williamson211918
Knox191515
Out of TN177510
Trousdale15165
Wilson133818
Putnam11087
Bradley10966
Unassigned10551
Robertson101013
Sevier9784
Montgomery9067
Tipton7407
Lake6980
Macon6707
Bedford64610
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5515
Maury5293
Hardeman4804
Madison4092
Fayette4046
Blount3813
Rhea3620
Loudon3532
Dyer3263
Washington3210
McMinn31319
Cheatham3113
Dickson3080
Sullivan2905
Lawrence2626
Cumberland2415
Gibson2371
Anderson2362
Jefferson2191
Lauderdale2184
Smith2022
Warren1831
Cocke1750
Greene1732
Coffee1620
Monroe1626
Haywood1553
Hardin1547
Obion1443
Giles1431
Marshall1412
McNairy1381
Wayne1300
Carter1282
Franklin1273
DeKalb1190
Hickman1180
White1163
Henderson1140
Lincoln1110
Marion1044
Hawkins1032
Roane1000
Chester910
Weakley871
Claiborne860
Overton861
Campbell771
Crockett753
Grundy682
Cannon650
Grainger650
Carroll631
Jackson620
Polk610
Unicoi610
Henry570
Sequatchie540
Humphreys532
Johnson480
Perry450
Decatur440
Meigs400
Morgan371
Fentress350
Stewart340
Scott310
Union310
Clay280
Moore260
Houston250
Benton241
Hancock150
Van Buren140
Lewis130
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events