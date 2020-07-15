Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Nick Cannon let go by ViacomCBS over anti-Semitic comments

ViacomCBS is ending a decades-long relationship with actor and TV host Nick Cannon after he made anti-Semitic comments on his "Cannon's Class" podcast.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 2:50 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 2:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

ViacomCBS is ending a decades-long relationship with Nick Cannon after he recently made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast.

The actor and TV host was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff on a recent episode of the "Cannon's Class" podcast, where talk turned to Black people as the "true Hebrews" and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

ViacomCBS announced Tuesday that it was severing its ties with Cannon.

On Wednesday a spokesman for the corporation released a statement to CNN saying the company "condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism."

"We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast 'Cannon's Class' on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories," the statement read.

"While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him."

"We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds," the statement concluded.

In 1989 Griff was briefly kicked out of the rap group Public Enemy after he made anti-Semitic comments, but later rejoined the group as its ''supreme allied chief of community relations" according to a New York Times article from that year.

During his appearance on Cannon's podcast, Griff doubled down on his past comments and said he was "hated now because I told the truth."

Cannon said that Griff was "speaking facts" and amplified Griff's views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

"The Masked Singer" host also disputed that such views were anti-Semitic because, Cannon said, Black people are the "true Hebrews."

"It's never hate speech. You can't be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people," he said. "When we are the same people who they want to be. That's our birthright. We are the true Hebrews."

On Monday Cannon posted a series of tweets about the controversy, writing "Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions."

"I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric," he wrote. "We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding."

He added that he is "an advocate for people's voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly."

"In today's conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another & embrace uncomfortable conversations it's the only way we ALL get better," he wrote. "I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I've made that has been projected as negative. "

ViacomCBS has had a professional relationship with Cannon for several years.

It is the parent company of multiple networks including Nickelodeon, on which Cannon appeared as an actor starting in the 1990s and where he later served as an executive.

ViacomCBS also owns MTV, where Cannon's comedy sketch series "Wild 'N Out" has been popular since its debut in 2005 and recently expanded to its sister network, VH1.

On Wednesday Cannon shared a lengthy post titled "Truth and Reconciliation" on his official Facebook page in which he demanded full ownership of his "Wild 'N Out" brand and said ViacomCBS was "now on the wrong side of history."

"I don't blame any individual, I blame the oppressive and racist infrastructure," Cannon wrote.

"Systemic racism is what this world was built on and was the subject in which I was attempting to highlight in the recent clips that have been circulating from my podcast. If I have furthered the hate speech, I wholeheartedly apologize."

He also specifically apologized to the Jewish community.

"I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right," he wrote. "I have dedicated my daily efforts to continuing conversations to bring the Jewish Community and the African American community closer together, embracing our differences and sharing our commonalities."

CNN has reached out to reps for Cannon and ViacomCBS for additional comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 129°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 58225

Reported Deaths: 1183
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7186174
Mobile5206147
Montgomery4690114
Tuscaloosa277754
Madison27299
Marshall209012
Shelby182026
Lee171637
Morgan14296
Baldwin139611
Walker112635
DeKalb11187
Etowah110414
Elmore110124
Dallas102810
Franklin96016
Unassigned81428
Russell7340
Autauga73317
Chambers69332
Limestone6914
Cullman6896
Houston6587
Butler65631
St. Clair6463
Tallapoosa64669
Lauderdale6337
Colbert5826
Calhoun5776
Escambia5228
Lowndes49723
Pike4915
Jackson4722
Coffee4534
Covington43913
Talladega4337
Dale4142
Barbour4133
Bullock38010
Hale36723
Marengo36411
Chilton3563
Blount3441
Marion33214
Clarke3296
Wilcox3258
Winston3157
Sumter30413
Pickens2806
Randolph27910
Monroe2773
Perry2632
Conecuh2478
Bibb2322
Macon2279
Choctaw22112
Greene2019
Henry1613
Washington1588
Lawrence1510
Crenshaw1403
Cherokee1357
Geneva1060
Lamar951
Clay922
Fayette902
Coosa691
Cleburne531
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 66788

Reported Deaths: 767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14447229
Davidson14205155
Rutherford383939
Hamilton364838
Sumner210357
Williamson199016
Knox181512
Out of TN173711
Trousdale15135
Wilson127517
Putnam10917
Bradley10615
Unassigned10511
Robertson98413
Sevier9424
Montgomery8507
Tipton7277
Lake6960
Macon6527
Bedford6359
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5144
Maury5133
Hardeman4564
Madison3952
Fayette3936
Rhea3620
Blount3583
Loudon3342
Dyer3103
McMinn30719
Cheatham3013
Dickson2950
Washington2930
Sullivan2775
Lawrence2596
Cumberland2285
Anderson2192
Gibson2171
Lauderdale2044
Jefferson1961
Smith1872
Warren1640
Greene1632
Monroe1566
Coffee1550
Cocke1520
Haywood1503
Hardin1427
Marshall1322
Giles1311
Obion1313
McNairy1261
Wayne1260
Franklin1243
Carter1202
Hickman1140
Lincoln1060
DeKalb1000
Hawkins1002
Marion1004
Roane940
White943
Henderson900
Chester830
Weakley811
Claiborne800
Overton801
Campbell751
Crockett713
Grundy672
Unicoi610
Cannon600
Grainger590
Carroll581
Polk570
Henry560
Sequatchie530
Humphreys522
Jackson520
Johnson490
Perry440
Meigs400
Decatur390
Morgan341
Stewart320
Scott300
Fentress290
Union290
Clay270
Houston240
Moore230
Benton171
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren110
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events