Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Black and Latino communities face another public health crisis amid the pandemic -- gun violence

During a CNN Tonight In-Depth report on spiking gun violence in many American cities, NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller explains the struggle the department is facing with the rise of shootings in New York as the department deals with budget cuts and the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

In the University of Chicago Medical Center, where Dr. Brian Williams works, doctors have been "running" in the past several weeks to try and keep up with the incoming patients.

Some are infected with the coronavirus, which has already claimed more than 136,466 American lives in the past five months and is spreading uncontrollably nationwide.

Many others are victims of gun violence, which has been surging in several US cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

"And now you see it's ramping up in the summer," Williams said Tuesday during a CNN Tonight In-Depth report on spiking gun violence in many American cities.

The climb in both numbers isn't just local. As the US began to open up after weeks-long lockdowns, officials from coast to coast reported spikes in shooting incidents and homicides as more people ventured out. Some experts have pointed to police distrust and heightened social unrest following George Floyd's death as some of the contributing factors to the uptick in crime. Others point to institutional disadvantages burdening Black and Latino communities which have been linked to increases in violence.

And as those communities grieve recent victims of shootings, they're also facing the ongoing spread of coronavirus, which experts have said has disproportionately affected Latino communities as well as Black communities, who often have unequal access to healthcare and pre-existing conditions.

"For me, personally, it's hard to see the number of Black victims from gun violence and dealing with Covid infections that are coming to the hospital because that just indicates that there are root causes to these inequities that are being unmasked by the virus, that are being exacerbated by the gun violence," Williams says.

A holistic approach to ending the violence

The spikes in violence have had a "chilling" effect on communities of color, says Arc of Justice President and Founder Kirsten John Foy.

"I have done several vigils where the narrative and the message coming out of these violent and horrific acts is 'Black lives matter,'" he said. "And we're not directing that at an external force like the NYPD or other law enforcement. We're directing that message internally."

In New York City alone, where shootings in June increased by 130% compared to the same time last year, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller says about 95 to 100% of the victims were Black and Hispanic people.

"This is having a disparate effect on certain communities and we are not getting the same reaction from the press or the politicians about that disparate effect that we are about other things," he said.

Tackling the crime, in Foy's perspective, doesn't mean just bettering the justice system. It means focusing on other community initiatives as well -- like youth programs.

"Many of our young people are suffering from trauma, trauma that's inflicted by violence. Trauma that originates out of poverty, the conditions that they live under. The absence of adequate housing, the absence of opportunities," Foy said.

"When it's easier for a young person who is feeling a sense of despair, hopelessness, when it is easier for them to get their hands on a gun than it is for them to get their hands on an application for a job," he said, "then that is a recipe for disaster."

Reforming police while effectively fighting crime

Some New York officials say the surge in violence comes after sweeping reforms that were passed by the City Council last month to hold police accountable amid growing calls from protesters and communities of criminal justice reform. The department's Anti-Crime unit, officers who were more often on the streets, was also disbanded.

With similar legislation aimed at curbing police brutality passed in cities throughout the country and more officials voicing support for calls to defund -- and in some cases, abolish -- police departments, police chiefs in parts of the US have reported declining morale, with officers calling out sick or resigning.

"There is a feeling on the street that the police are handcuffed, that they are not out there as aggressively as we were in the past," NYPD Chief Terence Monahan said this week, speaking to New York radio station 1010 WINS. "(Police) are fearful if they take some proactive-type enforcement.

"The disbanding of Anti-Crime obviously had a huge effect. Those are our best cops out on the street, grabbing guns," he said. "So there's a feeling that it's safe to carry a gun on the street."

The key, Miller told CNN Tuesday night, is working with communities to address disparities and reform police -- but still be able to fight crime effectively.

"This is the deal with police," he said. "Society has a series of safety nets. There's health, youth services, mental health services, but throughout history whenever those safety nets have become work or broken or had holes in them, when people start to fall through them, at the bottom there's always a cop."

"Those safety nets need to have those holes fixed," Miller said. "The problem we're facing right now is we have a crime surge, which requires more cops and we're about to have less, and requires better deployments and more deployments."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 56441

Reported Deaths: 1136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7186174
Mobile5206147
Montgomery4690114
Tuscaloosa277754
Madison27299
Marshall209012
Shelby182026
Lee171637
Morgan14296
Baldwin139611
Walker112635
DeKalb11187
Etowah110414
Elmore110124
Dallas102810
Franklin96016
Unassigned81428
Russell7340
Autauga73317
Chambers69332
Limestone6914
Cullman6896
Houston6587
Butler65631
St. Clair6463
Tallapoosa64669
Lauderdale6337
Colbert5826
Calhoun5776
Escambia5228
Lowndes49723
Pike4915
Jackson4722
Coffee4534
Covington43913
Talladega4337
Dale4142
Barbour4133
Bullock38010
Hale36723
Marengo36411
Chilton3563
Blount3441
Marion33214
Clarke3296
Wilcox3258
Winston3157
Sumter30413
Pickens2806
Randolph27910
Monroe2773
Perry2632
Conecuh2478
Bibb2322
Macon2279
Choctaw22112
Greene2019
Henry1613
Washington1588
Lawrence1510
Crenshaw1403
Cherokee1357
Geneva1060
Lamar951
Clay922
Fayette902
Coosa691
Cleburne531
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 66788

Reported Deaths: 767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14447229
Davidson14205155
Rutherford383939
Hamilton364838
Sumner210357
Williamson199016
Knox181512
Out of TN173711
Trousdale15135
Wilson127517
Putnam10917
Bradley10615
Unassigned10511
Robertson98413
Sevier9424
Montgomery8507
Tipton7277
Lake6960
Macon6527
Bedford6359
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5144
Maury5133
Hardeman4564
Madison3952
Fayette3936
Rhea3620
Blount3583
Loudon3342
Dyer3103
McMinn30719
Cheatham3013
Dickson2950
Washington2930
Sullivan2775
Lawrence2596
Cumberland2285
Anderson2192
Gibson2171
Lauderdale2044
Jefferson1961
Smith1872
Warren1640
Greene1632
Monroe1566
Coffee1550
Cocke1520
Haywood1503
Hardin1427
Marshall1322
Giles1311
Obion1313
McNairy1261
Wayne1260
Franklin1243
Carter1202
Hickman1140
Lincoln1060
DeKalb1000
Hawkins1002
Marion1004
Roane940
White943
Henderson900
Chester830
Weakley811
Claiborne800
Overton801
Campbell751
Crockett713
Grundy672
Unicoi610
Cannon600
Grainger590
Carroll581
Polk570
Henry560
Sequatchie530
Humphreys522
Jackson520
Johnson490
Perry440
Meigs400
Decatur390
Morgan341
Stewart320
Scott300
Fentress290
Union290
Clay270
Houston240
Moore230
Benton171
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren110
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events