Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for July 15: Coronavirus, CDC, election, Taliban, Weinstein

Jeff Sessions speaks after losing an Alabama Senate GOP primary runoff to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 5:40 AM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 5:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The Trump administration has dropped its policy barring international students from staying in the US if they take only online courses. Major institutions like Harvard and MIT were all set to fight the policy in court.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US set another single-day record for coronavirus cases, recording 67,000 new cases yesterday. It's just another indication that infection rates aren't just persisting; they're accelerating. Worldwide, coronavirus cases have soared by more than 1 million in just five days. As a result of rising cases, the borders between the US and its two closest neighbors, Mexico and Canada, will now remain closed to nonessential travel through at least late August. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is also willing to delay August's congressional recess to get another relief bill in the can. There is some hopeful news on the medical front, though. The Covid-19 vaccine being developed by the drug company Moderna has been found to induce immune responses in all the volunteers who got it in a Phase 1 study. However, a lot more research -- and testing -- is needed.

2. CDC

Hospitals now have to send their data on coronavirus patients to the Trump administration instead of the CDC. Michael Caputo of the Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the change, saying the CDC's system for gathering hospital data is inadequate, and the administration will implement a "new faster and complete data system" that the CDC will participate in but no longer control. President Trump and CDC officials have been criticizing each other for months over their respective coronavirus responses. This week, four former CDC directors blasted the administration's efforts to disregard and politicize guidelines from the agency, and said the President is trying to undermine the CDC's attempts to address the crisis.

3. Election 2020

Another round of primary elections is setting the stage for more key races in November. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions lost his US Senate GOP primary runoff to former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville (pronounced TUB-er-vil, for all you non-football fans), CNN projects. This one went exactly the President's way: Trump had endorsed Tuberville and spoken out against his onetime ally's candidacy. Meanwhile, the President's former chief physician Dr. Ronny Jackson won his Republican runoff for a US House seat in Texas, CNN projects. And in Maine, Democrats chose state House Speaker Sara Gideon to try to unseat Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.

4. Taliban

The US has withdrawn from five bases in Afghanistan and reduced the size of its forces in the country as part of an agreement made this year with the Taliban. A Pentagon spokesperson said the five bases are now in the hands of the US' Afghan partners, while more than 8,000 US troops remain in the country. February's "Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan" outlined a series of commitments from the US and the Taliban related to troop levels, counterterrorism and an eventual ceasefire. However, there's been some concern about whether the Taliban is holding up its end of the deal. A Defense Department report this month detailed the group's continued ties to al Qaeda. Data provided to the Pentagon also showed that the Taliban increased its attacks on America's Afghan allies in the month after the peace deal was signed.

5. Harvey Weinstein

A federal judge in New York rejected a proposed $19 million settlement for disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's accusers. An attorney for several victims said he and his clients have argued for years that the deal's conditions were unfair and "should never be imposed on sexual assault survivors." Under the plan, a large victims' compensation fund would have been created and the women accusing Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment would have been released from any confidentiality agreements keeping them from telling their stories. However, attorneys pointed out that, among other things, the settlement didn't require Weinstein to take responsibility for his actions. Weinstein is serving 23 years in prison in New York for criminal sex act and rape. He faces more charges in Los Angeles.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for an infection

Sending her Supreme well-wishes.

MLB's Toronto Blue Jays are seeking an exemption to play games in their home stadium 

Canada's coronavirus restrictions may force them to become, temporarily, the New York or Florida Blue Jays, which just seems wrong.

How many hot dogs can one person possibly eat? Science finally has an answer

No humans were harmed in the making of this study.

Here's what's getting more expensive -- and cheaper -- at the grocery store

Yes, meat and coffee continue to be precious commodities.

Barbados is welcoming foreigners who work from home to do so from the island nation

Don't tease us, Barbados. Because we'll do it. 

TODAY'S NUMBER

9.7 billion

That will be the peak population of the world, according to a new study. Humanity will reach its population zenith in 2064, then decline to about 8.8 billion by the end of the century, the study predicts, as women get better access to education and contraception.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Normally, people don't play with kids' lives."

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, criticizing the Trump administration for pushing schools to return to in-person classes in the fall despite a lack of guidance and funding

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

These mind-bending kinetic sculptures are art in motion

Or optical illusions come to life. Either way ... whoaaa! (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 56441

Reported Deaths: 1136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7186174
Mobile5206147
Montgomery4690114
Tuscaloosa277754
Madison27299
Marshall209012
Shelby182026
Lee171637
Morgan14296
Baldwin139611
Walker112635
DeKalb11187
Etowah110414
Elmore110124
Dallas102810
Franklin96016
Unassigned81428
Russell7340
Autauga73317
Chambers69332
Limestone6914
Cullman6896
Houston6587
Butler65631
St. Clair6463
Tallapoosa64669
Lauderdale6337
Colbert5826
Calhoun5776
Escambia5228
Lowndes49723
Pike4915
Jackson4722
Coffee4534
Covington43913
Talladega4337
Dale4142
Barbour4133
Bullock38010
Hale36723
Marengo36411
Chilton3563
Blount3441
Marion33214
Clarke3296
Wilcox3258
Winston3157
Sumter30413
Pickens2806
Randolph27910
Monroe2773
Perry2632
Conecuh2478
Bibb2322
Macon2279
Choctaw22112
Greene2019
Henry1613
Washington1588
Lawrence1510
Crenshaw1403
Cherokee1357
Geneva1060
Lamar951
Clay922
Fayette902
Coosa691
Cleburne531
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 66788

Reported Deaths: 767
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14447229
Davidson14205155
Rutherford383939
Hamilton364838
Sumner210357
Williamson199016
Knox181512
Out of TN173711
Trousdale15135
Wilson127517
Putnam10917
Bradley10615
Unassigned10511
Robertson98413
Sevier9424
Montgomery8507
Tipton7277
Lake6960
Macon6527
Bedford6359
Bledsoe6341
Hamblen5144
Maury5133
Hardeman4564
Madison3952
Fayette3936
Rhea3620
Blount3583
Loudon3342
Dyer3103
McMinn30719
Cheatham3013
Dickson2950
Washington2930
Sullivan2775
Lawrence2596
Cumberland2285
Anderson2192
Gibson2171
Lauderdale2044
Jefferson1961
Smith1872
Warren1640
Greene1632
Monroe1566
Coffee1550
Cocke1520
Haywood1503
Hardin1427
Marshall1322
Giles1311
Obion1313
McNairy1261
Wayne1260
Franklin1243
Carter1202
Hickman1140
Lincoln1060
DeKalb1000
Hawkins1002
Marion1004
Roane940
White943
Henderson900
Chester830
Weakley811
Claiborne800
Overton801
Campbell751
Crockett713
Grundy672
Unicoi610
Cannon600
Grainger590
Carroll581
Polk570
Henry560
Sequatchie530
Humphreys522
Jackson520
Johnson490
Perry440
Meigs400
Decatur390
Morgan341
Stewart320
Scott300
Fentress290
Union290
Clay270
Houston240
Moore230
Benton171
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren110
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events