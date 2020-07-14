Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Alabama education officials meet, discuss 2020 reopening plan Full Story

Allentown Police investigating after video appears to show officer putting his knee on man's neck

Police in Allentown, PA, are investigating an officer's use of force after video appears to show him kneeling on a man's neck.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Ganesh Setty, Lauren Johnson and Carma Hassan, CNN

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, said they are investigating after video appears to show an officer kneeling on a man's neck while a second officer and another person hold the man's hands behind his back.

An investigation into the incident, which took place Saturday, is ongoing, Allentown Police Assistant Chief of Support Services Bill Lake told CNN.

A statement from the police chief said the man was behaving erratically and was noncompliant when officers attempted to restrain him.

Officers were at the emergency room of a hospital Saturday when they saw a man vomiting and staggering in the street before stopping in the driveway of the emergency room, according to a statement from Chief Glenn Granitz. After he was approached by officers and hospital staff, he allegedly yelled and spit at them, the chief said in the statement.

"As the officers attempted to restrain the individual, all parties fell to the ground," Granitz said in the statement. "The individual continued to be noncompliant which required officers to restrain the individual and the hospital applied a spit shield."

The man was treated and released from the hospital, the statement said. He has not been identified and it's not clear whether he suffered any injuries from police restraining him.

Granitz added that the investigation into the incident is moving swiftly.

Lake said that the Allentown police chief, mayor, and other town officials met with community members late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at the police station.

Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said in a statement that he will issue a statement at the conclusion of the investigation.

According to the Allentown Police Department's use of force policy issued on January 29 "use of neck restraints or similar weaponless control techniques (choke holds) is prohibited. Preventing imminent death or serious bodily injury to a member or citizen is the only possible exception to the prohibition."

Video shows an officer's knee on man's neck for about 8 seconds

The video, posted to Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley by a person who asked CNN to remain anonymous, begins with someone driving up on the scene which appears to be outside a hospital.

A person in scrubs is seen observing the incident, and it appears another individual in scrubs is assisting with the person on the ground.

As the man is on the ground with his hands behind his back, one officer places his elbow and then his knee on the man's neck.

It's unclear what led to the video being recorded and what happened after the video. It appears the officer's elbow first, and then his knee were on the man's neck for approximately eight seconds each.

It is also unclear what medical condition the man was in at the time of the incident

One person believed to be in the car a fair distance away while this is being filmed, can be heard on the recording saying, "I thought we mattered," and "We don't matter, bro."

Another can be heard saying "on his neck, bro," remarking on what she can see.

A person in hospital scrubs approaches the videographer, who says "you can't touch my phone," just before the video ends.

"Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley (BLMLV) stands proudly with our community against the latest case of police brutality right here at home. It took less than 2 weeks after Allentown Police Department (APD) released their use-of-force policy, to remind us it means nothing," Black Lives Matter to Lehigh Valley told CNN. "APD, the mayor's administration, and St. Lukes have failed to provide the transparency and immediate action we seek."

Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell's office told CNN they had no comment.

CNN has reached out to the Allentown police association and Saint Luke's Hospital for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 56441

Reported Deaths: 1136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7012170
Mobile5061140
Montgomery4599112
Tuscaloosa274353
Madison25359
Marshall205012
Shelby176425
Lee164737
Morgan13975
Baldwin134111
Walker111332
Elmore107622
Etowah106914
Dallas10189
DeKalb10017
Franklin95016
Unassigned77728
Autauga71515
Russell7130
Chambers68530
Cullman6686
Limestone6653
Butler65529
Houston6417
Tallapoosa63069
Lauderdale6006
St. Clair5983
Calhoun5545
Colbert5286
Escambia5128
Lowndes49222
Pike4805
Jackson4422
Coffee4364
Covington43512
Talladega4177
Dale4061
Barbour4022
Bullock37810
Hale36323
Marengo36111
Chilton3452
Blount3311
Clarke3236
Wilcox3158
Marion30914
Winston3095
Sumter29713
Pickens2786
Randolph2759
Monroe2683
Perry2552
Conecuh2388
Bibb2271
Macon2229
Choctaw22012
Greene2009
Henry1573
Washington1529
Lawrence1460
Crenshaw1343
Cherokee1317
Geneva1010
Fayette901
Clay892
Lamar891
Coosa671
Cleburne481
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 65274

Reported Deaths: 749
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14163224
Davidson13976146
Rutherford375539
Hamilton353538
Sumner204056
Williamson193916
Knox171710
Out of TN166012
Trousdale15105
Wilson126117
Putnam10817
Unassigned10772
Bradley10104
Robertson97313
Sevier9244
Montgomery8247
Tipton7177
Lake6960
Macon6467
Bledsoe6311
Bedford6309
Hamblen5084
Maury4993
Hardeman4444
Madison3842
Fayette3805
Rhea3500
Blount3483
Loudon3312
Dyer3023
McMinn29319
Cheatham2873
Dickson2820
Washington2760
Lawrence2506
Sullivan2485
Cumberland2294
Anderson2112
Gibson2031
Jefferson1931
Lauderdale1934
Smith1852
Warren1590
Greene1572
Monroe1566
Coffee1520
Cocke1460
Haywood1413
Hardin1407
Obion1273
Marshall1232
Wayne1230
Franklin1223
Giles1221
McNairy1171
Hickman1120
Carter1082
Marion1014
DeKalb990
Hawkins952
Lincoln950
White933
Roane880
Henderson830
Chester810
Overton791
Weakley791
Claiborne760
Campbell721
Grundy672
Crockett653
Unicoi600
Grainger590
Cannon580
Carroll571
Polk570
Henry540
Sequatchie520
Jackson500
Johnson490
Humphreys482
Perry430
Meigs400
Decatur350
Morgan341
Fentress290
Scott290
Union280
Stewart270
Clay230
Houston230
Moore230
Benton161
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren90
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events