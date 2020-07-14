Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Alabama education officials meet, discuss 2020 reopening plan Full Story

A bus driver in China deliberately crashed and killed 21 people after his house was demolished

Local Police say a driver deliberately crashed a bus full of passengers into a reservoir in southwestern China, hours after discovering his house had been demolished.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 2:20 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Westcott, CNN

A driver deliberately crashed a bus full of passengers into a reservoir in southwestern China, hours after discovering his house had been demolished, local police said Monday.

Twenty-one people died and 15 were injured on July 7 when the bus swerved across five lanes, smashed through a guard rail and partially sank, according to police in the city of Anshun, in Guizhou province.

There were 12 students on the bus at the time of the crash, five of whom died, according to state media. Some of the students were about to sit their their college entrance exams, known as the gaokao, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The driver, surnamed Zhang, was among those killed.

"Zhang was unsatisfied with his life and with the demolition of his rented public house. In order to get noticed, he committed an extreme criminal act," the Anshun police statement said.

According to police, Zhang normally began his shift at noon, but on July 7 he asked another driver if he could start earlier.

Just after 9 a.m., he bought a bottle of baijiu, a strong Chinese alcohol, before pouring it into a plastic beverage container.

Hours later, just before the crash, Zhang sent his girlfriend a voice message on popular messaging app WeChat, expressing "world-weary" feelings, according to the police.

Shortly before he drove the bus into the reservoir, Zhang was seen drinking from a plastic beverage bottle in the driver's seat. At least 200ml of baijiu was found by police near the crash site.

State-run media China Daily said that Zhang had been given the rental property when he worked at a diesel engine factory in Anshun's Xixiu district. According to police, he hadn't lived there for some time.

Zhang had known the house was marked for demolition as part of a "shantytown reconstruction project," according to China Daily. He had applied for compensation and new housing, but while he was offered $10,360 for losing the house, he didn't claim it and was turned down for new accommodation, state media said.

On the day of the crash, Zhang found out that the house had been demolished, leaving him homeless.

Forced demolitions of housing to provide space for new development is a common occurrence in China, especially for people living in less developed, or more rural areas. The developments sometimes leave the old residents homeless and unable to pay for expensive new housing, without the safety net previously provided by the Communist State.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 56441

Reported Deaths: 1136
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson7012170
Mobile5061140
Montgomery4599112
Tuscaloosa274353
Madison25359
Marshall205012
Shelby176425
Lee164737
Morgan13975
Baldwin134111
Walker111332
Elmore107622
Etowah106914
Dallas10189
DeKalb10017
Franklin95016
Unassigned77728
Autauga71515
Russell7130
Chambers68530
Cullman6686
Limestone6653
Butler65529
Houston6417
Tallapoosa63069
Lauderdale6006
St. Clair5983
Calhoun5545
Colbert5286
Escambia5128
Lowndes49222
Pike4805
Jackson4422
Coffee4364
Covington43512
Talladega4177
Dale4061
Barbour4022
Bullock37810
Hale36323
Marengo36111
Chilton3452
Blount3311
Clarke3236
Wilcox3158
Marion30914
Winston3095
Sumter29713
Pickens2786
Randolph2759
Monroe2683
Perry2552
Conecuh2388
Bibb2271
Macon2229
Choctaw22012
Greene2009
Henry1573
Washington1529
Lawrence1460
Crenshaw1343
Cherokee1317
Geneva1010
Fayette901
Clay892
Lamar891
Coosa671
Cleburne481
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 65274

Reported Deaths: 749
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby14163224
Davidson13976146
Rutherford375539
Hamilton353538
Sumner204056
Williamson193916
Knox171710
Out of TN166012
Trousdale15105
Wilson126117
Putnam10817
Unassigned10772
Bradley10104
Robertson97313
Sevier9244
Montgomery8247
Tipton7177
Lake6960
Macon6467
Bledsoe6311
Bedford6309
Hamblen5084
Maury4993
Hardeman4444
Madison3842
Fayette3805
Rhea3500
Blount3483
Loudon3312
Dyer3023
McMinn29319
Cheatham2873
Dickson2820
Washington2760
Lawrence2506
Sullivan2485
Cumberland2294
Anderson2112
Gibson2031
Jefferson1931
Lauderdale1934
Smith1852
Warren1590
Greene1572
Monroe1566
Coffee1520
Cocke1460
Haywood1413
Hardin1407
Obion1273
Marshall1232
Wayne1230
Franklin1223
Giles1221
McNairy1171
Hickman1120
Carter1082
Marion1014
DeKalb990
Hawkins952
Lincoln950
White933
Roane880
Henderson830
Chester810
Overton791
Weakley791
Claiborne760
Campbell721
Grundy672
Crockett653
Unicoi600
Grainger590
Cannon580
Carroll571
Polk570
Henry540
Sequatchie520
Jackson500
Johnson490
Humphreys482
Perry430
Meigs400
Decatur350
Morgan341
Fentress290
Scott290
Union280
Stewart270
Clay230
Houston230
Moore230
Benton161
Hancock120
Lewis120
Van Buren90
Pickett80

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events