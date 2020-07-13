Clear

Florida's virus record exemplifies growing disaster of early state openings

In a press conference, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Miami-Dade County mayor Carlos Giménez were pushed by a reporter on contract tracers after there was confusion over whether the governor or mayor could hire contact tracers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 12:00 AM
Updated: Jul 13, 2020 12:00 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Florida's staggering new single-day US state record of coronavirus cases underscores how the aggressive opening strategy championed by President Donald Trump and allied governors is turning into one of the worst political and economic calls in modern history.

The Sunshine State recorded more than 15,000 new infections on Sunday -- the highest number of new cases in a single day by any state -- as the pandemic raged across southern and western heartlands including Texas, Georgia and Arizona. The surge came two months after many states, disregarding government guidelines, opened up bars, gyms, hair salons and other businesses.

Fresh controversy is boiling meanwhile over Trump's aggressive push to get schools fully operational within weeks, after Education Secretary Betsy DeVos failed repeatedly to outline a plan to do so safely in a CNN interview Sunday.

The White House also intensified a stunning whispering campaign against the nation's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, accusing him of making mistakes and of refusing to prioritize the President's interests.

Fauci, who has not spoken to the President for weeks, has contradicted Trump's false claims that the United States is leading the world in the coronavirus fight. He's also refuted Trump's claim that 99% of Covid-19 cases are "totally harmless."

Fauci's positions have evolved with the science -- including his stance on masks, which he initially said weren't proven to be beneficial in everyday life and should be reserved for health care workers. The White House apparently sees no irony in attacking his track record when the President spent months denying the virus would be a problem, praising China for its handling of it and predicting a miracle that would cause it to disappear.

And the fact that the administration is mounting a political campaign-style attack one of its own senior officials, who has been one of the nation's most respected public health experts for decades, tells an extraordinary tale about its priorities in the pandemic.

Trump's election worries drive opening policy

Trump's fixation on his electoral prospects and desire to ignite an economic comeback were behind his assurances that it was safe to ease stay-at-home orders without waiting for infection curves to properly flatten. The push was eagerly embraced by some GOP governors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is now facing heavy criticism as his state sees runaway infection rates.

The alarming acceleration of the pandemic, with average countrywide new cases hitting 60,000 a day, suggests that the dark days endured by New York and New Jersey months ago may not turn out to be America's most harrowing tussle with the virus.

New reports are emerging of full intensive care units, a shortage of protective equipment for front-line medical workers and problems with an underpowered national testing system -- exactly the deficiencies that complicated the early fight against Covid-19.

Trump's earlier impatience may come back to bite him less than four months from Election Day. Some governors and city mayors are slowing or reversing reopenings. Economic and social damage from the pandemic could therefore last far longer than originally hoped as news of job losses in recent days indicates that furloughs could turn into permanent unemployment for thousands of Americans.

View Trump and Biden head-to-head polling

But far from learning the lessons of previous missteps, the White House, which only just got Trump to wear a mask, is pressing on with its fast reopening strategy, minimizing the human toll, ignoring science and acting to protect Trump's political flank in a way that continues to threaten the health of Americans. It's an approach exemplified by the White House push to reopen schools by using the same aggressive tactics that consigned the south to its current plight and that Trump himself displayed when traveling to Florida on Friday -- while largely ignoring the record-breaking infection rates.

Administration demands school openings without a plan

Every parent in America is fretting that kids could be out of school for many more months, a scenario that would have grave educational, social and economic consequences.

DeVos played on those concerns in demanding a full opening of schools on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. But she failed on multiple occasions to outline a plan for how to keep children and teachers safe and to stop them from transmitting coronavirus to their elders. She also refused to say whether schools should follow US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines trashed by Trump in a step that deepened confusion surrounding the new school year and made clear school districts were on their own.

"The rule should be that kids go back to school this fall. And where there are little flare-ups or hot spots, that can be dealt with on a school-by-school or a case-by-case basis," DeVos told CNN's Dana Bash, minimizing the scale of the world's worst single-nation coronavirus outbreak.

DeSantis has eagerly seized upon the White House pushes to open schools come what may, saying last week that if fast food and Walmart and Home Depot can open, schools can too, as Trump's allies buy into his efforts to create a politically helpful but false narrative of normalcy.

Many school districts have been working on plans for months. They are finding that most schools simply lack the space to have all students back at the same time and ensure adequate social distancing. Scott Brabrand, the superintendent of schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, told CNN's Dana Bash that he would need an additional five Pentagon's worth of space to accommodate all students under such conditions. This kind of issue, to which the administration has offered no answers, is why some physicians view the White House's calls for full classrooms within weeks as a fantasy.

"It's definitely not safe to open schools until we get the caseloads to a decent level. That's not going to happen any time soon," said Dr. Uché Blackstock, associate professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at NYU School of Medicine, on CNN's "New Day" on Sunday.

Trump, belatedly, wears a mask

Trump, meanwhile, was basking in lionizing praise from campaign advisers for allowing himself to appear on camera wearing a mask for the first time after months discrediting calls by medical experts on face-coverings while more than 135,000 Americans died and more than 3 million were infected by the virus.

The White House's tendency to cast blame spilled over in a tirade by one of the President's top trade advisers, Peter Navarro, on Sunday.

"We were cruising along, until the Chinese Communist Party basically hit us with that deadly virus, that weaponized virus. And I don't think it's any coincidence that the first year that China had a down economy was the same year now that they're coming after us in all sorts of ways," Navarro said on Fox News.

"And Joe Biden is the candidate of the Chinese Communist Party."

Biden's campaign, meanwhile, blasted Trump's late adoption of the mask during a visit to wounded service members on Saturday by saying he "wasted four months that Americans have been making sacrifices by stoking divisions and actively discouraging people from taking a very basic step to protect each other. By contrast, Joe Biden has led by example from the start."

Florida's grim new record

Florida, which is supposed to host the Republican National Convention next month, reported 15,299 new Covid cases on Sunday, with a test positivity rate of 19.6%. Florida Rep. Donna Shalala, a freshman Democrat and former secretary of Health and Human Services under President Bill Clinton, said the virus was out of control partly because the governor, a Trump ally, would not tell everyone to wear masks, adding, "This is an American tragedy," in an interview with CNN.

Around 40 hospitals across Florida have no ICU beds available with more than 7,000 people in hospitals statewide with Covid-19.

Another state that is suffering is Georgia, where Republican Gov. Brian Kemp even angered Trump with the speed of his state openings. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Friday rolled back the city's reopening to Phase One because of an alarming rise in new infections, accusing Kemp of opening the state in a "reckless manner."

Charts of Georgia's progression rates show earlier sacrifices amid stay-at-home orders have been squandered. New cases were flat through May and half of June until the curve of infections started to rise sharply. Texas, which also pushed a quick return to business, and reported its own single one-day high in infections on Saturday of 10,351 added another 8,196 cases on Sunday.

These concerning numbers explain growing pessimism about the surprisingly strong jobs and economic rebound in the US in recent weeks -- a reality that will dismay Trump, who bought into claims by son-in-law Jared Kushner that the economy could be "rocking" by mid-July well before the election.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6433170
Mobile4753139
Montgomery4430112
Tuscaloosa263253
Madison21199
Marshall192611
Shelby164225
Lee157237
Morgan12695
Baldwin120711
Walker106131
Elmore102920
Dallas9969
Etowah95114
DeKalb9417
Franklin93216
Autauga67614
Russell6750
Chambers67427
Unassigned65328
Butler65129
Tallapoosa62869
Limestone6223
Houston5857
Cullman5716
Lauderdale5686
St. Clair5133
Colbert4956
Calhoun4905
Lowndes48122
Escambia4808
Pike4725
Coffee4244
Jackson4182
Covington41412
Barbour3942
Dale3911
Talladega3897
Bullock37710
Marengo35211
Hale34823
Chilton3232
Clarke3126
Wilcox3038
Blount2961
Winston2965
Sumter29113
Marion27514
Pickens2696
Randolph2589
Monroe2553
Perry2362
Conecuh2308
Bibb2211
Macon2159
Choctaw21212
Greene1959
Henry1533
Washington1418
Crenshaw1273
Lawrence1250
Cherokee1237
Geneva960
Lamar871
Clay852
Fayette821
Coosa651
Cleburne421
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 61006

Reported Deaths: 738
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13423223
Davidson13162143
Rutherford352539
Hamilton330538
Sumner189756
Williamson170816
Knox15919
Trousdale15085
Out of TN138410
Wilson114817
Putnam10117
Bradley9594
Robertson92413
Sevier9153
Unassigned9102
Montgomery7327
Lake6970
Tipton6967
Bledsoe6291
Bedford6239
Macon5977
Hamblen4724
Maury4543
Hardeman4114
Fayette3685
Madison3522
Blount3403
Loudon3322
Rhea3150
Dyer2913
McMinn27619
Cheatham2693
Washington2610
Dickson2580
Lawrence2326
Cumberland2134
Sullivan2104
Anderson1952
Jefferson1821
Lauderdale1804
Gibson1771
Monroe1556
Greene1512
Smith1502
Coffee1410
Cocke1360
Hardin1257
Warren1230
Obion1192
Haywood1183
Franklin1163
Marshall1152
Wayne1150
Carter1031
Giles1031
Hickman1030
McNairy1011
Marion944
Hawkins862
Lincoln860
DeKalb850
White853
Roane810
Overton721
Henderson710
Weakley701
Campbell691
Claiborne680
Grundy652
Chester630
Unicoi590
Grainger560
Polk550
Carroll521
Crockett523
Henry510
Cannon490
Sequatchie490
Jackson470
Johnson460
Humphreys392
Meigs380
Perry370
Morgan311
Decatur270
Fentress260
Scott260
Stewart260
Union250
Moore210
Clay200
Houston200
Benton151
Hancock110
Lewis110
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events