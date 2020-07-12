Clear
BREAKING NEWS One person critically injured in Research Park Blvd. wreck Full Story

A massive fire has destroyed a 249-year-old church in California

California firefighters are investigating the origin of a fire that badly damaged the San Gabriel Mission, a historic 249-year-old Catholic church. CNN affiliates KCAL/KCBS report.

Posted: Jul 12, 2020 8:40 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2020 8:40 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

California firefighters are investigating the origin of a fire that destroyed a historic 249-year-old Catholic church.

In the early morning hours Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire at the San Gabriel Mission where they found a massive blaze engulfing the roof and front entrance of the church, San Gabriel Fire Department fire captain Antonio Negrete told CNN. The church sits about 11 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

When firefighters made a forced entry into the church in an attempt to put out the blaze, portions of the roof and ceiling began to fall, he said.

About 80 firefighters from 12 fire agencies fought the blaze for nearly three hours, Negrete added.

"During the initial stages of the fire attack, firefighters were able to remove historical artifacts and some artwork from the path of the blaze," fire chief Steven Wallace told CNN. "Once the heavy fire in the roof was knocked down, firefighters re-entered the old church and made a valiant stand to cut off the horizontal spread of the fire near the altar area, sparing items that date back to the late 1700s."

The attached Mission Museum was also saved from the fire. The building sustained heavy damage to the roof, with considerable smoke and water damage to the sanctuary area, according to Wallace.

No one was inside the church at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured putting out the blaze.

Investigating the cause of the fire

The church was undergoing renovations to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration when the fire broke out.

"We are so grateful and moved by the tremendous show of support from our Mission community during this tragic time. We thank the amazing efforts of our San Gabriel fire department and all the supporting cities that assisted in the fire," San Gabriel Mission said in an Instagram post Sunday.

"Their unwavering efforts to stop the fire saved our altar. Thank you to our Mission family that came to cry and pray alongside us yesterday ... you have given us renewed and rekindled strength to rebuild and come back to celebrate our restoration."

The church has been at the center of a controversy surrounding statues of St. Junipero Serra -- seen as symbols of violence and oppression to indigenous populations -- which have been toppled by activists across California.

"One of the factors investigators are taking into account is the recent vandalism to the statues of the saint, specifically in the Los Angeles region," Negrete said.

Serra, a Spanish priest, initiated the building of missions that line California and remain a top tourist attraction. However, when the Spanish armies and Catholic missionaries came to take the West, they imposed their religion on indigenous people and decimated the native population several times over.

Following the toppling of Serra statues across California, the San Gabriel Mission relocated their bronze statue of Serra, which stood outside the church entrance since the 1980s,"to a more appropriate location, out of public view," they announced before the fire.

Other churches in the greater Los Angeles area that have also had incidents and any possible connection between incidents will be examined as part of the investigation, according to Wallace, the fire chief.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6433170
Mobile4753139
Montgomery4430112
Tuscaloosa263253
Madison21199
Marshall192611
Shelby164225
Lee157237
Morgan12695
Baldwin120711
Walker106131
Elmore102920
Dallas9969
Etowah95114
DeKalb9417
Franklin93216
Autauga67614
Russell6750
Chambers67427
Unassigned65328
Butler65129
Tallapoosa62869
Limestone6223
Houston5857
Cullman5716
Lauderdale5686
St. Clair5133
Colbert4956
Calhoun4905
Lowndes48122
Escambia4808
Pike4725
Coffee4244
Jackson4182
Covington41412
Barbour3942
Dale3911
Talladega3897
Bullock37710
Marengo35211
Hale34823
Chilton3232
Clarke3126
Wilcox3038
Blount2961
Winston2965
Sumter29113
Marion27514
Pickens2696
Randolph2589
Monroe2553
Perry2362
Conecuh2308
Bibb2211
Macon2159
Choctaw21212
Greene1959
Henry1533
Washington1418
Crenshaw1273
Lawrence1250
Cherokee1237
Geneva960
Lamar871
Clay852
Fayette821
Coosa651
Cleburne421
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 61006

Reported Deaths: 738
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13423223
Davidson13162143
Rutherford352539
Hamilton330538
Sumner189756
Williamson170816
Knox15919
Trousdale15085
Out of TN138410
Wilson114817
Putnam10117
Bradley9594
Robertson92413
Sevier9153
Unassigned9102
Montgomery7327
Lake6970
Tipton6967
Bledsoe6291
Bedford6239
Macon5977
Hamblen4724
Maury4543
Hardeman4114
Fayette3685
Madison3522
Blount3403
Loudon3322
Rhea3150
Dyer2913
McMinn27619
Cheatham2693
Washington2610
Dickson2580
Lawrence2326
Cumberland2134
Sullivan2104
Anderson1952
Jefferson1821
Lauderdale1804
Gibson1771
Monroe1556
Greene1512
Smith1502
Coffee1410
Cocke1360
Hardin1257
Warren1230
Obion1192
Haywood1183
Franklin1163
Marshall1152
Wayne1150
Carter1031
Giles1031
Hickman1030
McNairy1011
Marion944
Hawkins862
Lincoln860
DeKalb850
White853
Roane810
Overton721
Henderson710
Weakley701
Campbell691
Claiborne680
Grundy652
Chester630
Unicoi590
Grainger560
Polk550
Carroll521
Crockett523
Henry510
Cannon490
Sequatchie490
Jackson470
Johnson460
Humphreys392
Meigs380
Perry370
Morgan311
Decatur270
Fentress260
Scott260
Stewart260
Union250
Moore210
Clay200
Houston200
Benton151
Hancock110
Lewis110
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events