Clear

Goya CEO's support for Trump leaves many Latinos feeling sting of betrayal

The CEO of Goya's praise of President Trump triggered a boycott. There hasn't been this much stink about beans since the campfire scene in 'Blazing Saddles.'

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: By Ray Sanchez, CNN

Mexican-American cookbook author and food blogger Yvette Marquez-Sharpnack has been recommending Goya Foods products with her recipes for a decade. After all, they're available in nearly every supermarket.

"It's the most recognized Hispanic brand in the United States," she said.

Over the years, firms representing Goya approached her about a possible partnership, according to Marquez-Sharpnack, who is considered a "brand influencer."

But Goya would only compensate her with its products, which she found "disheartening" because she wanted to partner with an Hispanic brand.

"I never worked with them because I can't pay the bills with frijoles," said Marquez-Sharpnack, who nonetheless continued to recommend Goya products in her recipes.

But she now counts herself among the many Latinos who say they won't buy Goya products after Goya CEO Robert Unanue appeared Thursday in the White House Rose Garden and praised President Donald Trump.

"I'm certainly looking for alternatives that I will recommend versus Goya," said Marquez-Sharpnack, a native Texan now lives in Colorado.

Goya CEO compares Trump to his grandfather

Unanue's appearance at the Washington ceremony announcing the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative sparked outrage on social media.

The hashtags #Goyaway and #BoycottGoya exploded. Prominent Hispanic American leaders called for a boycott.

Unanue compared Trump to his grandfather, a Spanish immigrant who founded the company in 1936.

"We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder," Unanue said Thursday.

"That is what my grandfather did. He came to this country to build, to grow, to prosper. We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president."

That Unanue would compliment Trump angered many people, especially because the President is unpopular among Hispanic Americans.

"Trump has said that Latinos, or Mexicans specifically, are bringing in the drugs, are rapists, are criminals and for (Unanue) to stand there and say that Trump reminds him of his grandfather ... It goes against everything I think we should be doing for our own community," Marquez-Sharpnac said.

Fernando Ferrer, the former Bronx borough president and New York City mayoral candidate noted that, "Goya is a brand that was always synonymous with and harkened back to the days of Puerto Ricans and Cubans and even the earliest Dominicans coming to New York."

"Goya was it," said Ferrer, who is of Puerto Rican descent. "My wife is very brand loyal: 'No. I only want Goya this. I only want Goya that.' Now that makes it very, very difficult when a CEO does these things. But they've always had this tone deafness to their own community."

He won't apologize for praising president

The calls for a boycott intensified Friday after Unanue told "Fox & Friends" that he was "not apologizing" for praising Trump. He called the boycott movement "suppression of speech." He noted that he had accepted an invitation from Michelle Obama in 2012 to an event promoting the former first lady's healthy-eating initiative.

"You're allowed to talk good or talk praise to one president but" praise another and "all the sudden that's not acceptable," he told Fox News.

"If you're called by the president of the United States, you're going to say, 'No I'm sorry, I'm busy, no thank you?' I didn't say that to the Obamas and I didn't say that to President Trump."

A Goya spokesman said the purpose of Unanue's appearance was to announce the donation of 1 million cans of Goya chickpeas and 1 million other food products to American food banks in support Trump's initiative. Unanue said Goya wanted to help families hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

Goya did not comment on the calls for a boycott.

Some Hispanics stand by Goya

"I don't think (Goya executives) really understand how supportive the entire community has been of this company," Ferrer said.

"So yeah you give a little charity that's nice. But there's a whole lot more to that than maintaining your relationship with a community that has supported you and patronized you for decades."

Ferrer said he will turn to other Hispanic food brands -- despite his wife's loyalty to Goya.

"I do the shopping, by the way," he said.

But some Hispanics are standing by Goya.

Jorge Masvidal, a mix martial arts fighter of Cuban and Peruvian descent, tweeted early Saturday: "Actions of @GoyaFoods speak louder than the #woke mob. My people don't get influenced by those that don't know. They've been helping our people when we needed it most."

Goya has 'has a lot of crossover'

Goya, based in Secaucus, New Jersey, is the nation's largest Hispanic owned company. It's well known for the slogan, "If It's Goya. It Has To Be Good." The company site said it offers 2,500 food products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Spain, Central and South America.

"Goya became the predominant brand in all supermarkets, primarily for Latinos," said John Stanton, a professor of food marketing at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia.

"They had a certain level of authenticity and before you knew it, they had a lot of crossover. A lot of Anglos wanted to make halfway decent Hispanic food and saw this as the choice, the product to buy."

But Trump has repeatedly come under fire for attacking immigrants from Mexico and Central America as criminals and what critics have called his indifference to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"It's hard to believe that someone who's primary market is going to be exactly the community that Trump has been abusing, that that company would ingratiate themselves to him," Stanton said.

"The question is what won out? Unanue's financial strength or his Hispanic background. It looks like to me it was his financial background. He's an entrepreneur and a businessman and, in my opinion, a very good businessman. But he looks like he sold out."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6219167
Mobile4625138
Montgomery4397111
Tuscaloosa258652
Madison19839
Marshall190411
Shelby155724
Lee153537
Morgan12415
Baldwin117011
Walker105631
Elmore100721
Dallas9789
Franklin92816
Etowah91914
DeKalb8647
Russell6650
Chambers66427
Autauga66214
Butler64529
Tallapoosa62569
Unassigned61627
Limestone5963
Houston5616
Lauderdale5556
Cullman5546
St. Clair4842
Colbert4816
Lowndes48022
Escambia4688
Pike4675
Calhoun4565
Coffee4164
Covington40312
Jackson4022
Barbour3772
Bullock37610
Dale3721
Talladega3677
Hale34323
Marengo34211
Clarke3036
Wilcox2998
Chilton2952
Winston2925
Sumter28713
Blount2811
Marion26714
Pickens2626
Monroe2553
Randolph2489
Conecuh2278
Perry2242
Bibb2151
Macon2129
Choctaw20912
Greene1929
Henry1463
Washington1367
Crenshaw1263
Lawrence1210
Cherokee1157
Geneva950
Lamar871
Clay822
Fayette811
Coosa631
Cleburne421
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 59546

Reported Deaths: 723
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13113219
Davidson12935142
Rutherford342839
Hamilton319637
Sumner187456
Williamson167016
Knox15069
Trousdale15065
Out of TN139710
Wilson113017
Putnam10027
Unassigned9362
Bradley9254
Robertson90113
Sevier8843
Montgomery7127
Lake6960
Tipton6926
Bledsoe6271
Bedford5989
Macon5686
Hamblen4474
Maury4313
Hardeman4004
Fayette3573
Madison3472
Loudon3201
Blount3063
Rhea3030
Dyer2803
McMinn27018
Cheatham2643
Dickson2510
Washington2350
Lawrence2276
Cumberland2004
Anderson1892
Sullivan1892
Lauderdale1754
Gibson1661
Jefferson1641
Monroe1526
Smith1482
Greene1382
Coffee1370
Cocke1300
Hardin1257
Warren1200
Obion1182
Haywood1132
Franklin1103
Wayne1100
Marshall1082
Hickman1010
McNairy1001
Marion914
Giles891
Carter871
Lincoln840
Hawkins832
DeKalb820
White813
Roane800
Overton701
Weakley691
Claiborne680
Campbell671
Grundy652
Henderson650
Chester590
Unicoi560
Grainger550
Polk550
Carroll521
Henry500
Crockett493
Cannon460
Jackson460
Johnson450
Sequatchie450
Humphreys392
Meigs370
Perry370
Morgan301
Decatur280
Fentress270
Stewart270
Scott260
Union220
Houston200
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock110
Lewis100
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events