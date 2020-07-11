Clear

Pediatrician: The truth about reopening schools during Covid

Article Image

The head of NYU's Division of Medical Ethics says opening schools in the midst of a pandemic is 'a gigantic unregulated experiment' schools are not set up for.

Posted: Jul 11, 2020 2:00 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2020 2:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Edith Bracho-Sanchez

We all know that schools play a central and crucial role in the lives of children. But President Donald Trump, without clear plans to contain the coronavirus in communities where it is currently surging, has threatened to defund schools that don't open up in the fall. This move would be detrimental to children, their parents and teachers, adding more fear and confusion during an already chaotic time. (As CNN's Tami Luhby writes, the President can't unilaterally cut current federal support of schools, but "could try to restrict some recent pandemic relief funding or refuse to sign future education grants and bailouts, and any reductions in federal funding would hit schools hard.")

Our collective goal should be to reopen schools in a safe manner this fall. But the reopening of schools is exactly that -- a goal -- and one that is going to require work, preparation, flexibility, and collective action to be executed safely.

The preparations for a safe reopening must start with a comprehensive strategy to contain the virus in communities where it is currently surging, and -- as health experts have said from the beginning of the pandemic--containment strategies must be widely and consistently adopted around the country if the virus is to stop spreading from one community to the next.

Teachers, students, and parents (and parents' employers) will also need to remain as flexible as possible. Some schools may be able to reopen and then need to close if there is a resurgence of the virus, and some schools may choose to adopt hybrid models where students engage in in-person learning for part of the school week, and virtual learning for the rest.

As communities we must also ensure that all schools -- not only those in wealthier districts -- have the resources to safely reopen this fall. A failure to do so would further exacerbate disparities in education and would leave children in already vulnerable communities further behind their peers.

Science and facts, and not fear or threats, must guide our choices. Recent recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics for in-person reopening of schools in the are based on the documented benefits of school for children and their families, as well as the understanding that coronavirus is a very different disease in children than in adults. The data consistently show that children are less likely to be symptomatic from Covid-19 or to develop complications. Children also seem less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes Covid-19 when exposed.

And there is no question that school is good for children, not only for their education, but also for their development and their mental and physical health. It is also a place where many children receive health care provided by school nurses and physicians, receive nutritious meals and where abuse and neglect are often first detected.

Yet while the data are reassuring and the benefits of in-person school attendance are clear, children simply don't exist in a vacuum: they need parents to drop them off and pick them up, teachers to teach them and babysitters--sometimes grandparents--to help. The list goes on. The risk of acquiring Covid-19 for adults seems to be greater from other adults than it is from children, and each of these adult-to-adult interactions increases the risk that they will be exposed to -- and will ultimately contract--the virus that causes Covid-19.

It is unfair to ask parents to send their kids to school, and to ask teachers, many of whom have their own families, to show up to teach them, while the virus continues to surge in communities around the country. If we are serious about reopening schools everywhere, we must be serious about containing this virus first.

Now is the time for consistent and responsible messaging around face coverings. Now too is the time to improve testing availability and turnaround time and -- most importantly-- if we are to safely put children back to school, now is the time to invest in said schools, not to threaten their funding.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6219167
Mobile4625138
Montgomery4397111
Tuscaloosa258652
Madison19839
Marshall190411
Shelby155724
Lee153537
Morgan12415
Baldwin117011
Walker105631
Elmore100721
Dallas9789
Franklin92816
Etowah91914
DeKalb8647
Russell6650
Chambers66427
Autauga66214
Butler64529
Tallapoosa62569
Unassigned61627
Limestone5963
Houston5616
Lauderdale5556
Cullman5546
St. Clair4842
Colbert4816
Lowndes48022
Escambia4688
Pike4675
Calhoun4565
Coffee4164
Covington40312
Jackson4022
Barbour3772
Bullock37610
Dale3721
Talladega3677
Hale34323
Marengo34211
Clarke3036
Wilcox2998
Chilton2952
Winston2925
Sumter28713
Blount2811
Marion26714
Pickens2626
Monroe2553
Randolph2489
Conecuh2278
Perry2242
Bibb2151
Macon2129
Choctaw20912
Greene1929
Henry1463
Washington1367
Crenshaw1263
Lawrence1210
Cherokee1157
Geneva950
Lamar871
Clay822
Fayette811
Coosa631
Cleburne421
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 59546

Reported Deaths: 723
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby13113219
Davidson12935142
Rutherford342839
Hamilton319637
Sumner187456
Williamson167016
Knox15069
Trousdale15065
Out of TN139710
Wilson113017
Putnam10027
Unassigned9362
Bradley9254
Robertson90113
Sevier8843
Montgomery7127
Lake6960
Tipton6926
Bledsoe6271
Bedford5989
Macon5686
Hamblen4474
Maury4313
Hardeman4004
Fayette3573
Madison3472
Loudon3201
Blount3063
Rhea3030
Dyer2803
McMinn27018
Cheatham2643
Dickson2510
Washington2350
Lawrence2276
Cumberland2004
Anderson1892
Sullivan1892
Lauderdale1754
Gibson1661
Jefferson1641
Monroe1526
Smith1482
Greene1382
Coffee1370
Cocke1300
Hardin1257
Warren1200
Obion1182
Haywood1132
Franklin1103
Wayne1100
Marshall1082
Hickman1010
McNairy1001
Marion914
Giles891
Carter871
Lincoln840
Hawkins832
DeKalb820
White813
Roane800
Overton701
Weakley691
Claiborne680
Campbell671
Grundy652
Henderson650
Chester590
Unicoi560
Grainger550
Polk550
Carroll521
Henry500
Crockett493
Cannon460
Jackson460
Johnson450
Sequatchie450
Humphreys392
Meigs370
Perry370
Morgan301
Decatur280
Fentress270
Stewart270
Scott260
Union220
Houston200
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock110
Lewis100
Van Buren90
Pickett70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events