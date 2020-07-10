Clear

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith confirm her involvement with August Alsina

On an episode of "Red Table Talk," Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith explain what happened when Jada started a relationship with singer August Alsina.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 6:50 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith "never ever thought that we would make it back."

But the couple came together for a special Friday edition of her "Red Table Talk" show on Facebook to share their side of the controversy surrounding her relationship with singer August Alsina.

According to the superstar couple they "were going through a very difficult time" and had broken up when Pinkett Smith started a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old singer.

During their "Red Table Talk" chat Smith pushed his wife to be clear about what her relationship had been with Alsina.

"I got into an entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith said.

In a recent interview with radio host Angela Yee, Alsina said he had been involved in a romantic relationship with Pinkett Smith, who has been married to Smith since 1997.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation," Alsina said during the interview. "Due to the transformation from their marriage to (a) life partnership that they have spoken on several times, and not involving romanticism, he gave me his blessing."

Alsina said he had lost money and relationships because of rumors he had been involved with Pinkett Smith, 48.

The actress and her 51-year-old husband have long been the subject of rumors that they have an open marriage.

The couple has denied this, but says their marriage is not traditional and that they have a "life partnership."

On Friday's episode the pair said they felt compelled to speak out because there was so much speculation after Alsina's interview.

"We specifically never said anything," Will Smith said. "Coming to the table was like we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something."

Pinkett Smith said she began a friendship with Alsina about four and a half years ago and that became more once she and her husband hit a rough patch.

She also said she wanted to clear up Alsina having said her husband had given permission for the affair, though she added that she understood why the young singer may have believed that to be the case.

"The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," she said. "I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's also not a homewrecker. Which he's not."

The actress said she was "in a lot of pain" and "broken" during the relationship.

She and Will tried "everything we could to get away from each other only to realize that wasn't possible."

Pinkett Smith said her relationship with Alsina ended, the Smiths reconciled, and she said she has not spoken to the singer in years.

She said she and her husband have now gotten to a place of "unconditional love."

Smith said he had been unsure as to whether he would ever speak to Pinkett Smith again when they were having problems, but he reminded her of their commitment.

"I told you the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything," Will Smith said.

The couple bumped fists as they jokingly recited their rendition of his "Bad Boys" movie motto: "We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life."

