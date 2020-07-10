Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'You cannot fight the pandemic with lies' -- Angela Merkel knows how to insert a dagger

German Chancellor Angela Merkel appeared to take a shot at President Donald Trump in a speech to the European Parliament. "As we are experiencing firsthand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation any more than you can fight it with hate or incitement to hatred," she said.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson with Caitlin Hu, CNN

Angela Merkel may not scream down the phone at President Donald Trump -- but she knows how to insert a dagger.

Trump, as well as Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Russia's Vladimir Putin, must have felt his ears burning when the German Chancellor demolished their approaches to the coronavirus in a speech Thursday. "As we are experiencing firsthand, you cannot fight the pandemic with lies and disinformation any more than you can fight it with hate or incitement to hatred," Merkel said. "The limits of populism and denial of basic truths are being laid bare."

Merkel and Trump were destined to clash. A former scientist, she is cool, cautious, self-contained, fact-oriented and quiet despite her toughness. Trump is ... none of those things. Late in 2016, the outgoing US President, who Merkel sometimes referred to as "Liebe (dear) Barack," flew to Berlin on a mission -- to convince her to run for another term. Once Trump was in the Oval Office, Obama reasoned, Merkel would need to lead the liberal international order.

Ever since, she's been walking on eggshells with a new President who flouts many of the values that Merkel -- who grew up in Communist East Germany -- always saw as epitomized by America. One confrontation, in Canada, was captured in an instantly iconic photograph. And CNN's Carl Bernstein wrote recently that Trump has a habit of haranguing Merkel, even calling her "stupid" on the phone. She reportedly counters his rants with facts.

Merkel has not always lived up to her billing as the West's moral bulwark. As the EU's most powerful leader, she shares responsibility for the European project's wobbles while members battled Covid-19 behind closed borders. And Germany's complicated history and limited defense budgets -- which infuriate Trump -- mean it cannot fill the security vacuum left by the US.

But Merkel, who does not plan to run for a fifth term next year, can read the polls. And though she might never say so, she'd love to outlast Trump.

Updating Fifth Avenue

"I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn't lose voters," Trump claimed in 2016.

In a deliberate sign of the changing times, Manhattan's iconic Fifth Avenue has now been painted with the words "Black Lives Matter" -- directly in front of the '90s-era gold-tone entrance to Trump Tower.

Trump called on police not to let "this symbol of hate be affixed to New York's greatest street." But even the city's mayor, Democrat Bill de Blasio, picked up a paint roller with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton on Thursday.

'Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States'

Sometimes you can win by losing, Trump has learned in two momentous Supreme Court rulings on attempts to subpoena his financial records.

By 7-2, the court dismissed Trump's claim that he was immune from investigation as President. The ruling vindicated New York prosecutors probing the President over an alleged hush money scheme.

"In our judicial system, 'the public has a right to every man's evidence,' " Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. "Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States."

In a separate case, the court also ruled that Congress -- which wants financial records from Trump's bankers and accountants -- has the right to investigate a President. But by the same 7-2 divide, it held that such inquiries must be limited. Thus the justices found a solution that elegantly affirmed constitutional principles -- and spared their court from political crossfire.

Both cases will now return to lower courts for months of more litigation. Trump wasn't thrilled with the outcomes, which leave him with considerable legal and political exposure -- but they do ensure that prosecutors and House Democrats will not get their hands on his tax and financial records until after the election. Since one of the goals of his Supreme Court challenge was to kick the cases past November, the President's lawyers did their job.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 99°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 101°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 102°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6030162
Mobile4418137
Montgomery4339109
Tuscaloosa254448
Madison19078
Marshall186611
Shelby150924
Lee149437
Morgan12205
Baldwin111410
Walker105127
Elmore98919
Dallas9639
Franklin92216
Etowah88214
DeKalb8416
Chambers65727
Russell6570
Autauga65313
Butler64328
Tallapoosa61669
Unassigned58626
Limestone5741
Houston5526
Cullman5395
Lauderdale5376
Lowndes48022
St. Clair4692
Colbert4656
Pike4595
Escambia4528
Calhoun4365
Coffee4074
Covington39911
Jackson3742
Bullock37010
Barbour3672
Dale3621
Talladega3497
Hale33722
Marengo33011
Wilcox2968
Clarke2946
Winston2893
Chilton2872
Sumter28512
Blount2731
Pickens2556
Monroe2492
Marion24514
Randolph2449
Conecuh2277
Perry2091
Bibb2081
Macon2069
Choctaw20212
Greene1928
Henry1433
Crenshaw1273
Washington1277
Lawrence1170
Cherokee1127
Geneva920
Lamar811
Fayette781
Clay742
Coosa621
Cleburne411
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 57591

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12842214
Davidson12549138
Rutherford332638
Hamilton308837
Sumner180256
Williamson159115
Trousdale15055
Knox14719
Out of TN125610
Wilson109917
Putnam9897
Bradley8894
Robertson88213
Sevier8633
Unassigned8372
Lake6970
Tipton6746
Montgomery6587
Bledsoe6251
Bedford5959
Macon5466
Hamblen4224
Maury4203
Hardeman3814
Fayette3463
Madison3402
Loudon3081
Rhea2940
Blount2803
Dyer2743
McMinn25718
Cheatham2522
Dickson2430
Washington2120
Lawrence2026
Cumberland1964
Anderson1782
Sullivan1782
Lauderdale1723
Gibson1581
Jefferson1571
Monroe1466
Smith1392
Coffee1340
Cocke1260
Greene1232
Hardin1207
Obion1182
Haywood1112
Warren1060
Franklin1043
Marshall1042
Wayne990
Hickman980
McNairy911
Marion904
Giles801
Lincoln800
White803
Hawkins792
Carter771
DeKalb760
Roane750
Weakley691
Overton681
Campbell651
Grundy652
Henderson620
Claiborne610
Unicoi560
Chester530
Carroll511
Polk510
Grainger500
Crockett483
Henry480
Cannon450
Johnson440
Sequatchie430
Jackson410
Humphreys382
Meigs350
Perry350
Morgan291
Decatur280
Stewart260
Fentress250
Scott220
Union200
Houston190
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock100
Lewis100
Pickett70
Van Buren70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events