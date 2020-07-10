Clear

Exclusive: Delta CEO says federal government should issue a mask mandate

Delta CEO Ed Bastian tells CNN's Harlow Poppy he thinks the federal government should require airline passengers to wear masks. He says masks are mandated on Delta flights and that passengers have been compliant.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 1:10 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread throughout the United States, travelers are still not federally required to wear a mask on a passenger jet. But Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the government should make it a mandate.

He's not optimistic, however, that a national mask requirement will happen.

The airline industry has not issued a strong collective message asking the government to take that step, Bastian told CNN's Poppy Harlow for Boss FIles.

"We've had those discussions with the White House," he said.

"I feel strongly about it," Bastian added. "But I'm not sure some of my peers and other airlines feel the same way. So as a practical matter, I'm not sure it's gonna happen."

The White House would not comment on the matter.

The vast majority — "99.9%," Bastian said — of Delta fliers are following the rules. But for the passengers that don't comply, enforcing the rule is tricky.

The rules were fairly lax in the early days of the pandemic, when few people were flying. Last month, US airlines moved to ban passengers from booking future travel if they did not wear masks, and all three major carriers said they have already done so for an undisclosed number of customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone "should wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public" to reduce transmission and slow the spread of the coronavirus, which is highly contagious.

But President Donald Trump has consistently refused to wear a mask in public, even as the pandemic has worsened in the United States. (The White House has said that everyone who comes in contact with the President is tested for coronavirus regularly.) Some cities and states have begun implementing their own mask policies, but that and other pandemic-related health orders have faced strong backlash in conservative parts of the country.

"I think I can speak for corporate America: We're all frustrated with the politicization of safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees, as well as our customers," Bastian said.

He added that most Delta customers have been respectful when asked to wear a face covering. "We ask our customers to wear the mask, not only to safeguard themselves, but just as importantly safeguard others," Bastian said.

Delta's Covid-19 policies have been among the industry's strongest. Delta has said it will keep all middle seats empty on its planes at least through the end of September, parting ways with American Airlines and United, which have said that move does not keep passengers safer.

Bastion said Delta consulted with medical experts at the Mayo Clinic and Emory University in its decision making.

"I think it's a really important safety feature," he said. "Distance matters."

Airlines have been anxious to fill seats as the steep drop-off in air travel has left thousands of planes grounded. Bastian said he agreed with Warren Buffet's recent comments that airlines had too many planes in their fleets.

US carriers are bleeding millions of dollars a day, and, despite receiving billions in federal bailout money, the industry may lose thousands of jobs this fall. United warned 36,000 of its frontline workers they could be furloughed this fall.

Bastian said Delta is currently losing about $30 million a day, down from $100 million per day a few weeks ago. He added that Delta is facing potential layoffs, "but not nearly the level that United communicated."

But layoffs aren't inevitable, he said, because Delta knows there will be political fallout if the company accepts more money from the government and then lays off thousands more.

"That would be something that that airline would have to explain," Bastian said, "both to the government as well as to its employees and community."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 105°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 49892

Reported Deaths: 1077
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6030162
Mobile4418137
Montgomery4339109
Tuscaloosa254448
Madison19078
Marshall186611
Shelby150924
Lee149437
Morgan12205
Baldwin111410
Walker105127
Elmore98919
Dallas9639
Franklin92216
Etowah88214
DeKalb8416
Chambers65727
Russell6570
Autauga65313
Butler64328
Tallapoosa61669
Unassigned58626
Limestone5741
Houston5526
Cullman5395
Lauderdale5376
Lowndes48022
St. Clair4692
Colbert4656
Pike4595
Escambia4528
Calhoun4365
Coffee4074
Covington39911
Jackson3742
Bullock37010
Barbour3672
Dale3621
Talladega3497
Hale33722
Marengo33011
Wilcox2968
Clarke2946
Winston2893
Chilton2872
Sumter28512
Blount2731
Pickens2556
Monroe2492
Marion24514
Randolph2449
Conecuh2277
Perry2091
Bibb2081
Macon2069
Choctaw20212
Greene1928
Henry1433
Crenshaw1273
Washington1277
Lawrence1170
Cherokee1127
Geneva920
Lamar811
Fayette781
Clay742
Coosa621
Cleburne411
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 57591

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12842214
Davidson12549138
Rutherford332638
Hamilton308837
Sumner180256
Williamson159115
Trousdale15055
Knox14719
Out of TN125610
Wilson109917
Putnam9897
Bradley8894
Robertson88213
Sevier8633
Unassigned8372
Lake6970
Tipton6746
Montgomery6587
Bledsoe6251
Bedford5959
Macon5466
Hamblen4224
Maury4203
Hardeman3814
Fayette3463
Madison3402
Loudon3081
Rhea2940
Blount2803
Dyer2743
McMinn25718
Cheatham2522
Dickson2430
Washington2120
Lawrence2026
Cumberland1964
Anderson1782
Sullivan1782
Lauderdale1723
Gibson1581
Jefferson1571
Monroe1466
Smith1392
Coffee1340
Cocke1260
Greene1232
Hardin1207
Obion1182
Haywood1112
Warren1060
Franklin1043
Marshall1042
Wayne990
Hickman980
McNairy911
Marion904
Giles801
Lincoln800
White803
Hawkins792
Carter771
DeKalb760
Roane750
Weakley691
Overton681
Campbell651
Grundy652
Henderson620
Claiborne610
Unicoi560
Chester530
Carroll511
Polk510
Grainger500
Crockett483
Henry480
Cannon450
Johnson440
Sequatchie430
Jackson410
Humphreys382
Meigs350
Perry350
Morgan291
Decatur280
Stewart260
Fentress250
Scott220
Union200
Houston190
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock100
Lewis100
Pickett70
Van Buren70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events