Clear

New audio brings detail to conflicting accounts of Breonna Taylor's killing

Newly released audio from the internal investigation into Breonna Taylor's death illustrates conflicting accounts of whether police identified themselves before ultimately breaking down Taylor's door in an incident which led to her death.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Evan Simko-Bednarski, CNN

Newly-released audio from the internal investigation into Breonna Taylor's death illustrates conflicting accounts of whether police identified themselves before ultimately breaking down Taylor's door in an incident which led to her death.

The audio, first reported by NBC News and obtained by CNN, includes the Louisville Metro Police Department's interview with Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on the night of the shooting. It's unclear if Walker had an attorney present during the interview.

Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times after police broke down the door to her apartment while executing a nighttime warrant in a narcotics investigation on March 13.

Walker, who was audibly upset, described multiple knocks and both he and Taylor shouting "who is it" to no response. He said as the couple approached the door, it came "off the hinges" and he fired a shot. When a "lot of shots" were fired, the two dropped to the floor, Walker said, and his gun fell. He "was scared to death," he said.

That shot Walker fired struck Sgt. John Mattingly in the leg, puncturing his femoral artery and setting off a wave of return fire according to police.

The tapes also include an interview with Mattingly, conducted on March 25, nine days after his release from the hospital. Mattingly was interviewed with an attorney present.

In the interview, Mattingly maintains that officers identified themselves repeatedly before breaking down Taylor's door.

Though the narcotics warrant that police say they were serving at Taylor's door was a so-called no-knock warrant, Mattingly told investigators the officers were instructed to knock on the door.

Recounting the pre-operational briefing for the warrant at the recommendation of his attorney, Mattingly said, "I verbally heard, 'We have it signed as a no-knock, but we're not going to go that route.'"

Neither Mattingly nor Walker deny that the police officers banged on the door. Mattingly, however, told investigators that police repeatedly knocked on the door and announced their presence.

"I probably banged on the door six or seven different time periods," Mattingly was recorded telling investigators. "Seems like an eternity when you're up at a doorway. It probably lasted between 45 seconds and a minute," he said.

"We banged on it, no response," Mattingly said. "Banged on it again, no response. At that point we started announcing ourselves: 'Police! Please come to the door! Police! We have a search warrant!'"

Later in the interview, Mattingly said officers waited an appropriate amount of time before breaking down Taylor's door -- "more than enough time for the average person, or even a disabled person, to get to the door in that small apartment," he said.

Mattingly offered a different account than Walker, saying the door was not knocked off its hinges.

Louisville Metro Police Department investigator Jason Vance confirmed with Mattingly that Taylor's house was considered a "soft target" -- officers didn't expect much resistance. "That's what kind of made you all come up with the original, 'Hey, we're just going to knock, try to get her to the door,' you know, the most passive way to serve the warrant," Vance said.

"Right," Mattingly replied.

When, after knocking, police decided to break down the door, Mattingly was the first into the apartment.

The lights in the apartment were off, but Mattingly described seeing Walker and Taylor side by side down a hallway, with Walker "stretched out" and holding a gun.

"I did not turn my gun light on, which I am grateful for," Mattingly said, explaining the light would have made him more of a target.

"As soon as I clear (the door), he fired. Boom. It was almost like at the shooting range when two things flip at the same time and you've got to shoot, no-shoot," he said of Walker and Taylor. "They were like shoulder-to-shoulder."

Mattingly said he realized he'd been hit and felt hot pain in his leg. "So I just returned fire. I got four rounds off," he said. It's unclear if Mattingly's shots struck Taylor.

Mattingly then retreated to the street, he told investigators, where he fell and was dragged away by other officers to await medical care. From outside, he said he could hear more gunshots.

Throughout the interview with investigator Amanda Seely, Walker expressed he was scared.

"I don't even know what happened," Walker sobbed, "or why."

He told investigators he legally possessed a gun. "I'm licensed to carry, everything. I've never even fired my gun outside of a range. I'm scared to death," he said.

Walker said the one shot he fired was meant to be a warning shot. "I'm trying to protect her," he said.

It was only later that he realized they were police officers.

When he surrendered to police, Walker said, an officer asked him if he had been hit. When he said no, Walker told investigators the officer responded, "That's unfortunate."

Walker also said that on the way to police station that night, an officer had characterized the raid to him as a "misunderstanding."

Asked to comment on the tapes, an attorney for Taylor's family told CNN Thursday she had not yet heard the audio.

The Louisville Fraternal Order of Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 48588

Reported Deaths: 1042
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6030162
Mobile4418137
Montgomery4339109
Tuscaloosa254448
Madison19078
Marshall186611
Shelby150924
Lee149437
Morgan12205
Baldwin111410
Walker105127
Elmore98919
Dallas9639
Franklin92216
Etowah88214
DeKalb8416
Chambers65727
Russell6570
Autauga65313
Butler64328
Tallapoosa61669
Unassigned58626
Limestone5741
Houston5526
Cullman5395
Lauderdale5376
Lowndes48022
St. Clair4692
Colbert4656
Pike4595
Escambia4528
Calhoun4365
Coffee4074
Covington39911
Jackson3742
Bullock37010
Barbour3672
Dale3621
Talladega3497
Hale33722
Marengo33011
Wilcox2968
Clarke2946
Winston2893
Chilton2872
Sumter28512
Blount2731
Pickens2556
Monroe2492
Marion24514
Randolph2449
Conecuh2277
Perry2091
Bibb2081
Macon2069
Choctaw20212
Greene1928
Henry1433
Crenshaw1273
Washington1277
Lawrence1170
Cherokee1127
Geneva920
Lamar811
Fayette781
Clay742
Coosa621
Cleburne411
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 57591

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12842214
Davidson12549138
Rutherford332638
Hamilton308837
Sumner180256
Williamson159115
Trousdale15055
Knox14719
Out of TN125610
Wilson109917
Putnam9897
Bradley8894
Robertson88213
Sevier8633
Unassigned8372
Lake6970
Tipton6746
Montgomery6587
Bledsoe6251
Bedford5959
Macon5466
Hamblen4224
Maury4203
Hardeman3814
Fayette3463
Madison3402
Loudon3081
Rhea2940
Blount2803
Dyer2743
McMinn25718
Cheatham2522
Dickson2430
Washington2120
Lawrence2026
Cumberland1964
Anderson1782
Sullivan1782
Lauderdale1723
Gibson1581
Jefferson1571
Monroe1466
Smith1392
Coffee1340
Cocke1260
Greene1232
Hardin1207
Obion1182
Haywood1112
Warren1060
Franklin1043
Marshall1042
Wayne990
Hickman980
McNairy911
Marion904
Giles801
Lincoln800
White803
Hawkins792
Carter771
DeKalb760
Roane750
Weakley691
Overton681
Campbell651
Grundy652
Henderson620
Claiborne610
Unicoi560
Chester530
Carroll511
Polk510
Grainger500
Crockett483
Henry480
Cannon450
Johnson440
Sequatchie430
Jackson410
Humphreys382
Meigs350
Perry350
Morgan291
Decatur280
Stewart260
Fentress250
Scott220
Union200
Houston190
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock100
Lewis100
Pickett70
Van Buren70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events