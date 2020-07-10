Clear

Why it pays to be a chain during a pandemic

Weekly jobless claims in Texas started to drop when bars and restaurants reopened, but like Covid-19 cases in the state, unemployment claims are on the rise again. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 7:51 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 7:51 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

Companies often talk about the benefits of scale. And during a pandemic, it appears bigger can be better.

What's happening: A new analysis by Bank of America found that spending at big restaurant chains has "largely recovered," while small chains and independent eateries remain under pressure. It pointed to Chipotle as one player with a big presence whose shares could rise over the longer term.

"Larger chains [are] flexing [the] benefits of size," analysts Gregory Francfort and JonMichael Shekian told clients.

Chipotle's stock is up 33% this year. The company's investments in technology — one of such advantages — have helped it pivot to delivery and takeout, with digital sales shooting up 81% in the first quarter. Meanwhile, its commitment to food safety protocols following past scandals allowed it to quickly implement safeguards specific to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Scale allows companies to paper over issues at struggling locations and spread out costs associated with new safety measures. That flexibility could be crucial as Covid-19 cases rise across parts of the United States, forcing at least two dozen states to pause or roll back reopening plans.

Still, size isn't a panacea. Walgreens said Thursday that it's cutting 4,000 jobs at its UK pharmacy chain Boots, which kept most of its stores open through lockdown. The company cited a "dramatic decline" in footfall.

UK shoppers are making a tentative return to shops as lockdown restrictions ease, according to a report Friday from the British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak, a research firm.

But the country's High Streets, which host the top chains, remain under strain. Footfall declined by nearly 65% year-on-year in June. As non-essential stores began to reopen in second part of the month, traffic improved — but was still down 58% compared to 2019.

Governments are frantically trying to get people to feel comfortable shopping and dining out again. Earlier this week, UK finance minister Rishi Sunak announced that meals at participating restaurants, cafes and pubs will be discounted by up to £10 ($12.61) per head from Monday to Wednesday for the month of August.

The path the virus takes could dictate the success of these efforts, however. In the United States, high-frequency data indicates that the number of seated diners at restaurants has been sliding since the July 4 holiday weekend as cases shoot up in some states.

There are signs of a pullback in activity even in states that have not reimposed restrictions, Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics told clients this week. That indicates that fears about the virus could outweigh messaging from the government — which would hit chains and independent stores alike.

Demand for oil could be hit by a rise in new infections

Oil supply hit a nine-year low in June as OPEC, its allies and producers in the United States pulled back to meet diminished demand for energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report released Friday.

That's helped push Brent crude futures, the global benchmark for oil prices, back above $40 per barrel. But the agency warned that the recent rise in coronavirus cases and the return of partial lockdowns "introduces more uncertainty into the forecast."

"While the oil market has undoubtedly made progress since 'Black April,' the large, and in some countries, accelerating number of Covid-19 cases is a disturbing reminder that the pandemic is not under control and the risk to our market outlook is almost certainly to the downside," the IEA said.

The agency now expects demand to plunge by 7.9 million barrels per day this year, a slightly smaller decline than forecast in its previous report.

The April to June period wasn't quite as bad as expected, it said, with demand rebounding "strongly" in China and India this spring. In China, transport fuel deliveries actually surpassed 2019 levels in April and May.

That said: Globally, demand for transport fuel is still "much lower" than it was one year ago, per the IEA.

And it's difficult to predict the effect of a virus resurgence in some regions. One one hand, a spike in cases could push more people to use cars, which would prop up fuel demand. But it could also just serve to reduce the amount of people moving around, limiting demand for energy.

Watch this space: Demand could also take a hit if governments enact large-scale clean energy programs as part of their economic recovery plans. The International Energy Agency hosted a summit Thursday with 40 government ministers to discuss how to reduce global emissions while boosting the economy.

A 'dangerous new normal' for the US job market

Week after week, the number of initial unemployment claims filed by Americans has declined. But the overall scale of applications for jobless benefits has remained stubbornly high, feeding fears among economists that the recovery is running into trouble.

The latest: Initial claims for the week ending July 4 came in at 1.3 million, down slightly from 1.4 million the previous week. That's well below the apex of nearly 6.9 claims reached in late March.

But Daniel Zhao, senior economist at Glassdoor, expressed concern about a "dangerous new normal."

"The decline in initial claims appears to be stalling out, with well over a million initial [unemployment insurance] claims being filed every week," he said in a blog post Thursday. "This level of [unemployment insurance] claims, almost double the pre-crisis record, was unthinkable just a few months ago."

James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, told clients that jobless claims have proved "far stickier than most analysts thought likely as the reopening got underway."

"Unfortunately we don't expect to see meaningful declines from these huge numbers anytime soon," Knightley said.

The numbers should bolster Congress' resolve to pass additional stimulus measures, which are currently locked in partisan negotiations, said Joseph Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM. But he warned that "fiscal fatigue" appears to be taking hold.

Up next

The US Producer Price Index for June, a key gauge of inflation, posts at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Coming next week: Earnings season kicks off with the biggest US banks, which are bracing for a wave of credit losses due to the recession.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 48588

Reported Deaths: 1042
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson6030162
Mobile4418137
Montgomery4339109
Tuscaloosa254448
Madison19078
Marshall186611
Shelby150924
Lee149437
Morgan12205
Baldwin111410
Walker105127
Elmore98919
Dallas9639
Franklin92216
Etowah88214
DeKalb8416
Chambers65727
Russell6570
Autauga65313
Butler64328
Tallapoosa61669
Unassigned58626
Limestone5741
Houston5526
Cullman5395
Lauderdale5376
Lowndes48022
St. Clair4692
Colbert4656
Pike4595
Escambia4528
Calhoun4365
Coffee4074
Covington39911
Jackson3742
Bullock37010
Barbour3672
Dale3621
Talladega3497
Hale33722
Marengo33011
Wilcox2968
Clarke2946
Winston2893
Chilton2872
Sumter28512
Blount2731
Pickens2556
Monroe2492
Marion24514
Randolph2449
Conecuh2277
Perry2091
Bibb2081
Macon2069
Choctaw20212
Greene1928
Henry1433
Crenshaw1273
Washington1277
Lawrence1170
Cherokee1127
Geneva920
Lamar811
Fayette781
Clay742
Coosa621
Cleburne411
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 57591

Reported Deaths: 710
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12842214
Davidson12549138
Rutherford332638
Hamilton308837
Sumner180256
Williamson159115
Trousdale15055
Knox14719
Out of TN125610
Wilson109917
Putnam9897
Bradley8894
Robertson88213
Sevier8633
Unassigned8372
Lake6970
Tipton6746
Montgomery6587
Bledsoe6251
Bedford5959
Macon5466
Hamblen4224
Maury4203
Hardeman3814
Fayette3463
Madison3402
Loudon3081
Rhea2940
Blount2803
Dyer2743
McMinn25718
Cheatham2522
Dickson2430
Washington2120
Lawrence2026
Cumberland1964
Anderson1782
Sullivan1782
Lauderdale1723
Gibson1581
Jefferson1571
Monroe1466
Smith1392
Coffee1340
Cocke1260
Greene1232
Hardin1207
Obion1182
Haywood1112
Warren1060
Franklin1043
Marshall1042
Wayne990
Hickman980
McNairy911
Marion904
Giles801
Lincoln800
White803
Hawkins792
Carter771
DeKalb760
Roane750
Weakley691
Overton681
Campbell651
Grundy652
Henderson620
Claiborne610
Unicoi560
Chester530
Carroll511
Polk510
Grainger500
Crockett483
Henry480
Cannon450
Johnson440
Sequatchie430
Jackson410
Humphreys382
Meigs350
Perry350
Morgan291
Decatur280
Stewart260
Fentress250
Scott220
Union200
Houston190
Clay180
Moore170
Benton151
Hancock100
Lewis100
Pickett70
Van Buren70

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events