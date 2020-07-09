Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville City Schools plan for new year includes masks for students, more Full Story

Dr. Anthony Fauci says states like Florida have reopened too quickly

CNN's Erica Hill reports on the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the United States, particularly in Florida, California and Arizona.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 7:00 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Jason Hanna and Jen Christensen, CNN

Some states have reopened too quickly, allowing the coronavirus pandemic to come roaring back, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

"There are some times when despite the guidelines and the recommendations to open up carefully and prudently, some states skipped over those and just opened up too quickly," Fauci said.

Fauci said on Podcast-19, FiveThirtyEight's weekly podcast on Covid-19, that he thought in some respects Florida and Arizona's reopening plans have contributed to the uptick in cases in those states.

"Certainly Florida I know, you know, I think jumped over a couple of checkpoints," Fauci said.

Fauci told the podcast that some governors and mayors did it perfectly when doing away with some restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

Earlier Fauci, , director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said states with spiking coronavirus cases still can contain them by pausing their reopening processes, rather than shutting down a second time.

"Rather than think in terms of reverting back down to a complete shutdown, I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process," Fauci told The Hill's Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons on Thursday.

Fauci said the range of people the virus affects -- from those with no symptoms to those who end up in intensive care or die -- makes the pandemic really difficult to get under control.

"Not to be hyperbolic about it -- it really is the perfect storm and (an) infectious disease and public health person's worst nightmare. It's a spectacularly transmissible virus," he said. "The efficiency with which this transmits is really striking."

Four states that account for about 50% of new infections -- Arizona, California, Florida and Texas -- need to aggressively keep people socially distanced, including by closing bars and preventing crowds, he said.

"If we can do that consistently, I will tell you, almost certainly, you're going to see a down curve of those infections," Fauci said.

The country and some states are setting records for average daily officially reported cases, ICUs in hot spots are reaching capacity, and most states are seeing spikes, recalling the uncertainty of months ago when the virus first broke out.

Another health expert echoed Fauci's initial comment about second shutdowns.

"If you're not doing the ... things we've talked about in the past to get this outbreak under control, starting with test and trace ... your only option is to shut down," Dr. Ali Khan, former director of the CDC's public health preparedness office, told CNN's "New Day" Thursday.

NYC cancels large events like street fairs

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said large events in the city will be canceled through September 30, according to a news release from his office.

"It's all about health and safety first," de Blasio told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "This is obviously the thing that President Trump doesn't understand. We don't just decree that we want things to happen regardless of the human impact. We actually look at the science, we look at the data. The data is telling us it is not time for large gatherings."

Events of one city block or smaller can apply for a permit. Demonstrations and religious events are exempt from the mayor's order.

"This is a historic moment of change," he said. "We have to respect that but also say to people the kinds of gatherings we're used to -- the parades, the fairs -- we just can't have that while we're focusing on health right now."

Alarming numbers

Climbing case numbers have motivated many states to pause or roll back plans to reopen economies after widespread shutdowns in the spring.

The US reached more than 3 million coronavirus cases this week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. At least 33 states as of Thursday morning have seen an upward trend in average daily cases -- an increase of at least 10% -- over the last week.

Some states have recently reported alarming rates at which people are testing positive: 28% in Arizona; 26% in Texas; and 19% in Florida, according to The Covid Tracking Project.

Previous recommendations for reopening economies, expressed by the CDC, called for test-positivity rates of no greater than 20% just to reach first-phase reopenings, and less than 10% for fuller reopenings.

Where states stand

Many states are feeling the effects of the Covid-19 surge.

With 98 coronavirus-related deaths in one day, Texas set its record for highest single-day fatality increases Wednesday. The state also reported its second highest number of daily new cases at 9,979.

In South Texas' Brooks County, anyone who is positive for Covid-19 can be arrested if they appear in public, other than to receive medical care, without first being cleared by the state's health services department, the county attorney said. The county, with about 7,000 residents, says this week it has 23 active cases.

The South Texas Health System's hospitals have more than doubled its usual amount of ICU beds to deal with an influx in Covid-19 patients, Wesley Robinson, the system's assistant chief nursing officer, said Thursday.

They've put patients in conference rooms and surgical wings, Robinson told CNN. At least one of the system's hospitals, in the city of Weslaco, has set up tent outside for coronavirus patients.

"Everyone is exhausted," emergency department nurse director Pablo Laredo said Thursday. "Patients here are very sick."

The University of Mississippi Medical Center has more patients than rooms, the center's vice chancellor said Thursday in a briefing with state health officials.

Still, Dr. LouAnn Woodward, said she doesn't advocate a new statewide shelter-in-place order but does encourage mask-wearing to reduce transmission. "We cannot shelter in place through the duration of this pandemic," she said.

In Florida, 48 hospitals on Thursday had no more capacity in its intensive care units -- down from 56 two days earlier, the state Agency for Health Care Administration said. The group has said hospitals can add ICU beds in a surge situation when necessary.

Florida on Thursday reported 120 Covid-19 deaths from a day earlier -- a single-day record for the state.

Back to school still in question

As cases and hospitalizations rise, an answer to the question of whether children will return to school in the fall becomes less clear.

Fauci, in an interview scheduled to air Friday on Sirius XM Radio, said, "We should try to get the schools open," but he emphasized grade schools could have different approaches than universities.

"If you keep children out of school, the unintended negative ripple effect of consequences can be profound with regard to, what do the parents do, that they then stay off of work to take care of their children?" Fauci said, in recordings released Thursday.

"So, the broad approach would be obviously ... paying attention to the safety of the children, which is always paramount, but within the context of doing whatever you can to safeguard the health and the welfare of the children, we should try to get the schools open," he said.

President Donald Trump said he will pressure governors to reopen schools in the fall and has threatened to cut federal funding of schools that don't reopen.

The White House has also claimed the CDC's guidelines for reopening schools is too strict. On Thursday, agency Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the CDC will not revise its guidelines.

Instead, additional reference documents will be provided, Redfield told ABC's "Good Morning America."

There is still mystery surrounding how the virus affects children. At first experts thought children were not contracting the virus as frequently and were not impacted as severely.

But a study published in an American Academy of Pediatrics journal found that children did not show the same symptoms of coronavirus as adults and that coronavirus targeted tests miss cases in children.

Guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend only testing patients with fever, cough and shortness of breath, who traveled to high-risk countries and who came into close contact with someone with a confirmed case.

But the children who tested positive in the study were admitted to the hospital with seemingly unrelated symptoms, including bacterial infections, appendicitis and inflamed muscles. The researchers say it is unclear how large a role coronavirus played in their illness.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 112°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 48588

Reported Deaths: 1042
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5687161
Mobile4315136
Montgomery4275109
Tuscaloosa238248
Marshall181511
Madison16208
Lee146337
Shelby141424
Morgan11575
Baldwin10399
Walker101825
Elmore97519
Dallas9189
Franklin90616
Etowah83413
DeKalb7905
Chambers64727
Autauga64312
Butler63728
Tallapoosa60669
Russell5890
Unassigned53826
Houston5366
Limestone5251
Lauderdale5146
Cullman4905
Lowndes47922
Pike4525
Colbert4426
St. Clair4402
Escambia4358
Calhoun4035
Coffee3923
Covington38110
Bullock36910
Barbour3622
Jackson3432
Talladega3337
Dale3261
Marengo32011
Hale31722
Wilcox2958
Clarke2876
Sumter28512
Winston2773
Chilton2762
Blount2581
Monroe2442
Pickens2446
Marion24114
Randolph2289
Conecuh2187
Macon2029
Choctaw19912
Bibb1981
Greene1888
Perry1791
Henry1403
Crenshaw1253
Washington1217
Lawrence1130
Cherokee1117
Geneva860
Lamar801
Fayette721
Clay692
Coosa601
Cleburne391
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 55986

Reported Deaths: 685
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12549208
Davidson12234132
Rutherford323437
Hamilton300736
Sumner172755
Williamson151515
Trousdale15035
Knox13929
Out of TN12307
Wilson106017
Putnam9267
Robertson87511
Bradley8744
Sevier8573
Unassigned8302
Lake6960
Tipton6625
Bledsoe6241
Montgomery6207
Bedford5898
Macon5114
Maury4063
Hamblen3974
Hardeman3744
Fayette3443
Madison3392
Loudon3021
Rhea2930
Blount2723
Dyer2703
McMinn25518
Cheatham2432
Dickson2310
Washington1970
Cumberland1934
Lawrence1926
Anderson1662
Lauderdale1643
Sullivan1592
Jefferson1481
Gibson1471
Monroe1416
Smith1362
Coffee1320
Greene1222
Hardin1197
Obion1172
Cocke1160
Haywood1082
Franklin1013
Marshall1011
Warren1000
Hickman950
Wayne900
Marion874
McNairy841
Lincoln780
Giles771
White773
Carter751
Roane710
DeKalb700
Overton671
Weakley671
Hawkins662
Grundy652
Campbell621
Claiborne590
Henderson560
Unicoi560
Carroll491
Chester480
Grainger480
Polk480
Henry470
Crockett443
Johnson440
Sequatchie420
Cannon410
Humphreys352
Perry350
Meigs340
Jackson330
Morgan291
Fentress250
Stewart250
Decatur240
Scott210
Union190
Clay180
Moore170
Houston160
Benton131
Hancock90
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events