Clear

As Twitter and Facebook find fake networks of accounts, are they merely scratching the surface?

CNN's Brianna Keilar fires back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson who claimed that Purple Heart veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) is unpatriotic following her suggestion for a national dialogue about removing historical monuments.

Posted: Jul 9, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

On Wednesday Facebook deep-sixed four different networks of pages and accounts that were found guilty of "coordinated inauthentic behavior" -- the kinds of cheating and spamming that soil the social media landscape.

One of the networks was linked to Roger Stone and Proud Boys, the far-right group that FB has banned under its hate policies.

Another network contained dozens of "fake" accounts tied to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. FB said the accounts targeted journalists and political opponents of the president. Sometimes, FB said, other accounts posed as reporters.

The "two other networks that were removed were affiliated with professional firms, continuing a trend of professionalization of disinformation," BuzzFeed's Jane Lytvynenko reported.

So: Another day, another mass-removal of bogus social profiles that manipulated the public. This is "probably only scratching the surface of the shady political tactics being used," Donie O'Sullivan pointed out Wednesday night. "A good reminder that what you see on Facebook might not be what it seems."

Yes -- but it's almost impossible to know just how big the proverbial iceberg is. How much of what looks like "engagement" on the web is actually "fraud?"

The Mueller connection

Roger Stone's very active personal Instagram account was shut down as part of this sweep. "Facebook officials said Stone, a longtime friend of Trump's, used fake accounts and other deceptive measures to manipulate public debate," per the WaPo's Craig Timberg and Isaac Stanley-Becker.

This B.S. went on for years. FB's head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher said "we identified the full scope of this network following the recent public release of search warrants pertaining to the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in response to a joint petition from The New York Times, CNN, the Associated Press, The Washington Post, and Politico." Wow...

Another chip off the iceberg

Earlier this week Adam Rawnsley of The Daily Beast broke this story: "Twitter just suspended 16 Twitter accounts that were part of a network of fake personas. Together they spent the last year placing about 90 op-eds in +40 different news outlets."

Rawnsley shared some of his reporting tricks in this Twitter thread -- for example, he reached out to dentists to confirm that suspicious profile pictures with funky-looking teeth were, in fact, AI-generated pictures...

>> NBC's April Glaser reacted: I "honestly don't know how democracy can function if we are perpetually unable to determine what is and isn't real and are thus stymied from making meaningful political decisions..."

Donie's big point

Donie O'Sullivan writes: Here's the thing -- the most dystopian thing. We know these accounts are fake. We know there are many, many fake accounts leaving comments on Facebook and Twitter... comments designed to provoke and enrage us...

But by knowing this, by having this be part of the public consciousness, we see many people claiming that REAL Americans on social media are fakes or bots or Russian trolls when they see them share a viewpoint they don't agree with. The collective national paranoia this has created is corrosive.

>> BTW, O'Sullivan wrote a full story about this back in May...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46424

Reported Deaths: 1032
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5486155
Montgomery4246105
Mobile4219136
Tuscaloosa234644
Marshall177011
Madison15548
Lee143337
Shelby135724
Morgan11285
Walker98525
Baldwin9809
Elmore96215
Dallas9109
Franklin90216
Etowah79013
DeKalb7615
Chambers64327
Autauga63612
Butler63228
Tallapoosa60469
Russell5680
Unassigned52226
Limestone5181
Houston5106
Lauderdale5016
Lowndes47821
Cullman4705
Pike4525
Colbert4266
St. Clair4162
Escambia4118
Calhoun3875
Coffee3863
Covington3727
Bullock36810
Barbour3572
Talladega3237
Marengo31711
Hale31521
Dale3020
Jackson3022
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Clarke2836
Winston2663
Chilton2622
Blount2511
Monroe2412
Pickens2386
Marion23613
Conecuh2177
Randolph2169
Macon1999
Choctaw19712
Bibb1961
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1187
Lawrence1090
Cherokee1037
Geneva840
Lamar801
Fayette721
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne391
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 53514

Reported Deaths: 665
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12176202
Davidson11599127
Rutherford311136
Hamilton286736
Sumner167053
Trousdale15035
Williamson142015
Knox13098
Out of TN10958
Wilson99917
Putnam9197
Sevier8573
Robertson85511
Bradley7734
Unassigned7312
Lake6940
Tipton6535
Bledsoe6231
Montgomery5877
Bedford5847
Macon5004
Maury3793
Hamblen3744
Hardeman3574
Fayette3282
Madison3182
Loudon2931
Rhea2890
Blount2623
Dyer2613
McMinn24318
Cheatham2361
Dickson2190
Cumberland1884
Washington1820
Lawrence1726
Lauderdale1543
Jefferson1471
Anderson1432
Sullivan1412
Monroe1406
Gibson1331
Coffee1250
Smith1241
Greene1172
Obion1172
Hardin1157
Cocke1050
Marshall981
Haywood962
Franklin903
Wayne890
Hickman880
Warren810
Marion794
McNairy760
White763
Carter701
DeKalb700
Giles701
Lincoln680
Weakley661
Overton651
Hawkins642
Roane640
Grundy631
Unicoi550
Campbell541
Claiborne530
Carroll491
Henderson480
Grainger470
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson450
Sequatchie420
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester370
Humphreys352
Perry350
Meigs320
Jackson300
Morgan281
Fentress240
Stewart240
Decatur220
Clay190
Union190
Scott180
Houston150
Moore150
Benton131
Hancock80
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events