Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'I love winning ... I don't like to lose at anything': Fernando Alonso discusses his return to F1

Two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will return to the sport with Renault in 2021. The Spaniard spoke to CNN World Sport's Amanda Davies

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Glen Levy and Amanda Davies, CNN

Fernando Alonso does not do things by halves. Less than two years after bidding farewell to Formula 1, but always leaving the door open for a return, the two-time world champion confirmed on Wednesday that he is to make a stunning comeback with Renault next year.

The choice of team cannot be understated: The Spaniard, who will turn 39 later this month, won both his championship titles with Renault during the 2005 and 2006 seasons. The veteran driver has made 314 Grand Prix starts in his F1 career, notching up 32 wins and 97 podiums (both his wins and podiums place him in 6th on the all-time list) across three teams -- Renault, McLaren and Ferrari -- and his return will mark the first time a driver has had three separate stints with a single F1 team (2003-06, 2008-09 and from 2021 onwards).

While Renault did not confirm if the deal will last longer than a single season, the driver himself clearly has designs on his return being not so much a curtain call, but a considerable new chapter in his impressive career. Added to this, he feels the new regulations -- meant to be introduced in 2021, but now delayed until 2022 because of coronavirus pandemic -- will give him, and Renault, a chance to be more competitive.

The veteran Alonso will be replacing Daniel Ricciardo who's moving to McLaren -- the same team Alonso left in 2018 -- and will see him drive alongside one of hottest young talents on the grid, 23-year-old Esteban Ocon.

In the first race of the 2020 season in Austria, Ocon and Renault finished in 8th place.

"Obviously, it's a very happy day," Alonso told CNN World Sport's Amanda Davies. "When I left Formula One, I felt that it could be a possibility to come back in 2021 ... I've been able to breathe a little bit out of Formula One because I've got 18 consecutive Formula One seasons, which are quite demanding. I think I needed that time out and I come back now stronger than ever."

But it is not as if he has spent his time away from the grueling sport with his feet up at home, watching the next generation of F1 drivers, some of whom are close to half his age, hoping to emulate Alonso's achievements. The Spaniard has won the Le Mans 24 Hours -- for a second time -- triumphed in the WEC world championship, attempted to conquer the famed Indianapolis 500 race and even managed a more than respectable 13th place finish in the legendary Dakar Rally. What's more, Alonso has designs on competing in the Indy 500 for a third time next month.

Any way you want to look at it, Alonso's drive for success and hunger to remain competitive remains undiminished.

"I hate losing," he explains to CNN Sport with a huge smile on his face. "I love winning. But, you know, I don't like to lose at anything, and it would be hard. Especially 2021. We know where the car is at now. We know the performance next year is a little bit of carryover from this year. So, I'm aware that we will have to work a lot and we'll have to slowly improve the car. But, you know, I'm ready to take that challenge as well."

Yet when all is said and done, and commercial and career considerations are put to the side, how much of the romantic in Alonso played a decision in his return? After all, he has spoken about Renault providing his fondest memories within F1.

"Romantic is a big factor on this type of decision," he said. "Coming back to Renault is a plus for me, because I know the people in the team, I know a lot of members that were on my time a couple of years ago. And also the commitment that

Renault made about Formula One and the future that the team that the team has now, I think it was important."

By the sounds of it, Alonso's future in motor sport still has many laps, races and -- potentially -- years left to run. So, just how long does he envisage getting behind the wheel?

"I think 10, 12 (years)" he begins, presumably joking, but then again, perhaps not. "Let's see. Look, when I was 25 or 28, I thought maybe three or four more years in Formula One will be enough. But now at 38, for whatever reason, I develop more skills. I was driving in different cars, different categories, learning different driving styles. I said before, I feel fresh now, ready for traveling, ready for doing different things, work on the simulator. So, I feel better now than when I was 25. So, I cannot tell now that there's only two or three years more in me. You know, maybe there are more."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46424

Reported Deaths: 1032
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5486155
Montgomery4246105
Mobile4219136
Tuscaloosa234644
Marshall177011
Madison15548
Lee143337
Shelby135724
Morgan11285
Walker98525
Baldwin9809
Elmore96215
Dallas9109
Franklin90216
Etowah79013
DeKalb7615
Chambers64327
Autauga63612
Butler63228
Tallapoosa60469
Russell5680
Unassigned52226
Limestone5181
Houston5106
Lauderdale5016
Lowndes47821
Cullman4705
Pike4525
Colbert4266
St. Clair4162
Escambia4118
Calhoun3875
Coffee3863
Covington3727
Bullock36810
Barbour3572
Talladega3237
Marengo31711
Hale31521
Dale3020
Jackson3022
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Clarke2836
Winston2663
Chilton2622
Blount2511
Monroe2412
Pickens2386
Marion23613
Conecuh2177
Randolph2169
Macon1999
Choctaw19712
Bibb1961
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1187
Lawrence1090
Cherokee1037
Geneva840
Lamar801
Fayette721
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne391
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 53514

Reported Deaths: 665
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12176202
Davidson11599127
Rutherford311136
Hamilton286736
Sumner167053
Trousdale15035
Williamson142015
Knox13098
Out of TN10958
Wilson99917
Putnam9197
Sevier8573
Robertson85511
Bradley7734
Unassigned7312
Lake6940
Tipton6535
Bledsoe6231
Montgomery5877
Bedford5847
Macon5004
Maury3793
Hamblen3744
Hardeman3574
Fayette3282
Madison3182
Loudon2931
Rhea2890
Blount2623
Dyer2613
McMinn24318
Cheatham2361
Dickson2190
Cumberland1884
Washington1820
Lawrence1726
Lauderdale1543
Jefferson1471
Anderson1432
Sullivan1412
Monroe1406
Gibson1331
Coffee1250
Smith1241
Greene1172
Obion1172
Hardin1157
Cocke1050
Marshall981
Haywood962
Franklin903
Wayne890
Hickman880
Warren810
Marion794
McNairy760
White763
Carter701
DeKalb700
Giles701
Lincoln680
Weakley661
Overton651
Hawkins642
Roane640
Grundy631
Unicoi550
Campbell541
Claiborne530
Carroll491
Henderson480
Grainger470
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson450
Sequatchie420
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester370
Humphreys352
Perry350
Meigs320
Jackson300
Morgan281
Fentress240
Stewart240
Decatur220
Clay190
Union190
Scott180
Houston150
Moore150
Benton131
Hancock80
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events