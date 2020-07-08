Clear

'There's not enough Black people' in golf, says Lee Westwood

Seven-time Ryder Cup winner Lee Westwood tells Amanda Davies that he feels that golf probably hasn't addressed racial diversity in the sport enough.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 1:20 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Calum Trenaman and Amanda Davies, CNN

Former world No. 1 golfer Lee Westwood says golf has some work to do in addressing issues of diversity within the sport and that it's "dominated by White people."

While many other sportspeople and sports organizations like Formula 1, the NFL and Premier League soccer have been vocal in support of the Black Lives Matter movement since the killing of George Floyd, Westwood agrees that golf has been far quieter.

During an Instagram Live interview yesterday with CNN's Amanda Davies, he said: "You know, arguably, the best player in our sport is Black [Tiger Woods] and he's done a lot to promote golf in different ethnic quarters. But I think we can always do more for sure."

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, videos and features

'Sport should be for everybody'

During the PGA Tour's resumption at the Charles Schwab Challenge last month, a moment of silence was held during each round in place of the 8:46 a.m. CT (2:45 p.m. BST) tee time. Eight minutes and 46 seconds is how long Floyd was filmed pinned under the police officer's knee.

Briton Westwood said part of the problem is the perception of golf as a "White sport."

"I think it's still perceived as a White sport if I'm being completely honest," he said. "If you look at the people that partake in it, and certainly the crowds that turn up, it's dominated by White people.

"There's not enough Black people that come into the game. I don't know what the answer is to that. But there has to be an answer because sport should be for everybody, shouldn't it?"

READ: As PGA Tour hit by Covid-19 outbreak, Justin Rose feels 'very safe'

In a statement sent to CNN Sport, the European Tour said it played in 31 countries across five continents, had members from 35 countries and winners from 36 countries since the Tour began in 1972.

"We are the gatekeepers of the professional game and we discriminate against nobody," added the Tour statement. "Anyone who comes through the junior or amateur ranks, from any country, to qualify for our Tour, we welcome with open arms.

"Diversity is something we celebrate each day, but at the same time we also continue to listen and work on ways to broaden golf's appeal, and golf participation, to all areas of society. We also stand in solidarity with everyone wishing to end all forms of discrimination."

The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews, which together with the US Golf Association (USGA), governs the sport of golf worldwide, was not immediately available to comment at the time of publication.

In the US, approximately 25% of those who played on a golf course for the first time in 2017 were non-White.

However, 82% of all golfers in the US are White, while 25% of junior golfers (aged 6-17) were non-White.

The PGA Tour and the USGA did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Priced out

Westwood singled out the cost of playing golf as a significant barrier to entry.

"Golf's too expensive, I think," said the 47-year-old Westwood. "It's too expensive to join clubs."

According to a 2018 survey by the Golf Channel, the median cost of an 18-hole round at a public golf course is $36 including cart, but excluding clubs.

Private golf clubs are particularly expensive. According to a study of private clubs carried out by Longitudes Group for Golf Digest, the most elite clubs demand an initiation fee of between $250,000 and $500,000.

Only 30% of responding private clubs had a list price of $7,500 or less. That is without annual "dues" (membership fees) which, according to the survey, cost an average of $6,245 (approximately $520 per month). Some clubs also require a minimum amount to be spent in the club shop and bar every month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Few Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 77°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 46424

Reported Deaths: 1032
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5486155
Montgomery4246105
Mobile4219136
Tuscaloosa234644
Marshall177011
Madison15548
Lee143337
Shelby135724
Morgan11285
Walker98525
Baldwin9809
Elmore96215
Dallas9109
Franklin90216
Etowah79013
DeKalb7615
Chambers64327
Autauga63612
Butler63228
Tallapoosa60469
Russell5680
Unassigned52226
Limestone5181
Houston5106
Lauderdale5016
Lowndes47821
Cullman4705
Pike4525
Colbert4266
St. Clair4162
Escambia4118
Calhoun3875
Coffee3863
Covington3727
Bullock36810
Barbour3572
Talladega3237
Marengo31711
Hale31521
Dale3020
Jackson3022
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Clarke2836
Winston2663
Chilton2622
Blount2511
Monroe2412
Pickens2386
Marion23613
Conecuh2177
Randolph2169
Macon1999
Choctaw19712
Bibb1961
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1187
Lawrence1090
Cherokee1037
Geneva840
Lamar801
Fayette721
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne391
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 53514

Reported Deaths: 665
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12176202
Davidson11599127
Rutherford311136
Hamilton286736
Sumner167053
Trousdale15035
Williamson142015
Knox13098
Out of TN10958
Wilson99917
Putnam9197
Sevier8573
Robertson85511
Bradley7734
Unassigned7312
Lake6940
Tipton6535
Bledsoe6231
Montgomery5877
Bedford5847
Macon5004
Maury3793
Hamblen3744
Hardeman3574
Fayette3282
Madison3182
Loudon2931
Rhea2890
Blount2623
Dyer2613
McMinn24318
Cheatham2361
Dickson2190
Cumberland1884
Washington1820
Lawrence1726
Lauderdale1543
Jefferson1471
Anderson1432
Sullivan1412
Monroe1406
Gibson1331
Coffee1250
Smith1241
Greene1172
Obion1172
Hardin1157
Cocke1050
Marshall981
Haywood962
Franklin903
Wayne890
Hickman880
Warren810
Marion794
McNairy760
White763
Carter701
DeKalb700
Giles701
Lincoln680
Weakley661
Overton651
Hawkins642
Roane640
Grundy631
Unicoi550
Campbell541
Claiborne530
Carroll491
Henderson480
Grainger470
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson450
Sequatchie420
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester370
Humphreys352
Perry350
Meigs320
Jackson300
Morgan281
Fentress240
Stewart240
Decatur220
Clay190
Union190
Scott180
Houston150
Moore150
Benton131
Hancock80
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events