Clear

5 things to know for July 8: Coronavirus, Mexico, Election 2020, WHO, Facebook

Areas all along the northern tier are experiencing an unrelenting heat. Even as far north as Minnesota where it will feel as hot as Texas. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Well, that was quick. After a few weeks of rising sales, airline bookings are trending downwards again because of rising Covid-19 cases. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

The US is hurtling toward 3 million recorded Covid-19 cases, hundreds of scientists have signed a letter warning about the dangers of airborne transmission, and a new model has projected a total of 200,000 Americans may die by November unless almost everyone wears a face mask. Oh, and the school year is just weeks away. President Trump has urged schools to reopen despite widespread concerns about testing and safety logistics, and Florida has mandated that all schools must reopen in the fall even though the state has become a major coronavirus hotspot. Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci says he doesn't believe there will be a federal mandate for people to get a coronavirus vaccine once one becomes available. In Australia, Melbourne is now under a six-week lockdown as the country battles another wave of coronavirus cases. And in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro announced he has tested positive for the virus. He's been criticized for downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic for months.

2. Mexico

President Trump will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador today. Despite obvious tensions between the two leaders, it's expected to be a congenial affair meant to show off the implementation of the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal. This is the first time Mexico's President has left the country since taking office in December 2018, and critics have questioned the meeting's timing. (Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed out of a trip to the US earlier this week, citing coronavirus concerns.) However, both Trump and López Obrador have been scrutinized for their response to the pandemic, so even though Trump has long fostered enmity with Mexico, the meeting will give them a chance to shake hands, smile, and focus on something else.

3. Election 2020

Another round of primary results is bringing the full picture of November's general election into focus. In New Jersey and Delaware, early returns show Joe Biden continuing to add to his delegate count for the Democratic presidential nomination. In Kentucky, Amy McGrath won the Democratic Senate primary at the end of June, which means she'll face Mitch McConnell in the fall. Even if she doesn't win, McGrath could hurt the GOP if she forces the Senate Majority Leader and other Senate Republicans to spend time making sure she doesn't gain ground in the race. In general, several key Democratic Senate challengers are outraising their GOP incumbents, spurring anxiety over who will control the Senate after November's results. Pushes for mail-in voting are still coming on strong, too: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker recently signed a bill allowing all registered voters in the Bay State to vote by mail in the upcoming primary and general elections.

4. WHO

The Trump administration has begun formally withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization following months of threats and criticism against the international body. Medical associations, advocacy organizations, international allies and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have all advised President Trump not to withdraw from the organization, especially during a raging pandemic. Some have warned that withdrawal in the current environment could also interfere with clinical trials essential for developing vaccines, as well as efforts to trace the spread of the virus globally. However, Trump has repeatedly accused the organization of aiding China in allegedly covering up the origins of the coronavirus and allowing its spread. The administration has already diverted funding from the WHO, but the full withdrawal won't go into effect until next July.

5. Facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with the civil rights and activist groups behind the widespread Facebook boycott yesterday, and ... it didn't go well. Leaders of the groups blasted Facebook's leadership after Tuesday's meeting, saying it was a "disappointment" and "nothing more than a PR exercise." Zuckerberg agreed to meet with the groups after major brands like The North Face, Pfizer and Levi Strauss have joined the pressure campaign over the social network's handling of hate speech and misinformation. Going into the meeting, the groups presented Facebook with a set of demands that would address the platform's handling of discrimination, misinformation and hate. However, they said afterward that Facebook's leadership did not provide any specific commitments or timeframes for change. A Facebook spokesperson said the platform has established new policies banning voting and census suppression and removed more than 200 white supremacist organizations.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The MLB has unveiled its 60-game season, which will start July 23

But will it actually happen? We'll see.

The opening match in the 'MLS is Back' tournament is postponed due to positive Covid-19 tests

So MLS is ... not back.

A new comet is now visible with the naked eye

Now that 4th of July fireworks have subsided, how about gazing at space fireworks instead?

'Hamilton' is on Disney+, and its creator Lin Manuel Miranda is responding to the way it handles slavery

Critics say it doesn't accurately portray slavery's horrors.

TODAY'S NUMBER

20

That's how many named storms are predicted for this year's Atlantic hurricane season -- the highest prediction since 2005.

positivity rate:

(n) the percentage of people who test positive for something (e.g. coronavirus) out of the total number of people who are tested

A lot of officials, such as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, have pointed to a rising positivity rate to counter arguments that the increase in case numbers is simply the result of more people being tested. Miami-Dade County reported a staggering 26% positivity rate last Sunday. So, for every 100 people tested, 26% of them tested positive for coronavirus.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A cool light-bending science experiment

Learn about total internal reflection -- the principle behind fiber optic cables -- in this quick, satisfying demonstration. (Click here to view)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45263

Reported Deaths: 1007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5486155
Montgomery4246105
Mobile4219136
Tuscaloosa234644
Marshall177011
Madison15548
Lee143337
Shelby135724
Morgan11285
Walker98525
Baldwin9809
Elmore96215
Dallas9109
Franklin90216
Etowah79013
DeKalb7615
Chambers64327
Autauga63612
Butler63228
Tallapoosa60469
Russell5680
Unassigned52226
Limestone5181
Houston5106
Lauderdale5016
Lowndes47821
Cullman4705
Pike4525
Colbert4266
St. Clair4162
Escambia4118
Calhoun3875
Coffee3863
Covington3727
Bullock36810
Barbour3572
Talladega3237
Marengo31711
Hale31521
Dale3020
Jackson3022
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Clarke2836
Winston2663
Chilton2622
Blount2511
Monroe2412
Pickens2386
Marion23613
Conecuh2177
Randolph2169
Macon1999
Choctaw19712
Bibb1961
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1187
Lawrence1090
Cherokee1037
Geneva840
Lamar801
Fayette721
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne391
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 53514

Reported Deaths: 665
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby12176202
Davidson11599127
Rutherford311136
Hamilton286736
Sumner167053
Trousdale15035
Williamson142015
Knox13098
Out of TN10958
Wilson99917
Putnam9197
Sevier8573
Robertson85511
Bradley7734
Unassigned7312
Lake6940
Tipton6535
Bledsoe6231
Montgomery5877
Bedford5847
Macon5004
Maury3793
Hamblen3744
Hardeman3574
Fayette3282
Madison3182
Loudon2931
Rhea2890
Blount2623
Dyer2613
McMinn24318
Cheatham2361
Dickson2190
Cumberland1884
Washington1820
Lawrence1726
Lauderdale1543
Jefferson1471
Anderson1432
Sullivan1412
Monroe1406
Gibson1331
Coffee1250
Smith1241
Greene1172
Obion1172
Hardin1157
Cocke1050
Marshall981
Haywood962
Franklin903
Wayne890
Hickman880
Warren810
Marion794
McNairy760
White763
Carter701
DeKalb700
Giles701
Lincoln680
Weakley661
Overton651
Hawkins642
Roane640
Grundy631
Unicoi550
Campbell541
Claiborne530
Carroll491
Henderson480
Grainger470
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson450
Sequatchie420
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester370
Humphreys352
Perry350
Meigs320
Jackson300
Morgan281
Fentress240
Stewart240
Decatur220
Clay190
Union190
Scott180
Houston150
Moore150
Benton131
Hancock80
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events