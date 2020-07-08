Clear

Trump leans into old failures in push to reopen schools as virus roars

President Donald Trump criticized Dr. Fauci over past decisions about wearing masks and travel to China after Dr. Fauci said the US is still "knee-deep" in the first wave of the coronavirus.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 1:50 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 1:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

President Donald Trump's new push to open schools shows he's learned nothing from calamities sparked by his demands for premature state openings.

The coronavirus pandemic is again rearing out of control, rising in a majority of states as a new warning comes that more than 200,000 Americans could be dead by Election Day.

But Trump barreled forward anyway, failing to offer detailed proposals for how schools could open safely next month even as he admitted he planned to crank up pressure on governors to do what he wants.

He also delivered a fresh rebuke to his government's top infectious disease specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who had dismissed the President's discredited claims that the US has the world's lowest mortality rate.

And Trump conjured another wishful prediction: that the worsening battle against the virus, which has already killed 130,000 Americans and infected 3 million, would be far less serious within weeks. This all came a few days after another discredited claim -- that 99% of cases of the virus are harmless.

"We've done a good job. I think we are going to be in two, three, four weeks ... I think we're going to be in very good shape," Trump told Gray Television's Greta Van Susteren on Tuesday, referring to raging outbreaks in parts of the country as mere "fires" that would be put out after earlier insisting at the White House that "we are not closing."

Fresh evidence of Trump's negligence came on the same day that a new University of Washington model forecast that 208,255 people may die from the virus in the US by November 1. But experts at the university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation also said that if 95% of the population wore masks in public -- a step Trump has often maligned -- that number would dip to 162,808.

"It is an inferno in some parts of this country," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a renowned cardiologist at George Washington University, said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

"The President has been trying to make this go away with magical thinking for a long time. He was desperate to open the country in April, and his urgency to open the country is really one of the prime reasons we are where we are now," he added.

And Fauci warned Tuesday about misleading metrics.

"It's a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death," he said during a news conference. "There's so many other things that are very dangerous and bad about this virus. Don't get yourself into false complacency."

Record rates of new infections are occurring as other major industrialized nations -- that shut down their economies earlier and stayed locked down for longer -- have done far better. The virus is rampant in Southern states such as Florida, Arizona and Texas, and hospital intensive care units are coming under severe pressure, leading some state and local leaders to halt or roll back state reopening plans.

"We did not have to be here right now," said Dr. Leana Wen, of the John Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health.

"When we look at other countries, they have successfully crushed their curve ... and they were able to suppress their level of Covid-19 infections in a way that we just did not do in this country," Wen told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

Trump blames politics -- not the virus

On Tuesday, Trump gave no quarter to the fast-worsening situation with his push to reopen schools.

"We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open," the President said. "We don't want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons. They think it's going to be good for them politically, so they keep the schools closed."

The thorny task of reopening America's schools, amid fears of a lost generation of school kids unless lessons resume, is a microcosm of the administration's slapdash approach. While demanding a return to normal -- in business, education, leisure and even sports -- the White House has rarely provided guidance on how such steps can be taken safely. It has left it to states, cities and individuals to fend their own battles in adopting a hard-core definition of federalism that rejects any traditional notion of presidential duty.

Trump's self-serving implication that his opponents want to keep schools closed to hurt him politically ignores the complicated concerns that administrators, teachers and parents harbor over the prospect of schools staying closed -- and the dangers that are inherent in getting classes up and running again.

Apart from growing educational damage, the mental and emotional impact on children kept out of class since March is considerable. Online classes hurriedly pulled together when the pandemic struck are nowhere near as good as real lessons. Closed schools also impose a significant burden on families struggling to figure out how to balance work and child care. Less well-off kids, meanwhile, often get their only nutritious meals of the day at school.

The President's push to reopen schools come what may also ignores the deep concerns about a return to class next month that are shared by parents, children and college students. There is anxiety about sending kids into environments that are germ-laden at the best of times with the virus still running rampant. While Trump says most children don't get seriously sick with the virus, he's offered no answers to teachers, who are at far higher risk of serious complications.

The White House promised new guidelines on Tuesday to ensure that schools can reopen safely. But such material is unlikely to ease many concerns. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drew up similar best practices for states to open up their economies, but Trump goaded sympathetic governors into ignoring them with his incessant demands for a return to normal life -- which were based on a desire to reopen and the populace's waning patience with shutdowns, rather than on any scientific evidence that it was safe to do soon.

The pandemic toll grows

The lessons of foreign nations and states that have prevailed, at least for now, over the virus is that social distancing, the wearing of masks, aggressive testing and contract tracing, and staying shut down until infections are suppressed is the way to get it under control.

This involves damaging economic consequences. The US economy is now threatened by a second slump if the virus gets so bad that states and cities are forced back into lockdown. Trump's administration falls short on all those key strategies and even now is ignoring best practices and the evidence of what worked elsewhere in a bid to crank up the economy, deemed vital to the President's reelection hopes.

The result is that the nation appears doomed to a long fight against the disease that will continue to exert a heavy human toll and frustrate efforts to resume a semblance of normal life until there is a change of tack by the government and a serious effort to take steps that are proven to work in slowing the pandemic.

The price of ignoring the science is becoming clear. Day after day, the US is piling up record new infection counts, around 50,000 a day.

Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine, who has been lauded for his handling of the pandemic, warned of a "huge, imminent crisis" in seven "red hot" counties and issued an order requiring people in the affected areas to wear masks.

Florida piled up more than 7,000 new cases of the disease on Tuesday as its positive rate in testing topped 16% for the first time, a figure that suggests the virus is far more prevalent in the community than is being revealed by current testing.

Texas said its daily new coronavirus infection rates surged by a record 10,000 cases.

"I do think Texas reopened too fast," Mark McClellan, a former US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, told CNN on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Fauci, who is on the outs with the President because of his unvarnished statements about the virus, is warning that the US is still "knee-deep" in the crisis.

Trump didn't take kindly to the new dose of truth, in a remark that encapsulated his staggering state of denial.

"Well, I think we are in a good place. I disagree with him," the President told Van Susteren.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45263

Reported Deaths: 1007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events