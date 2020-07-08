Clear

The US is about to reach 3 million coronavirus cases. Here's what happened in the days leading up to it

CNN's Drew Griffin reports that due to the surge in demand for coronavirus testing, labs aren't able to handle all the tests which is resulting in delays of up to 10 days.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 12:20 AM
Updated: Jul 8, 2020 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

The coronavirus pandemic is ravaging parts of the country and affecting numerous aspects of American life.

It has overwhelmed hospitals within a few days, forced people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and fueled a debate over school reopenings. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is nearing 3 million.

While the future of the pandemic in the US is still unclear, here's what has happened in the last few days.

Trump addressed crowds at Mount Rushmore

Attendees clustered together for hours before President Donald Trump greeted them last week at Mount Rushmore. During his remarks, the President mentioned the virus once, at the very top of his remarks, thanking those working to fight it.

The following day, Trump delivered a speech on the White House's South Lawn where few guests appeared to be practicing social distancing and many were not wearing masks.

He made a misleading claim that 99% of coronavirus cases in America are "totally harmless."

Beaches were packed for the Fourth of July

Some Americans altered their traditional Fourth of July celebrations while others flocked to beaches to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Crowds were spotted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; New York's Coney Island and the California beaches of San Diego. In Miami and Los Angeles, beaches remained empty after officials kept them closed for the weekend.

People have waited several hours to get tested

The Covid-19 testing capacity has increased considerably since March but the recent surge of cases is causing long lines to get tested and slow results.

Some people waited for more than four hours on Monday in free drive-up testing sites in Wisconsin, CNN affiliate WKOW reported. Similar wait times were seen in New Orleans and Austin.

In Denver, a testing site at the Pepsi Center closed within a few hours after administering nearly 2,100 tests on Tuesday. About 500 people were still in line when workers stopped allowing cars inside the facility, CNN affiliate KWGN reported.

Some hospitals reached capacity

Dozens of intensive care units at Florida hospitals near Miami, Orlando and Tampa have hit capacity and there are concerns that more hospitals could be next.

The number of daily hospitalizations in numerous states has been rising, putting critical resources including staffing, beds and ventilators in short supply.

In Texas' Rio Grande Valley, a hospital in the city of Weslaco set up a tent outside to help deal with an influx of Covid-19 patients, CNN affiliate KVEO reported.

A debate over school reopenings emerged

The debate over how schools would reopen in the fall has intensified this week amid coronavirus concerns.

Florida schools have been ordered to reopen in August "at least five days per week for all students," according to the state's department of education.

Teachers in some of Florida's largest school districts are pushing back and gathered to protest.

Meanwhile, Trump is putting pressure on governors to reopen school this fall.

"We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open," Trump said at a White House event on Tuesday.

MLS is coming back despite coronavirus concerns

An entire team has withdrawn, individual players have opted out and some opening day matches of Major League Soccer's MLS is Back Tournament have been postponed.

The league's modified tournament in Orlando, Florida, is set to kick off Wednesday after more than a dozen people, including FC Dallas and Nashville SC players have tested positive for the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45263

Reported Deaths: 1007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events