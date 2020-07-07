Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Comedian Rickey Smiley's 19-year-old daughter shot multiple times

Comedian Rickey Smiley shared his emotions in a Facebook Live video after learning that his 19-year-old daughter Aaryn had been shot.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 6:10 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

The 19-year-old daughter of comedian and syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley is currently recovering after being shot during an alleged road rage incident.

Smiley posted an emotional video Monday in which he said his daughter, Aaryn, was one of a group of people wounded in Houston over the July 4th weekend.

"I'm so mad right now, I don't know what to do," said Smiley, who hosts the "Rickey Smiley Show Morning Show" and is one of the stars of "DISH Nation." "The reason I'm on Facebook Live is cause I just want you to see that it's raw and it's real. I want you to see what parents have to deal with when their children become victims of gun violence."

Investigators told CNN affiliate KTRK that following an altercation at a separate location, a suspect pulled up to a car at a red light on Houston's south side and opened fire.

Smiley's daughter was in a different vehicle at the light, according to investigators, and was caught in crossfire.

Three other victims transported themselves to a hospital and all are expected to survive their injuries.

The radio host tweeted that his daughter had successfully made it out of surgery.

"My daughter made it out of her operation, " he tweeted. "She's doing great!!Thank you for your prayers!!!"

Aaryn Smiley, who turned 19 days before the shooting, posted a photo of a blood drenched seat in a vehicle on Instagram.

"This is the most terrifying thing that has ever happened to me," the caption read. "I won't be out of the hospital for a while nor will I be able to walk for a while due to nerve damage."

She also shared an image that appeared to have been taken from a hospital bed.

"[T]he fact that the bullets that went thru my legs were armored riffled [sic] bullets made to go through anything (how they got through the car) but the one [that] would have hit me in the head was not that kind and ended up lodged in the car. God," a note accompanying the picture read. "Words can't describe how grateful i am to be alive right now."

The teen also posted about being unable to see her parents while hospitalized because of the Covid-19 pandemic, writing that she was "terrified."

The elder Smiley posted a photo of himself wearing a mask, writing, "I respect the rules."

"Can't see my daughter @ryn.smiley because of #covid19... it's getting dark and I'm not leaving this park until I lay eyes on her," he wrote. "#Houston (Thanks to the @HoustonPolice for being so awesome and kind to us.)"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45263

Reported Deaths: 1007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events