Clear

Two of Thomas Jefferson's descendants want his DC memorial replaced

CNN's Poppy Harlow talks with Lucian Truscott and Shannon LaNier, descendants of Thomas Jefferson, about what they think of Jefferson's memorial in Washington as calls grow for the removal of monuments and statues of slave owners across the nation.

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 3:00 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 3:00 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

The Jefferson Memorial is an iconic Washington landmark and the National Park Service calls it a "shrine to freedom," but two of Thomas Jefferson's descendants are calling for it to be replaced.

Lucian Truscott and Shannon LaNier told CNN on Tuesday that the memorial glorifies America's the third president and author of the Declaration of Independence -- without including context about him being a slave owner.

Truscott, who is white, is a sixth-generation descendant of Jefferson and LaNier, who's black, is a ninth-generation descendant of Jefferson and Sally Hemings -- one of Jefferson's slaves.

"I think a lot of these public statues were put in place for the wrong reasons and to glorify people who were flawed. We have to start looking at these people as human beings, not gods, not idols," LaNier said.

While Jefferson famously wrote that "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal," he owned hundreds of slaves over his lifetime.

"He said one thing, but he didn't practice that thing," LaNier said. "People have been giving him a pass for years because he helped found this country, but he also helped do it on the backs of slaves, whether that was their blood sweat and tears that they had to put in to do it."

The suggestion comes as people around the world are debating what to do with statues and monuments honoring historic figures.

Many cities have removed Confederate monuments over the past few months, and protesters have targeted statues of Christopher Columbus because of his horrible treatment of Indigenous people, and the founding fathers for their participation in slavery.

President Trump has vowed to protect these statues and symbols and said that critics are trying to erase American history.

Truscott told CNN that he grew up playing at Monticello, Jefferson's Virginia home, and said it's a much more fitting tribute to his ancestor.

"If you visit Monticello now, you'll take a tour and learn as much about slave life at Monticello as you do about Jefferson himself," Truscott said. "I think that it gives a picture of Jefferson in full with his flaws and his greatness intact."

He suggests that the Jefferson Memorial be replaced with a tribute to Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman, who he calls one of of America's "founding mothers."

"I think we've paid enough attention to the founding fathers over the years and it's time to celebrate some of the women that helped found this country," Truscott said. "I describe Harriet Tubman as helping to found the America that came along after slavery."

LaNier said it could also be replaced with a symbol of unity, "which is desperately needed right now." He said that every historical figure has flaws, and that shouldn't be forgotten.

"We're not erasing history, we're teaching the full story of what is and what these people did to and for our country."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45263

Reported Deaths: 1007
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events