Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

"MLS is Back Tournament" rolls on despite coronavirus concerns

Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow and over 70 other MLS players formed the Black Players Coalition to focus their efforts on fighting systemic racism and making real change in their communities

Posted: Jul 7, 2020 6:51 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2020 6:51 AM
Posted By: By Jeff York, CNN

It's been dubbed the "MLS is Back Tournament," but amid a global pandemic the resumption of club soccer in the US will take place without one team and one of Major League Soccer's star players.

With 10 players and one staff member testing positive for Covid-19, MLS has pulled FC Dallas out of the competition, which is scheduled to kick off on July 8.

Carlos Vela, the Mexican superstar who signed with Los Angeles FC in 2018, has decided against playing in the tournament as his wife is pregnant. Vela is the biggest name thus far to opt out.

"I would like nothing more than to be with my teammates in Orlando," said Vela in a statement released by his club. "I always want to give everything I have to my Club, our fans and supporters and the city of L.A.

"However, it is in the best interest of the health of my family to stay home and be with my wife during what is a risky pregnancy. I will miss being with my teammates and coaches, but I will be cheering and supporting LAFC from a distance."

READ: Messi will finish career at Barcelona, says club president

MLS paused

In a normal world, FC Dallas would have been almost halfway through their season at this point, with players looking forward to the All-Star break in late July. But of course, we've come a long way since February when MLS kicked off its 25th season.

Before we can get into the now; we should remember how the season got underway.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry took the reins of the Montreal Impact and got a win in his first game as manager. Mexican national team star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández made his debut for the Los Angeles Galaxy but settled for a 1-1 draw against the Houston Dynamo.

Meanwhile debutants Nashville SC kicked off to much fanfare but could only look on as local rival Atlanta United spoiled the party with a 2-1 win. And out in Los Angeles on the first day of March, David Beckham watched his team Inter Miami make its MLS debut with a somewhat underwhelming 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC.

One week later, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union squared off in an instant classic with both teams earning a point in a 3-3 draw. And then ... silence. The pandemic shut down sports leagues across the US and MLS' 25th season was halted as quickly as it had begun.

READ: Bayern Munich remains on course for historic treble

How it works

MLS is only the second major sports league in the US and Canada to resume play, after the NWSL and its ongoing Challenge Cup in Utah.

With the exception of FC Dallas, the other 25 teams will meet in a cup style competition, with a group stage and then knockout games.

Group stage results will count in the standings for the regular season which MLS hopes to resume after the tournament has concluded.

The final will take place on August 11 pitting the top Eastern and Western teams against each other.

The winner of the tournament will have an automatic berth into the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, the regional club tournament across the Americas and Caribbean.

Added wrinkles to the tournament include full video review available for the referees and five substitutions as opposed to the normal three.

In keeping with nearly all the football leagues around the world which have resumed, due to health concerns, no fans will be allowed inside the venues for the matches.

READ: How Jurgen Klopp turned Liverpool into title winners

Inside the "bubble"

All 25 teams will be staying at Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort and playing their matches at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. MLS created a series of safety protocols to try and avoid a coronavirus outbreak among the teams. Those measures include regular testing, social distancing and the use of face masks.

"I think the guys understand why the protocols are there and it's really important that we abide by them," said Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Luis Robles. "This isn't just about one person; it's about the entire community, so we have to be safe."

Players will be quarantined in their hotel the entire time, and for some players that means being away from their families for much longer than they're used to.

"Being away from your family in a pandemic is always a big concern of the players. I think Major League Soccer has done a good job of making sure their protocols are tight," Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, who is the father of two young girls, told CNN Sport.

"That being said, this virus is very unpredictable, so all of us will be asked to be strict following the protocols and doing our best to make sure that this tournament kicks off in a good fashion."

READ: Teen sensation boosts Manchester United's Champions League hopes

Health and safety concerns

The MLS players' union has acknowledged the complex nature of hosting a tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The removal of FC Dallas from competition in Orlando is a reminder of how difficult the circumstances involving returning to work remain across all sports amidst this pandemic," said the players' union in a statement posted to Twitter.

And Dallas isn't the only team dealing with positive tests. Statistics provided by the league state that of the 557 players currently in Orlando, 13 players have tested positive for coronavirus -- including the 10 players from FC Dallas.

According to a report by The Athletic, there may be even more that are under reported, including Nashville SC, who had five players test positive since arriving in Orlando on Friday.

READ: How billionaire owners changed European football

Teams like Toronto FC and the Colorado Rapids have delayed their arrivals to Orlando, citing the recent test results. The Rapids had two players test positive before their planned arrival.

For players and teams that are already in Orlando, most are trying to stay upbeat and hope that everything can be contained, and the tournament can go on as planned.

"We understand it isn't the most ideal situation, but everyone is excited to get out there and play again," said Houston Dynamo player Zarek Valentin.

Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese added: "It's definitely felt a little strange at first ... it's a situation in which MLS has tried everything they can to organize in the best possible way, and I have to be very proud of our guys because I think we feel very safe around ourselves."

However, Matt Lampson, a goalkeeper for the Columbus Crew and a cancer survivor, feels more uncertain about MLS' return, tweeting "this is serious."

With cases of coronavirus spreading around the US and Florida especially, some are wondering if sports' quick return is the most prudent thing to be focused on right now.

"A big part of me wants sports to come back," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said in a recent podcast. "It is how I unwind. I would love to be able to sit back and enjoy a game with my family right now.

"But at the same time, it's hard to reconcile that with what is going on in the country and in the world ... and with what I'm doing on a daily basis -- going into the hospital, telling people on television and on this podcast to stay home, to physically distance, to wear a mask, to do everything they can to limit the spread of the virus."

Dr. Gupta added: "As much as I want sports to come back - and I do - it's also essential that the health of players and staff comes first, especially when cases of the infection are spiking all over the country."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 44375

Reported Deaths: 984
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5410152
Montgomery4158103
Mobile4129134
Tuscaloosa232142
Marshall172410
Madison14917
Lee141137
Shelby133423
Morgan11215
Walker97824
Elmore94314
Franklin89814
Baldwin8949
Dallas8919
Etowah75013
DeKalb7375
Chambers64227
Butler63428
Autauga61012
Tallapoosa60569
Russell5650
Houston5074
Unassigned50323
Limestone5010
Lauderdale4966
Lowndes47221
Cullman4594
Pike4375
Colbert4086
St. Clair4022
Escambia3966
Coffee3812
Calhoun3765
Covington3707
Bullock36910
Barbour3532
Talladega3177
Hale31421
Marengo31211
Dale2990
Wilcox2948
Sumter28512
Jackson2842
Clarke2776
Winston2633
Chilton2522
Blount2431
Monroe2392
Pickens2366
Marion23313
Conecuh2107
Randolph2099
Macon1999
Choctaw19512
Bibb1941
Greene1868
Perry1791
Henry1363
Crenshaw1253
Washington1117
Lawrence1100
Cherokee1027
Geneva830
Lamar781
Fayette711
Clay692
Coosa591
Cleburne381
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 52039

Reported Deaths: 652
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11936201
Davidson11205121
Rutherford304035
Hamilton280435
Sumner163652
Trousdale14985
Williamson134015
Knox12098
Out of TN11987
Wilson96317
Putnam9067
Robertson83911
Sevier8303
Bradley7454
Lake6940
Tipton6495
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6211
Bedford5705
Montgomery5677
Macon4874
Maury3573
Hardeman3524
Hamblen3434
Fayette3232
Madison3052
Loudon2881
Rhea2850
Dyer2543
McMinn23918
Cheatham2321
Blount2293
Dickson2120
Cumberland1834
Washington1740
Lawrence1646
Lauderdale1513
Anderson1442
Monroe1416
Jefferson1372
Gibson1291
Smith1221
Sullivan1212
Coffee1200
Greene1142
Obion1132
Hardin1097
Cocke940
Haywood932
Marshall921
Franklin883
Wayne880
Hickman800
Warren780
McNairy760
Marion744
White733
DeKalb680
Carter651
Lincoln650
Weakley641
Overton631
Giles621
Hawkins622
Roane620
Grundy611
Unicoi550
Campbell511
Carroll481
Claiborne480
Henderson480
Polk460
Henry450
Johnson440
Grainger410
Sequatchie410
Crockett403
Cannon370
Chester350
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys292
Jackson290
Morgan271
Fentress230
Stewart230
Decatur220
Union190
Clay180
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore130
Van Buren70
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events