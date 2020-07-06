Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mandatory mask order begins for all of Madison County at 5 p.m. Tuesday Full Story

Team GB sprinter accuses police of 'racial profiling' after she and partner are stopped and searched in London

Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams has accused the Metropolitan Police of "racial profiling" after she and her partner were stopped and searched in London. Williams and the Portuguese 400m record holder, Ricardo dos Santos, have spoken about their ordeal to CNN Sport contributor Darren Lewis.

Posted: Jul 6, 2020 9:20 PM
Updated: Jul 6, 2020 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Aleks Klosok and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams has accused London's Metropolitan Police of "racial profiling" after she and her partner were stopped and searched while driving in Britain's capital on Saturday.

Williams had been in the west London neighborhood of Maida Vale with her partner, Portuguese 400m record holder Ricardo dos Santos, and their three-month-old son when they were stopped by police.

Footage of the incident, which was posted on social media by the pair's trainer and Olympic gold medalist Linford Christie, appears to show two people -- although their faces aren't visible -- being pulled out of a car.

When asked to step outside the car by a police officer, a man is heard asking "For what?"

Once out of the car, two other officers approach the woman who tells them "he didn't do anything."

The woman grows increasingly distressed and shouts: "My son is in the car [...] I don't want you to look after him." Officers tell her to "relax" and "get out of the car."

Christie later posted a message on social media referring to the incident: "Two of my Athletes were stopped by the police today, both International athletes, both parents of a three- month old baby who was with them & both handcuffed outside of their home [...] Was it the car that was suspicious or the black family in it which led to such a violent confrontation & finally an accusation of the car smelling of weed but refusing to do a roadside drug test."

"It's always the same thing with Ricardo. They think he's driving a stolen vehicle, or he's been smoking cannabis. It's racial profiling," Williams told The Times of London newspaper.

"They spoke to him as if he was nothing, as if he was worthless. As if he was just -- like he was scum. It was horrible," Williams told CNN.

Williams told CNN that when approached by police, her first priority was the safety of her young son.

"He's our son, and his safety is everything to us. We don't know what's gonna happen with the police, the police are so unpredictable," she said.

"We're raising a Black boy who's then going to be going to school by himself and he's going to be doing things by himself. We're going to have to get used to it and to teach him that...he can be stopped by the police because of the color of his skin. It's just shocking that we have to tell our son this to be honest," Williams told CNN.

A Metropolitan police statement on Sunday said a car had been stopped in the W9 area on Saturday afternoon around 1:25p local time after it was seen "driving suspiciously."

"Following a search of the vehicle, the man and the woman, nothing was found. No arrests were made and the occupants were allowed on their way," read the statement.

Dos Santos told CNN that he had been stopped 15 times since December 2017. He said that he has previously been accused by police of driving a stolen vehicle, and mistakenly profiled as someone who sold drugs and carried weapons.

Speaking about Saturday's incident, he said: "The bad thing is it didn't affect me as much as it should, because for me I feel like this is my new normal. Unfortunately, this is my normal. It has happened so often that it's become second nature," he told CNN.

Earlier this year, UK government data showed that between April 2018 and March 2019, there were four stop and searches for every 1,000 White people, compared with 38 for every 1,000 Black people in England and Wales.

Racism in the UK may attract less attention than in the US, but it is no less present. An exclusive CNN/Savanta ComRes poll found that many Black people in the UK are twice as likely as White people to say they have not been treated with respect by police.

Black people are also about twice as likely as White people to say UK police are institutionally racist -- among White people, just over a quarter believe it.

On Monday, police commander Helen Harper said that officials were "keen to speak personally to the occupants of the vehicle to discuss what happened and the concerns they have."

Harper said that The Directorate of Professional Standards had reviewed the stop, and were "content" there were no misconduct issues after reviewing the officers' body camera footage, social media footage and details of the incident.

"However, that does not mean there isn't something to be learnt from every interaction we have with the public. We want to listen to, and speak with, those who raise concerns, to understand more about the issues raised and what more we can do to explain police actions," she said in a statement.

"Where we could have interacted in a better way, we need to consider what we should have done differently and take on that learning for the future."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 44375

Reported Deaths: 984
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson5221152
Montgomery4127103
Mobile4080134
Tuscaloosa228842
Marshall171110
Madison14307
Lee138437
Shelby128423
Morgan11025
Walker93924
Elmore92514
Franklin89514
Dallas8809
Baldwin8649
Etowah73913
DeKalb7195
Butler63328
Chambers62927
Autauga60712
Tallapoosa59169
Russell5520
Unassigned50323
Houston4964
Limestone4950
Lauderdale4906
Lowndes47221
Cullman4524
Pike4295
Colbert3956
St. Clair3822
Coffee3772
Bullock36910
Covington3587
Calhoun3545
Escambia3506
Barbour3492
Hale31121
Talladega3097
Marengo30211
Wilcox2918
Dale2880
Sumter28512
Clarke2746
Jackson2732
Winston2583
Chilton2462
Blount2351
Monroe2352
Pickens2356
Marion22413
Conecuh2097
Randolph2069
Choctaw19512
Macon1949
Bibb1901
Greene1868
Perry1771
Henry1343
Crenshaw1253
Washington1097
Lawrence1080
Cherokee977
Geneva800
Lamar771
Fayette701
Clay652
Coosa581
Cleburne361
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 51316

Reported Deaths: 645
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11793200
Davidson11089122
Rutherford298735
Hamilton278135
Sumner161052
Trousdale14985
Williamson131315
Out of TN11857
Knox11717
Wilson94117
Putnam8837
Robertson83411
Sevier8043
Bradley7073
Lake6920
Tipton6455
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6201
Bedford5705
Montgomery5547
Macon4654
Maury3543
Hardeman3434
Hamblen3404
Fayette3172
Madison2992
Loudon2871
Rhea2860
Dyer2511
McMinn23718
Cheatham2301
Blount2273
Dickson2090
Cumberland1814
Washington1650
Lawrence1636
Lauderdale1453
Anderson1422
Monroe1406
Jefferson1360
Gibson1291
Smith1201
Coffee1190
Sullivan1172
Obion1122
Hardin1087
Greene1032
Cocke940
Haywood922
Marshall911
Franklin873
Wayne860
Hickman800
Warren760
Marion734
McNairy730
White703
DeKalb670
Lincoln640
Weakley641
Grundy621
Overton621
Roane620
Giles601
Carter591
Hawkins572
Unicoi550
Campbell481
Carroll471
Henderson460
Claiborne450
Polk450
Henry440
Johnson440
Grainger420
Sequatchie420
Crockett383
Cannon370
Chester340
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys281
Jackson270
Morgan271
Stewart230
Decatur220
Fentress220
Union180
Clay170
Scott170
Houston150
Benton131
Moore120
Van Buren80
Hancock60
Lewis60
Pickett60

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events