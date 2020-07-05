Clear

When the President's own medical advisers refuse to correct his misleading claim, the coronavirus trust gap grows

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn tells CNN's Dana Bash Americans should continue to follow CDC and White House task force guidelines as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

Posted: Jul 5, 2020 2:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Maeve Reston, CNN

On Saturday night, President Donald Trump made the dangerously inaccurate claim that 99% of coronavirus cases are "totally harmless." On Sunday morning, one of his top health experts failed to correct the assertion, a stunning breakdown of the government's core duty to keep Americans safe and protect the public health.

CNN's Dana Bash pressed US Food and Drug Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn repeatedly Sunday morning to explain the President's false statement in his Fourth of July speech from the South Lawn of the White House, one that minimized the devastating effects of the virus and seemed to encourage Americans to ignore the deadly risks of a pandemic that has so far claimed more than 129,000 American lives.

"I'm not going to get into who is right and who is wrong," Hahn, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told Bash during CNN's "State of the Union" when she asked him to explain the basis for the President's claim and why he would be pushing the narrative that most Covid-19 cases are harmless when his public health experts are saying the opposite.

"What I'll say is that we have data in the White House task force. Those data show us that this is a serious problem. People need to take it seriously," the FDA chief said, after Bash asked him for the fourth time to correct the misinformation from the President.

Hahn's refusal to specifically address Trump's misleading claim underscored the growing trust gap between Americans and this administration. Hahn apparently was afraid to correct the President -- a pattern that has repeated itself over and over again in an administration where disagreeing with or undercutting Trump has cost many appointees their jobs.

If Trump officials are afraid to correct basic facts in the midst of a pandemic -- where the President seems to believe his reelection campaign is contingent on his ability to deliver good news about an economic revival and finding a vaccine to stop the spread of the virus -- can Americans trust the information coming from Trump and the administration about the safety and effectiveness of a potential vaccine later this year or next?

Only 26% of registered voters trusted Trump to give accurate information about the coronavirus, according to last month's New York Times/Siena College poll; about 77% of registered voters trusted the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While Hahn urged Americans to follow the guidance from the CDC and public health experts -- noting that if they do not follow the guidelines from the CDC they are putting themselves and "your loved ones at risk" -- he did not delve into the statistics that better explain why the President's 99% claim is so misleading.

The US case fatality rate from coronavirus stood at 4.6% on Saturday when the President made the claim, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The CDC estimates that a third of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic, but that does not make the disease any less threatening since people with mild or no symptoms can pass the virus on to others.

Beyond that, the World Health Organization has said that 20% of all people who are diagnosed with coronavirus are sick enough to need oxygen or hospital care. And cities like Los Angeles, Houston and other parts of Texas, Arizona and Florida are watching their hospitals fill up with Covid-19 cases as the virus spikes in those hotspots, once again raising concern about the availability of intensive care unit beds.

"We need to accept the fact that we're in the second wave right now," former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday during CBS's "Face the Nation." "It's not a clear line of sight on how we're going to get this under control."

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 41362

Reported Deaths: 983
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4944152
Montgomery4021103
Mobile4005134
Tuscaloosa222642
Marshall170210
Lee135937
Madison13597
Shelby122723
Morgan10715
Walker91424
Elmore90314
Franklin88914
Dallas8799
Baldwin8469
Etowah72713
DeKalb7075
Butler62428
Chambers62427
Tallapoosa58869
Autauga58312
Russell5450
Unassigned50323
Lauderdale4896
Limestone4810
Houston4794
Lowndes46721
Cullman4394
Pike4205
Colbert3916
Coffee3732
Bullock36810
St. Clair3662
Covington3547
Barbour3472
Escambia3376
Calhoun3325
Hale31021
Talladega3037
Marengo30211
Wilcox2908
Sumter28412
Dale2820
Clarke2736
Jackson2682
Winston2543
Chilton2392
Monroe2342
Blount2301
Pickens2276
Marion21913
Conecuh2047
Randolph2009
Choctaw19512
Bibb1871
Macon1859
Greene1838
Perry1701
Henry1323
Crenshaw1253
Lawrence1070
Washington1057
Cherokee857
Geneva790
Lamar751
Fayette681
Clay642
Coosa581
Cleburne361
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 50140

Reported Deaths: 637
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby11560198
Davidson10726118
Rutherford291935
Hamilton271635
Sumner159352
Trousdale14965
Williamson126815
Out of TN11647
Knox11425
Wilson91017
Putnam8827
Robertson82611
Sevier7903
Lake6910
Bradley6743
Tipton6375
Unassigned6351
Bledsoe6191
Bedford5595
Montgomery5497
Macon4523
Maury3423
Hardeman3295
Hamblen3174
Fayette3122
Madison2912
Loudon2801
Rhea2780
Dyer2481
McMinn23218
Cheatham2251
Blount2183
Dickson2060
Cumberland1804
Lawrence1576
Washington1490
Lauderdale1433
Monroe1386
Anderson1342
Gibson1281
Jefferson1270
Coffee1170
Smith1161
Sullivan1162
Obion1122
Hardin1097
Greene1012
Cocke910
Haywood912
Marshall891
Franklin843
Wayne820
Hickman800
Warren730
Marion704
White703
McNairy690
DeKalb660
Lincoln630
Weakley631
Overton611
Roane610
Grundy591
Giles581
Carter571
Hawkins562
Unicoi550
Campbell481
Carroll481
Henderson450
Polk450
Claiborne440
Henry440
Johnson440
Grainger420
Sequatchie380
Cannon360
Crockett353
Chester340
Perry340
Meigs320
Humphreys271
Jackson260
Morgan251
Stewart230
Decatur220
Fentress220
Union180
Scott170
Clay160
Houston150
Benton131
Moore120
Van Buren80
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock40

 

 

