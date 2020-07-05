Clear

Girl, 7, and teens among the victims in Chicago's violent July 4 weekend

Chicago is seeing an increase in gun violence as coronavirus cases continue to rise, and officials are pointing to months of being cooped up indoors as one of the reasons why. CNN's Omar Jimenez has more.

Posted: Jul 5, 2020
Updated: Jul 5, 2020 2:20 PM
By Eliott C. McLaughlin, Chuck Johnston and Alta Spells, CNN

A 7-year-old visiting a relative on Chicago's West Side was fatally shot while playing with a group of kids -- among the victims of a violent holiday weekend, the Chicago Police Department said Sunday.

A 14-year-old was killed in a separate shooting, police said. The violence comes amid an uptick in shootings and homicides in American cities. Chicago's violence is also known to spike during summer months.

The slain girl was visiting her grandmother in the Austin neighborhood on Saturday evening, playing with other kids when a light-colored vehicle pulled up in front of a residence, three suspects got out and opened fire on a group of people, police said.

The 7-year-old was shot in the head and died at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County, Chicago police spokeswoman Jessica Rocco said. A 32-year-old was also shot and went to Mount Sinai Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

"You got to be tired of this," CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said. "Chicago's heart gets broken again. Austin's heart gets broken again. We've got to be tired of this because, damnit, I'm tired of this."

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, in a series of tweets, lamented another child "whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun." She asked anyone with information to come forward.

"As a city we must wrap our arms around our youth so they understand there's a future for them that isn't wrapped up in gun violence," she tweeted.

There are no additional details on the suspects, Rocco said.

Teen, three others killed in Englewood

Another late Saturday shooting in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on the city's South Side left four men dead and four more people injured.

The shooting happened about 11:35 p.m., police said.

The victims were attending a large street gathering when "approximately four males" walked up and began shooting, police said. The suspects fled the scene.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third victim who had gunshot wounds to his chest and back died at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A fourth gunshot victim, a 14-year-old, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he later died.

The injured victims, according to police, include:

  • An 11-year-old who was grazed on the leg and ankle. He is in fair condition at Comer.
  • A 15-year-old who was shot in the stomach and is also in fair condition at Comer.
  • A 29-year-old man who was shot in the foot and is in fair condition at St. Bernard Hospital.
  • A 35-year-old who was shot in the hip, leg, arm and wrist. He is in critical condition at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

There are no suspects in custody. Detectives continue to investigate.

Violent weekend

According to CNN affiliate WLS, as of early Sunday, 67 people had been shot in the city over the weekend, 13 of them fatally.

Chicago often sees more shootings in the summer months, an issue Lightfoot has pledged to address. This is her second summer at the city's helm. Last weekend, more than 60 people were shot -- 14 of them fatally -- in 49 shooting incidents in the city.

The Windy City is one of numerous locales -- along with Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Los Angeles and New York -- seeing an increase in homicide rates this year.

In North Lawndale early Sunday, someone in a white vehicle opened fire on a group lighting fireworks, WLS reported. Five people were injured, and a 20-year-old woman died at Mount Sinai, police told the station.

Also early Sunday, a 10-year-old suffered a bullet graze wound and a 48-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to both legs while standing in the hallway of an apartment building, WLS reported.

Late Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was among three people shot in Little Village on the southwest side of the city, the station reported.

Earlier that day, a half dozen assailants approached a group before dawn, fatally shooting a woman in the head and injuring two men on South Lake Shore Drive, police told WLS.

A 31-year-old man was also fatally shot Saturday morning, while sitting in a parked vehicle in Englewood, police told the station.

