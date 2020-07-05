Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Not Available
Healthcare workers in South Africa worry that decades of hard won gains in the battle against tuberculosis will be lost due to a new focus on coronavirus. CNN's David McKenzie reports from Cape Town.
Posted: Jul 5, 2020 12:40 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2020 12:40 AM
