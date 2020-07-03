Brie Larson reveals some major roles she lost out on

Before she was "Captain Marvel," Brie Larson says she missed out on some big movies.

She auditioned but was not cast for a role in a "Star Wars" movie, along with starring roles in "The Hunger Games" and "Terminator: Genisys," she revealed on her new YouTube channel on Thursday.

"I auditioned for 'Star Wars,'" Larson said. "I auditioned for 'Hunger Games,' I auditioned for the 'Terminator' reboot. I actually was thinking about the 'Terminator' reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, 'Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for 'Terminator.' Got a flat tire at the audition, and then didn't get the job."

Jennifer Lawrence landed the role as Katniss Everdeen in "Hunger Games" and Emilia Clarke starred in "Terminator: Genisys."

"Thank you for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great learning from all of those who joined - make sure to follow them. Leave a comment letting me know which creators I should work with as well, please! I'm so excited about this journey - be sure to let me know what you want to see," Larson wrote about her new YouTube channel.