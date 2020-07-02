Clear
BREAKING NEWS 2nd employee at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest tests positive for coronavirus Full Story

The real Russia hoax

Article Image

Former national security adviser to President Trump, John Bolton, says that it is hard for him to believe that the President was not informed about intelligence that suggested Russia might be offering bounties to kill US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 8:20 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 8:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen

President Donald Trump has termed the richly reported stories that the Russians paid Afghan militants bounties to kill US soldiers based in Afghanistan a "hoax."

But the real hoax is how White House officials are covering up for Trump's incompetence as commander in chief who is responsible for the welfare of the US military and who has consistently maintained a bizarre bromance with a former KGB officer, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said of the intelligence surrounding the Russian bounties, "there were dissenting opinions within the intelligence community, and it would not be elevated to the president until it was verified." Robert O' Brien, Trump's national security adviser, similarly tweeted that because the intelligence hadn't been "verified" the president wasn't briefed.

But this explanation makes no sense at all. Presidents get plenty of unverified information. Intelligence is not like mathematics where 2+2 can always be "verified" to make 4.

Think of the operation during which Osama bin Laden was killed by US Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.

There was no "verified" intelligence that bin Laden was in Abbottabad. It was an entirely circumstantial case that he might be there, and former President Barack Obama had to make the call to dispatch the SEALs on a potentially quite dangerous mission despite the fact there was significant dissent within the intelligence community about the likelihood that bin Laden was there.

As I found when I was reporting my book "Manhunt: The Ten-Year Search for Bin Laden from 9/11 to Abbottabad," in the weeks before Obama ordered the bin Laden raid, a small intelligence "Red Team" was tasked to examine the intelligence that bin Laden might be in Abbottabad. The team came back with a range of estimates that al Qaeda's leader was in Abbottabad varying from 40% to 60% confidence. When Obama ordered the risky bin Laden operation he did so knowing that there was likely only a 50/50 chance that he was in Abbottabad.

And that gets to the nature of intelligence. When the US intelligence agencies examine an issue of particular importance to US policymakers they often will issue a National Intelligence Estimate (NIE). The word "estimate" is telling. US opponents cloak their actions in secrecy and so the American intelligence community tries to break through this veil of secrecy typically with some combination of human sources, signals intelligence and satellite imagery. This doesn't typically produce a "verified" truth but rather an estimate that often comes with varying levels of "confidence" from "high" to "low." Here, for instance, is a declassified NIE from 2007 about the history of the Iranian nuclear program

According to his national security adviser, O'Brien, Trump wasn't personally briefed about the Russian bounties. If this is true, the real reason for this seems likely not because that intelligence wasn't important, but that Trump simply doesn't want to hear anything bad about his buddy Putin and so US intelligence officials have consistently downplayed to Trump anything that might make Putin look bad, according to The Madman Theory, a forthcoming book by CNN's Jim Sciutto.

And the fact that the Russian bounty intelligence was put in the Presidential Daily Brief earlier this year means little since Trump hardly ever reads these briefings, according to the Washington Post and the New York Times, shirking his responsibilities as commander in chief to spend untold hours hate-watching cable news and tweeting about all sort of trivia and grudges instead of doing the hard work of getting informed to protect the American people and its military.

It's not a secret, or even news that Russia has been supporting the Taliban. In March 2018, the top US commander in Afghanistan, General John "Mick" Nicholson, told the BBC that Russian weapons were smuggled to the Taliban and that they "provide some degree of support to the Taliban." So, some version of the facts of Russian support to the Taliban has been public for more than two years.

The real question White House officials haven't begun to address -- so eager are they to say that the President wasn't informed about plots to kill US troops in Afghanistan -- is: What will the Trump administration do about this? After all, Trump personally ordered the killing in January of General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iranian military operations in the Middle East, for supposedly planning attacks on US targets in the region.

Would Trump order some kind of retaliatory action against the Russians based on the intelligence about their bounties for the lives of US soldiers? The question answers itself.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 39604

Reported Deaths: 961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4387142
Montgomery383999
Mobile3697134
Tuscaloosa204938
Marshall153710
Lee118937
Shelby108223
Madison10577
Morgan9813
Walker86723
Franklin85213
Dallas8198
Elmore81314
Baldwin6869
Etowah62513
Butler60427
DeKalb6025
Chambers58127
Tallapoosa56369
Autauga54511
Unassigned52025
Russell4840
Lowndes45820
Lauderdale4446
Houston4344
Limestone4090
Cullman4003
Pike3995
Colbert3685
Bullock3629
Coffee3532
Barbour3231
Covington3087
St. Clair3042
Hale29321
Marengo28611
Wilcox2808
Sumter27612
Calhoun2705
Talladega2677
Clarke2665
Escambia2636
Dale2440
Jackson2382
Winston2333
Blount2141
Chilton2112
Pickens2116
Marion20312
Monroe1972
Choctaw19212
Conecuh1804
Bibb1711
Macon1708
Randolph1709
Greene1667
Perry1451
Henry1303
Crenshaw1233
Lawrence1010
Washington1007
Cherokee747
Lamar711
Fayette671
Geneva670
Clay582
Coosa551
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45315

Reported Deaths: 609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10344193
Davidson9769114
Rutherford264835
Hamilton253230
Trousdale14895
Sumner146952
Williamson109014
Out of TN10447
Knox9825
Wilson82917
Putnam8057
Robertson79211
Lake6900
Sevier6573
Bledsoe6181
Tipton6114
Bradley5803
Bedford5205
Montgomery4937
Unassigned4251
Macon4093
Hardeman3041
Maury2973
Fayette2922
Rhea2720
Loudon2651
Hamblen2634
Madison2552
Dyer2251
McMinn21617
Cheatham2141
Blount1883
Dickson1800
Cumberland1733
Monroe1354
Washington1340
Lawrence1335
Lauderdale1202
Coffee1090
Jefferson1070
Gibson1061
Anderson1042
Hardin1005
Obion982
Smith961
Sullivan912
Greene852
Franklin803
Wayne770
Haywood742
Marshall731
Hickman720
Cocke700
Marion674
Warren650
White643
McNairy620
Weakley611
Lincoln590
Grundy581
Overton571
Carter561
DeKalb540
Unicoi540
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane460
Henry420
Polk410
Campbell391
Carroll391
Grainger370
Johnson370
Henderson350
Meigs320
Perry320
Cannon310
Crockett313
Claiborne280
Sequatchie280
Jackson260
Morgan241
Chester230
Humphreys231
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress180
Clay160
Scott150
Union130
Benton121
Houston120
Moore80
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events