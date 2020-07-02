Clear
BREAKING NEWS State Health Officer has received proposed Madison County mandatory mask order, hasn’t signed it Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Unemployment rate won't recover for the next decade, CBO projects

Millions of out of work Americans are struggling with food insecurity. Low-income communities are especially hard hit. CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich reports.

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

America's recovery from the pandemic recession could last through the better part of the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office's 10-year forecast published Thursday.

The Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown has brought the economy to a stop, and even though states are slowly reopening, it will be a tough next decade as the country recovers from this recession, according to the CBO.

On top of that, the forecast is riddled with uncertainty in terms of the virus itself, changes to consumer behavior and policy responses, the CBO cautioned.

The CBO now forecasts the unemployment rate will remain above its pre-pandemic level -- which was a near-50-year low of 3.5% -- until after 2030, the end of the current forecasting range, the CBO predicts. The 10-year average unemployment rate will be 6.1%, up from 4.2% projected in January.

Meanwhile real US gross domestic product, the broadest measure of the economy, will be an average 3.4% lower over the next decade than what was originally predicted in January. It will take until 2028 until GDP will grow in line with long-term trend growth again.

And that's not all: This recession could nearly quadruple the federal budget deficit this year, pushing it to a whopping $3.7 trillion, according to projections from April.

Interest rates are expected to remain low for the foreseeable future, say the Federal Reserve and the CBO, to encourage economic activity.

But whether the worst is already behind us remains to be seen. The CBO projects the unemployment rate to peak in the third quarter before falling rapidly in the remainder of 2020 and throughout 2021.

So far, unemployment peaked in April at a rate of 14.7%. More than 20 million jobs vanished that month. But since then, America has seen a record number of jobs resurface as the economy reopens.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier Thursday that a record 4.8 million jobs were added in June, bringing the unemployment rate to 11.1%. Yet the economy is still down 14.7 million jobs since February.

Still, with worries about rising Covid-19 infection rates in parts of the country, some states are putting their reopening on hold. For people who were laid off, that means more time out of the labor market.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 39604

Reported Deaths: 961
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4387142
Montgomery383999
Mobile3697134
Tuscaloosa204938
Marshall153710
Lee118937
Shelby108223
Madison10577
Morgan9813
Walker86723
Franklin85213
Dallas8198
Elmore81314
Baldwin6869
Etowah62513
Butler60427
DeKalb6025
Chambers58127
Tallapoosa56369
Autauga54511
Unassigned52025
Russell4840
Lowndes45820
Lauderdale4446
Houston4344
Limestone4090
Cullman4003
Pike3995
Colbert3685
Bullock3629
Coffee3532
Barbour3231
Covington3087
St. Clair3042
Hale29321
Marengo28611
Wilcox2808
Sumter27612
Calhoun2705
Talladega2677
Clarke2665
Escambia2636
Dale2440
Jackson2382
Winston2333
Blount2141
Chilton2112
Pickens2116
Marion20312
Monroe1972
Choctaw19212
Conecuh1804
Bibb1711
Macon1708
Randolph1709
Greene1667
Perry1451
Henry1303
Crenshaw1233
Lawrence1010
Washington1007
Cherokee747
Lamar711
Fayette671
Geneva670
Clay582
Coosa551
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 45315

Reported Deaths: 609
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10344193
Davidson9769114
Rutherford264835
Hamilton253230
Trousdale14895
Sumner146952
Williamson109014
Out of TN10447
Knox9825
Wilson82917
Putnam8057
Robertson79211
Lake6900
Sevier6573
Bledsoe6181
Tipton6114
Bradley5803
Bedford5205
Montgomery4937
Unassigned4251
Macon4093
Hardeman3041
Maury2973
Fayette2922
Rhea2720
Loudon2651
Hamblen2634
Madison2552
Dyer2251
McMinn21617
Cheatham2141
Blount1883
Dickson1800
Cumberland1733
Monroe1354
Washington1340
Lawrence1335
Lauderdale1202
Coffee1090
Jefferson1070
Gibson1061
Anderson1042
Hardin1005
Obion982
Smith961
Sullivan912
Greene852
Franklin803
Wayne770
Haywood742
Marshall731
Hickman720
Cocke700
Marion674
Warren650
White643
McNairy620
Weakley611
Lincoln590
Grundy581
Overton571
Carter561
DeKalb540
Unicoi540
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane460
Henry420
Polk410
Campbell391
Carroll391
Grainger370
Johnson370
Henderson350
Meigs320
Perry320
Cannon310
Crockett313
Claiborne280
Sequatchie280
Jackson260
Morgan241
Chester230
Humphreys231
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress180
Clay160
Scott150
Union130
Benton121
Houston120
Moore80
Lewis70
Van Buren70
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events