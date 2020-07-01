Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Who's afraid of Trump's America?

Article Image

CNN's John Avlon digs deeper into President Trump's history of inaction when it comes to Russia and Vladimir Putin.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 7:51 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 7:51 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Frida Ghitis

"The world is going to respect us again," Donald Trump promised in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency, "Believe me." The world, he said, was "laughing at us," but that would change if he became president.

Now the world has had a chance to watch America under President Trump and the signs of respect are becoming all but impossible to find.

In fact, evidence that America's foes have lost respect for the world's only superpower are everywhere, and they are becoming more troubling with every passing day, raising the question of how safe America is at this pivotal moment in history.

Who's afraid of the United States? It turns out the ones who are scared about America are its friends, concerned about the reliability of Washington as an ally. As for America's enemies and rivals, they are sending unmistakable signals that they view Washington now as a pussycat that occasionally pretends to roar.

That's the predictable result of more than three years of Trump slathering praise on the world's worst dictators while mistreating some of America's closest allies.

Is it any wonder, then, that China and Russia are acting with brazen disregard for the US? After years of hearing Trump defend Russian President Vladimir Putin, take his word over that of his own security experts and disregard bipartisan warnings about Russia's threat, it now seems Putin's goons have been arranging to have American soldiers killed in Afghanistan.

Both Trump and Russia say the story is false, but new information is being continously reported by multiple news organizations. Such an operation might have been too risky in Moscow's view under any other US president. But, somehow, the Kremlin apparently didn't fear a strong reaction -- a big gamble, but it looks so far as if the downside did not materialize.

Putin also chose this time to hold a referendum allowing himself to remain president for Russia indefinitely (as Xi can now do), a move so antithetical to democracy that one can envision any other US administration decrying forcefully.

Beijing, too, is running roughshod over America's interests and America's friends, as if Washington simply did not exist; as if the world's most powerful country could be safely ignored.

China has decided to essentially ignore the commitment it made to the people of Hong Kong, to the United Kingdom, and to the rest of the world 23 years ago, when the UK transferred control to China under a promise that Beijing would keep Hong Kong's system, including many of its democratic freedoms, in place for 50 years.

On July 1, the anniversary of the handover, China made official its decision to crush democracy forces in Hong Kong, putting in effect a new far-reaching, vaguely worded security law.

The people of Hong Kong, in their millions, had been demonstrating last year against a much less draconian law, hoping to preserve their freedoms. China didn't care that the US expressed support for their cause. It arrested hundreds of people on the first day of the law.

Never mind American tariffs or pandemic-related epithets, Beijing knows Trump -- and, hence, views America -- as a paper tiger.

That's why Beijing has been harassing America's friends across Asia. Chinese military forces have crossed a disputed border with India, high in the Himalayas, clashing with India's military in the worst confrontation in years, leaving perhaps dozens dead.

Taiwan, which is self-governed but is claimed by China as its own territory, has been enduring stepped-up intimidation efforts by Beijing. Taiwanese watch Hong Kong and fear for their own future, and China is adding to those fears with verbal assaults and military flights into Taiwanese air space.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is plainly not concerned about what Trump might do. The US president with the soft spot for dictators has spent the past three years expressing admiration, respect and even envy for the Chinese leader who could stay in office for the rest of his life.

According to John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, Trump asked Xi to help him win the 2020 election. Trump denies it, but he very publicly asked China to investigate Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic rival. If Trump made other private requests of Xi, he handed China the means to influence US policy in exchange for its silence about that conversation.

Even North Korea's Kim Jong Un is getting in the game, showing that everyone feels like they can threaten the United States and its allies without fear of consequences. The bloodthirsty dictator who co-starred with Trump in one of the most cringeworthy foreign policy melodramas of this administration, complete with exchange of "love letters," appears to be threatening the US with nuclear weapons. The state news agency just said that "the only option left," is to "counter nuke with nuke."

With Trump's prospect for reelection dimming, the European Union, gradually reopening after bringing the pandemic under control, was unafraid to take the reasonable -- if less than courteous -- step of banning Americans.

And in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is looking at ways to overcome international condemnation and annex a portion of the West Bank, fearing that the door is closing on the prospect of another Trump term in the White House.

Turkey has been launching airstrikes threatening Yazidi civilians in northern Iraq, according to US officials, and it may be engaging in ethnic cleansing against Kurds in Syria. But it has nothing to fear from this administration.

While US allies worry about what is happening to America, its foes see more room to maneuver than they had in the past. They may also worry that America will be under new management soon, and now is the time to act: to take over Hong Kong, to help push the US out of Afghanistan. And all the while, Trump is watching his chances of reelection slip.

It makes for a combustible combination, an increasingly desperate president, who has shown he's willing to do almost anything to win votes and a world where US rivals are unafraid of America. Respect for America has clearly not improved. It's a perilous time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 38442

Reported Deaths: 947
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4210140
Montgomery378894
Mobile3634134
Tuscaloosa196436
Marshall14959
Lee116737
Shelby105623
Madison10216
Morgan9553
Franklin84313
Walker84317
Dallas8088
Elmore80614
Baldwin6639
Etowah60613
Butler60427
Chambers57627
DeKalb5765
Tallapoosa56069
Autauga53011
Unassigned50924
Russell4690
Lowndes45719
Houston4244
Lauderdale4105
Limestone4030
Cullman3983
Pike3965
Colbert3635
Bullock3609
Coffee3522
Barbour3221
Covington3086
St. Clair2922
Hale28520
Wilcox2788
Marengo27711
Sumter27512
Calhoun2685
Clarke2645
Escambia2586
Talladega2576
Dale2410
Winston2293
Jackson2102
Chilton2062
Blount2041
Pickens2046
Marion20012
Monroe1942
Choctaw19112
Conecuh1786
Randolph1699
Bibb1671
Macon1668
Greene1647
Perry1350
Henry1293
Crenshaw1223
Lawrence1000
Washington987
Cherokee717
Lamar711
Fayette661
Geneva630
Coosa551
Clay532
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 604
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10028192
Davidson9237113
Rutherford252834
Hamilton246630
Trousdale14855
Sumner141752
Williamson101314
Knox9675
Out of TN9527
Putnam7837
Wilson77917
Robertson77611
Lake6900
Bledsoe6171
Sevier6083
Tipton6074
Bradley5503
Bedford5135
Montgomery4797
Macon3943
Unassigned3690
Hardeman2991
Maury2873
Fayette2732
Rhea2690
Loudon2611
Madison2472
Hamblen2204
Dyer2141
McMinn21017
Cheatham2021
Dickson1750
Blount1733
Cumberland1683
Monroe1324
Washington1310
Lawrence1245
Lauderdale1192
Coffee1080
Anderson1022
Jefferson1020
Gibson1001
Obion942
Hardin935
Smith901
Sullivan892
Greene852
Wayne770
Franklin753
Haywood712
Marshall711
Hickman700
Marion644
White633
Warren620
Weakley601
Cocke580
Grundy581
McNairy580
Lincoln560
Overton560
Carter541
Unicoi540
DeKalb520
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane440
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Campbell361
Johnson360
Grainger350
Henderson320
Meigs320
Crockett313
Perry310
Cannon270
Jackson260
Claiborne250
Morgan241
Sequatchie240
Chester230
Humphreys221
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress170
Clay160
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Moore70
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events