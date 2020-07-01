Clear
BREAKING NEWS Madison County Board of Health drafts proposal for mandatory masking Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Advertisers have Facebook's attention. Now here's what they want

Article Image

The #StopHateforProfit campaign has a list of actions it wants Facebook to take, including the removal of content that promotes hate and misinformation. CNN's Abby Phillip reports.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Kaya Yurieff, CNN Business

Facebook is about to look a little different, whether users notice or not.

Starting Wednesday, numerous household names -- from Hershey's to Denny's -- will officially pause advertising on the platform as part of a broader boycott effort over concerns about Facebook's handling of misinformation and hate speech.

A civil rights coalition that includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last month, calling on major corporations to halt advertising on Facebook for the month of July due to the platform's "repeated failure to meaningfully address the vast proliferation of hate on its platforms." While some brands are halting spending through the end of the month, others such as household goods giant Unilever are pausing advertising through the end of the year across social media, not just Facebook.

Some analysts doubt these moves will significantly dent Facebook's revenue, thanks to the millions of small and medium businesses that rely on the platform for advertising, but the pressure campaign appears to have put Facebook on the defensive. Investors have been rattled and Facebook's leadership has repeatedly had to address the issue.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's CEO and cofounder, has now agreed to meet with the civil rights organizers behind the boycott, the company confirmed to CNN Business on Wednesday. Facebook framed the meeting as part of its regular engagement with "civil rights leaders and organizations."

"They asked about having Mark at the meeting, and we've since confirmed that Mark is able to join," Andy Stone, a spokesperson for Facebook, said in a statement provided to CNN Business. "We're waiting to hear back and look forward to the opportunity to continue the dialogue."

Now that the groups have Facebook's attention, the campaign is calling on participating brands to ask for 10 changes that touch on seemingly every aspect of how the company operates, from the ads it allows to run on the platform to the makeup of its leadership team and its content moderation policies.

The list includes demanding that Facebook hire a C-Suite executive with "deep" civil rights experience to assess products and policies for discrimination, bias and hate. The organizers are also calling for Facebook to pledge to do regular, independent audits of hate and misinformation; remove public and private groups focused on hate or violent conspiracies and stop the recommendation and reach of such groups; and give all moderators anti-bias and hate-related training in the next 90 days.

The group also wants Facebook to ban political ads with blatant lies, which the company has faced criticism for allowing in the past. Facebook has previously defended the policy, saying it does not want to censor political speech.

While the campaign said taking these 10 actions wouldn't solve everything, the organizers believe it would show that Facebook is serious about addressing concerns.

Last week, Facebook announced it would ban ads that scapegoat minorities, immigrants, racial or other groups. The company also said it will start adding warning labels to user posts that are "newsworthy" but violate the platform's policies. (Facebook has previously refrained from taking action on the posts of political leaders due to their perceived newsworthiness.) The steps Facebook has taken so far are "insufficient," according to the campaign, noting Facebook would not take the labeled posts down.

On Wednesday, Facebook published a blog post addressing some of the organizers' demands, the work it's doing, and the steps it's considering or has already taken. A Facebook executive also published a blog post on Wednesday saying the company does not benefit from hate on the platform.

Margaret Duffy, a strategic communication professor and advertising expert at the Missouri School of Journalism, said the boycott might be a "watershed moment." Duffy said recent coverage of George Floyd's death and other events in recent months, have pushed racial equality to the forefront. "There's a whiff of genuine concern and social responsibility that brands and advertisers are showing," she said.

The clock is ticking for Facebook to address marketers' concerns. "It's too early to commit to how long our pause will last," Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said in a statement. "We will need at least 30 days to review where we are today and where we need to drive additional action."

Ben & Jerry's echoed that sentiment. "We are not sure when our pause in advertising will end, just as we are not sure what Facebook will do, or when," said Laura Peterson, a spokesperson for the company.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 38442

Reported Deaths: 947
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4210140
Montgomery378894
Mobile3634134
Tuscaloosa196436
Marshall14959
Lee116737
Shelby105623
Madison10216
Morgan9553
Franklin84313
Walker84317
Dallas8088
Elmore80614
Baldwin6639
Etowah60613
Butler60427
Chambers57627
DeKalb5765
Tallapoosa56069
Autauga53011
Unassigned50924
Russell4690
Lowndes45719
Houston4244
Lauderdale4105
Limestone4030
Cullman3983
Pike3965
Colbert3635
Bullock3609
Coffee3522
Barbour3221
Covington3086
St. Clair2922
Hale28520
Wilcox2788
Marengo27711
Sumter27512
Calhoun2685
Clarke2645
Escambia2586
Talladega2576
Dale2410
Winston2293
Jackson2102
Chilton2062
Blount2041
Pickens2046
Marion20012
Monroe1942
Choctaw19112
Conecuh1786
Randolph1699
Bibb1671
Macon1668
Greene1647
Perry1350
Henry1293
Crenshaw1223
Lawrence1000
Washington987
Cherokee717
Lamar711
Fayette661
Geneva630
Coosa551
Clay532
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 604
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10028192
Davidson9237113
Rutherford252834
Hamilton246630
Trousdale14855
Sumner141752
Williamson101314
Knox9675
Out of TN9527
Putnam7837
Wilson77917
Robertson77611
Lake6900
Bledsoe6171
Sevier6083
Tipton6074
Bradley5503
Bedford5135
Montgomery4797
Macon3943
Unassigned3690
Hardeman2991
Maury2873
Fayette2732
Rhea2690
Loudon2611
Madison2472
Hamblen2204
Dyer2141
McMinn21017
Cheatham2021
Dickson1750
Blount1733
Cumberland1683
Monroe1324
Washington1310
Lawrence1245
Lauderdale1192
Coffee1080
Anderson1022
Jefferson1020
Gibson1001
Obion942
Hardin935
Smith901
Sullivan892
Greene852
Wayne770
Franklin753
Haywood712
Marshall711
Hickman700
Marion644
White633
Warren620
Weakley601
Cocke580
Grundy581
McNairy580
Lincoln560
Overton560
Carter541
Unicoi540
DeKalb520
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane440
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Campbell361
Johnson360
Grainger350
Henderson320
Meigs320
Crockett313
Perry310
Cannon270
Jackson260
Claiborne250
Morgan241
Sequatchie240
Chester230
Humphreys221
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress170
Clay160
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Moore70
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events