Clear
BREAKING NEWS Inmate with coronavirus, convicted in Madison County dies at Staton Correctional Facility Full Story

Covid-19 keeps putting the new school year in total limbo

Article Image

Schools across the US are moving forward with reopening plans despite the rise in coronavirus cases. CNN's Bianna Golodryga details what schools are doing to make sure kids get back in the classroom safely.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Annie Grayer, CNN

Coronavirus is surging around the country just as many school districts are trying to finalize what classes will look like for 56 million students in the new academic year.

A month ago, many states were opening up. Now they're pausing or even rolling back. The uncertainty of how and where the virus will move is forcing schools to make multiple plans so they can stay flexible just a few weeks before the start of the 2020-21 year.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has pushed its start date for in-person schools back to August 17 as it emerges as one of the current hotspots, but that doesn't solve things for the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction, Kathy Hoffman.

"What Arizona's numbers will look like by August 17th remains unclear," Hoffman tweeted. "But one thing is for certain: if efforts are not taken across the entire state to curb the spread of this virus, our schools will only continue to face complications in re-opening their facilities."

In California, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond is also watching the spikes as he makes plans for his 6.2 million students and 360,000 teachers. "We'll be ready for either scenario: in-person or staying in distance learning," he told CNN.

That kind of flexibility is supported by experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who on Tuesday called for states to not rush through reopening protocols.

"It really will depend on the dynamics of the outbreak in the particular location where the school is," he told Sen. Lamar Alexander when asked what his advice to school superintendents would be. He said the goal was always to have in-person education, but there had to be options.

"Always make the goal that it is very important to get the children back to school for the unintended negative consequences that occur when we keep them out of school," he said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics said this week that many children were already suffering because of school closures.

"Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation," the group said.

It added that schools were probably not greatly amplifying the spread of Covid-19 and that children are less likely than adults to become extremely ill.

But Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said the health of staff in schools had to be considered too. She said schools in areas with outbreaks would have to change their plans to reopen.

"And if they don't change their plans, we will take aggressive action to try and make them change their plans, because the health and safety of our students and staff are paramount. And people have a legal right and a moral right to those kinds of protections."

Pressure to reopen schools is not just about education -- it has an impact on the broader economy by freeing up parents to return to work.

"There's no reopening the economy if kids are not in school," said Joseph Allen, assistant professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the lead author of a new report on risk reduction strategies for reopening schools. "And if that means deprioritizing other aspects of the economy, for example bars or restaurants, that may be what certain regions have to do."

He agreed that schools trying to open would likely need the flexibility of modified schedules along with some distance learning and protocols for cleaning, distancing and wearing masks.

But that lengthy menu of options is posing challenges for some who are trying to create policy at a statewide level.

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Eric Mackey said there were widely varying ideas of how schools should look, even from community to community.

"One jurisdiction it is under 5% and another jurisdiction it is about 80% or more of parents saying they intend to keep their children home," he told CNN. "So you can see how it's so difficult to do a statewide plan."

Daniel Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators, was a school superintendent for 27 years and knows how much staff, parents and children just want answers.

"There's the pressure from the community and the staff for the plans to be released," he said. "But releasing plans at this point with so many unknowns is what makes it such a difficult process."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37536

Reported Deaths: 926
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4210140
Montgomery378894
Mobile3634134
Tuscaloosa196436
Marshall14959
Lee116737
Shelby105623
Madison10216
Morgan9553
Franklin84313
Walker84317
Dallas8088
Elmore80614
Baldwin6639
Etowah60613
Butler60427
Chambers57627
DeKalb5765
Tallapoosa56069
Autauga53011
Unassigned50924
Russell4690
Lowndes45719
Houston4244
Lauderdale4105
Limestone4030
Cullman3983
Pike3965
Colbert3635
Bullock3609
Coffee3522
Barbour3221
Covington3086
St. Clair2922
Hale28520
Wilcox2788
Marengo27711
Sumter27512
Calhoun2685
Clarke2645
Escambia2586
Talladega2576
Dale2410
Winston2293
Jackson2102
Chilton2062
Blount2041
Pickens2046
Marion20012
Monroe1942
Choctaw19112
Conecuh1786
Randolph1699
Bibb1671
Macon1668
Greene1647
Perry1350
Henry1293
Crenshaw1223
Lawrence1000
Washington987
Cherokee717
Lamar711
Fayette661
Geneva630
Coosa551
Clay532
Cleburne291
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 43509

Reported Deaths: 604
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby10028192
Davidson9237113
Rutherford252834
Hamilton246630
Trousdale14855
Sumner141752
Williamson101314
Knox9675
Out of TN9527
Putnam7837
Wilson77917
Robertson77611
Lake6900
Bledsoe6171
Sevier6083
Tipton6074
Bradley5503
Bedford5135
Montgomery4797
Macon3943
Unassigned3690
Hardeman2991
Maury2873
Fayette2732
Rhea2690
Loudon2611
Madison2472
Hamblen2204
Dyer2141
McMinn21017
Cheatham2021
Dickson1750
Blount1733
Cumberland1683
Monroe1324
Washington1310
Lawrence1245
Lauderdale1192
Coffee1080
Anderson1022
Jefferson1020
Gibson1001
Obion942
Hardin935
Smith901
Sullivan892
Greene852
Wayne770
Franklin753
Haywood712
Marshall711
Hickman700
Marion644
White633
Warren620
Weakley601
Cocke580
Grundy581
McNairy580
Lincoln560
Overton560
Carter541
Unicoi540
DeKalb520
Hawkins512
Giles501
Roane440
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Campbell361
Johnson360
Grainger350
Henderson320
Meigs320
Crockett313
Perry310
Cannon270
Jackson260
Claiborne250
Morgan241
Sequatchie240
Chester230
Humphreys221
Decatur210
Stewart210
Fentress170
Clay160
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Moore70
Van Buren70
Lewis60
Pickett60
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events