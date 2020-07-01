Clear

St. Louis homeowner who pointed weapon at protesters says he 'was a victim of a mob' and doesn't oppose Black Lives Matter

Article Image

Mark McCloskey, a St. Louis homeowner who brandished a weapon while demonstrators were outside his house, tells CNN's Chris Cuomo that his "life has been ruined" since a video of the incident surfaced online.

Posted: Jul 1, 2020 1:20 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2020 1:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Paul P. Murphy, CNN

A St. Louis homeowner who pulled a gun on protesters walking on his private street said he was "in imminent fear they would run me over, kill me."

"I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate," Mark McCloskey told CNN's Chris Cuomo Tuesday.

He said it is "ridiculous" to consider him the face of opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement after the incident.

"I didn't care what color they were. I didn't care what their motivation was," McCloskey said. "I was frightened. I was assaulted."

Videos obtained by CNN show McCloskey, with a long rifle, and his wife, with a handgun, outside their St. Louis home around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. They are seen brandishing the weapons as demonstrators walked outside the home, protesting Mayor Lyda Krewson's decision to publish the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform. Portland Place, the private street where McCloskey lives, is near Krewson's home.

McCloskey told CNN the mayor's house cannot be reached through his neighborhood and that hundreds of protesters broke through a private gate. He said the protesters threatened to kill him and his dogs and burn his house down.

In two eyewitness videos, it appears the McCloskeys and protesters exchange words, but it's unclear what is said.

McCloskey said his actions and those of his wife were justified.

"My clients are completely behind and endorsed the message of BLM," McCloskey's attorney Albert S. Watkins said. "What they are not capable of doing is embracing the abject utilization of that noble message that we all need to hear over and over and over again as a license to rape, rob, pillage bowl over all of our rights."

Details of the protests contested

McCloskey said he stopped seeing the gathering as a protest when he alleges the protesters broke through a wrought iron gate.

Daniel Shular, a local reporter who took one of the videos obtained by CNN and said he watched the entire roughly 10-minute long incident unfold, said he a door next to the gate at Portland Place was unlocked and protesters used that to cut through the neighborhood.

In a video livestreamed on Facebook, the left gate door is held open by the first protesters that enter the private street. That video does not show how the door was first opened.

However, a second Facebook Live video taken later shows the right gate door bent and broken on the ground.

McCloskey exits the house 20 seconds later, and both videos show a heated, often profane back and forth between the couple and the protesters.

Once through the gate, (the McCloskeys) advised the group that they were "on a private street and trespassing and told them to leave," according to police. The couple told police the group began yelling obscenities and threatened to harm them.

"When the victims observed multiple subjects who were armed, they then armed themselves and contacted police," states the report.

Shular recounted to CNN that he did see some armed people at the protest but that "no one drew their guns on the people from the house."

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told CNN it is investigating the incident. Circuit Attorney for the city Kimberly M. Gardner told CNN in a statement that she was alarmed by the events and her office is investigating.

"We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated," she said in her statement. "Make no mistake: we will not tolerate the use of force against those exercising their First Amendment rights, and will use the full power of Missouri law to hold people accountable."

What led up to the protests

The protesters passing through Portland Place were headed to Krewson's house, bypassing nearby road closures that blocked access to the mayor's home.

They were spurred by her reading the names and addresses of people asking for police reform. The names and home addresses she read were submitted as part of public comments to the St. Louis County Council.

Friday, the mayor apologized on Twitter, saying she didn't mean to hurt anyone.

"I'd like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters to me at City Hall today. This was during one of my Facebook updates as I was answering routine questions," Krewson said in a tweet. "Never did I intend to harm anyone or cause distress. The update is removed and again, I apologize."

CNN has reached out to the St. Louis mayor and protest organizers about the incident but has not yet received a response.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37536

Reported Deaths: 926
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4053134
Montgomery372793
Mobile3537133
Tuscaloosa192536
Marshall14539
Lee113537
Shelby101823
Madison9966
Morgan9393
Franklin83111
Walker82715
Elmore79614
Dallas7818
Baldwin6269
Butler60227
Etowah59713
Chambers57127
DeKalb5625
Tallapoosa55669
Autauga52111
Unassigned49324
Lowndes45618
Russell4520
Houston4204
Pike3955
Limestone3940
Cullman3933
Lauderdale3924
Bullock3609
Colbert3585
Coffee3461
Barbour3191
Covington3024
Hale28120
Wilcox2788
St. Clair2772
Sumter27412
Marengo27311
Calhoun2615
Clarke2615
Escambia2486
Talladega2455
Dale2350
Winston2263
Jackson2042
Chilton2032
Pickens1986
Marion19712
Blount1961
Choctaw19112
Monroe1892
Conecuh1764
Macon1658
Greene1647
Randolph1639
Bibb1621
Perry1320
Henry1283
Crenshaw1223
Washington986
Lawrence970
Cherokee707
Lamar701
Fayette661
Geneva590
Coosa551
Clay482
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 42297

Reported Deaths: 592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9671186
Davidson9016110
Rutherford245034
Hamilton243330
Trousdale14825
Sumner137151
Williamson100114
Knox9475
Out of TN9097
Putnam7737
Robertson76811
Wilson76217
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton6054
Sevier5883
Bedford5025
Bradley4933
Montgomery4647
Unassigned3850
Macon3613
Hardeman2871
Maury2823
Rhea2660
Fayette2632
Loudon2541
Madison2332
McMinn21217
Dyer2060
Hamblen2044
Cheatham1951
Dickson1680
Cumberland1653
Blount1623
Washington1280
Monroe1184
Lawrence1164
Lauderdale1112
Coffee1050
Jefferson990
Anderson972
Gibson971
Obion932
Hardin895
Sullivan872
Greene812
Smith791
Wayne750
Franklin733
Hickman700
Haywood672
Marshall671
White633
Marion614
Grundy591
Warren580
McNairy560
Weakley561
Overton550
Lincoln530
Unicoi530
Carter521
Cocke510
DeKalb500
Giles501
Hawkins492
Roane430
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Johnson350
Grainger320
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Crockett303
Perry300
Cannon260
Claiborne240
Sequatchie240
Jackson230
Morgan231
Chester210
Humphreys201
Stewart200
Decatur190
Fentress170
Clay140
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Van Buren70
Moore60
Pickett60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events