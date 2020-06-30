Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

The best DIY face mask material and fit? Quilting cotton beats bandana, new study suggests

Article Image

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta breaks down the effectiveness between different types of masks in preventing the spread of Covid-19, according to a study done by Florida Atlantic University.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 5:20 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Katie Hunt, CNN

Wearing face masks and coverings is recommended, or in some places mandatory, in public spaces to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

But what kind of DIY face covering offers the best protection?

Researchers at Florida Atlantic University have experimented with different materials and styles of non-medical masks and found that a well-fitted stitched mask made from two layers of quilting fabric was the most effective in stopping the spread of droplets from emulated coughs and sneezes.

They also compared a loosely folded homemade face mask, such as one you could make with a handkerchief or T-shirt, a bandana-style face covering and a cone-style non-sterile commercial mask that is usually available at pharmacies.

The researchers said they chose to test these styles of face covering because they are readily available to the general public and do not draw away from the supply of medical-grade masks and respirators for health care workers.

"While there are a few prior studies on the effectiveness of medical-grade equipment, we don't have a lot of information about the cloth-based coverings that are most accessible to us at present," said Siddhartha Verma, an assistant professor at the department of ocean and mechanical engineering at Florida Atlantic University and author of the study.

"Our hope is that the visualizations presented in the paper help convey the rationale behind the recommendations for social distancing and using face masks."

The study published in the journal Physics of Fluids on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization says governments should encourage people to wear non-medical, fabric masks, especially in settings where physical distancing of at least 1 meter is not possible -- such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.

In the US, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cloth face coverings to protect others in places where social distancing can't be maintained.

Emulating coughs and sneezes

In the experiment, a mannequin's head was padded inside to emulate a person's nasal passages and mounted at a height of 5' 8" to approximate the height of an adult male. The researchers "delivered" the sneeze or cough using a manual pump and a smoke generator.

They then used a laser to detect droplets as they were coughed and sneezed out of the mannequin's head and mapped the paths of droplets and examined how different designs and materials alter that path.

The main challenge for the researchers was how to faithfully simulate a cough and sneeze.

"The setup we have used (is) a simplified cough, which, in reality, is complex and dynamic," Verma said in a statement.

They found that droplets from a simulated uncovered cough were able to travel more than 8 feet; with a bandana they traveled 3 feet, with a folded cotton handkerchief, they traveled 1 foot, 3 inches; and with the cone-style mask, droplets traveled about 8 inches. With the stitched-quilting fabric mask, they traveled 2.5 inches.

"We found that although the unobstructed turbulent jets were observed to travel up to 12 feet, a large majority of the ejected droplets fell to the ground by this point," said Manhar Dhanak, a professor at Florida Atlantic University's department of ocean and mechanical engineering and co-author of the study.

"Importantly, both the number and concentration of the droplets will decrease with increasing distance, which is the fundamental rationale behind social-distancing."

A higher thread count by itself was not more effective, the researchers said. In their experiment, the bandana had the highest count and was the least effective.

They said their experiment could help health care professionals, medical researchers and manufacturers assess the effectiveness of face masks.

The WHO recommends cleaning your hands before touching a mask, making sure it's not too loose and covers the mouth and nose. It says you should store it in a clean bag if you plan to reuse it and wash it every day with soap and hot water.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37536

Reported Deaths: 926
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4053134
Montgomery372793
Mobile3537133
Tuscaloosa192536
Marshall14539
Lee113537
Shelby101823
Madison9966
Morgan9393
Franklin83111
Walker82715
Elmore79614
Dallas7818
Baldwin6269
Butler60227
Etowah59713
Chambers57127
DeKalb5625
Tallapoosa55669
Autauga52111
Unassigned49324
Lowndes45618
Russell4520
Houston4204
Pike3955
Limestone3940
Cullman3933
Lauderdale3924
Bullock3609
Colbert3585
Coffee3461
Barbour3191
Covington3024
Hale28120
Wilcox2788
St. Clair2772
Sumter27412
Marengo27311
Calhoun2615
Clarke2615
Escambia2486
Talladega2455
Dale2350
Winston2263
Jackson2042
Chilton2032
Pickens1986
Marion19712
Blount1961
Choctaw19112
Monroe1892
Conecuh1764
Macon1658
Greene1647
Randolph1639
Bibb1621
Perry1320
Henry1283
Crenshaw1223
Washington986
Lawrence970
Cherokee707
Lamar701
Fayette661
Geneva590
Coosa551
Clay482
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 42297

Reported Deaths: 592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9671186
Davidson9016110
Rutherford245034
Hamilton243330
Trousdale14825
Sumner137151
Williamson100114
Knox9475
Out of TN9097
Putnam7737
Robertson76811
Wilson76217
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton6054
Sevier5883
Bedford5025
Bradley4933
Montgomery4647
Unassigned3850
Macon3613
Hardeman2871
Maury2823
Rhea2660
Fayette2632
Loudon2541
Madison2332
McMinn21217
Dyer2060
Hamblen2044
Cheatham1951
Dickson1680
Cumberland1653
Blount1623
Washington1280
Monroe1184
Lawrence1164
Lauderdale1112
Coffee1050
Jefferson990
Anderson972
Gibson971
Obion932
Hardin895
Sullivan872
Greene812
Smith791
Wayne750
Franklin733
Hickman700
Haywood672
Marshall671
White633
Marion614
Grundy591
Warren580
McNairy560
Weakley561
Overton550
Lincoln530
Unicoi530
Carter521
Cocke510
DeKalb500
Giles501
Hawkins492
Roane430
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Johnson350
Grainger320
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Crockett303
Perry300
Cannon260
Claiborne240
Sequatchie240
Jackson230
Morgan231
Chester210
Humphreys201
Stewart200
Decatur190
Fentress170
Clay140
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Van Buren70
Moore60
Pickett60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events