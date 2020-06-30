Clear
5 things to know for June 30: Coronavirus, SCOTUS, White House, China, social media

The Supreme Court blocked a Louisiana law that barred doctors from performing abortions unless they had admitting privileges at hospitals — a win for supporters of abortion access. Here's what Louisiana pro-choice and pro-life groups think of the decision.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 6:20 AM
By AJ Willingham, CNN

The FBI wants you to be on the lookout for fake coronavirus antibody tests, which scammers could be using to steal personal information.

1. Coronavirus

At least 16 states have now paused their reopening plans due to surging coronavirus numbers, but experts warn it may already be too late to stop the next wave of infections. The virus has been especially rampant in Arizona, and the state is closing bars, gyms and other businesses for another 30 days as a precaution. In Florida, some jurisdictions are requiring the use of face masks, including in Jacksonville, where President Trump is expected to accept the Republican presidential nomination in less than two months. Across the pond, the European Union is preparing to reopen its external border to 15 countries outside the bloc as early as tomorrow. China is on the list, but the US reportedly is not. In case that wasn't enough bad news, Chinese researchers have discovered a new type of swine flu called the G4 virus that can infect humans and has what researchers call "all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus."

2. SCOTUS

The Supreme Court has blocked a controversial Louisiana law that critics said would have effectively banned abortion in the state. Chief Justice John Roberts sided with liberal justices in the 5-4 decision, marking yet another time he has subverted an expected outcome from the conservative-majority court. The ruling is a big win for abortion rights advocates who claimed the law was not medically necessary and was simply a veiled attempt to restrict access to the procedure. The law would have barred doctors from performing abortions unless they had admitting privileges at a nearby hospital (the Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law four years ago). However, even those celebrating the ruling are concerned that the wording of a footnote by Roberts could leave the door open for states to try their luck at similar laws, thereby keeping the controversial issue front and center for the foreseeable future. Justice Clarence Thomas in his dissent to yesterday's ruling wrote: "Our abortion precedents are grievously wrong and should be overruled." In his rebuttal, Thomas said the landmark Roe v. Wade case that paved the way for legalized abortion in the US is "without a shred of support" from the Constitution.

3. White House

In hundreds of highly classified phone calls with foreign heads of state, President Trump was so consistently unprepared for discussion of serious issues, so often outplayed in his conversations with powerful leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan, and so abusive to leaders of America's principal allies, that the calls helped convince some senior US officials -- including his former secretaries of state and defense, two national security advisers and his longest-serving chief of staff -- that the President himself posed a danger to the national security of the United States. This is according to White House and intelligence officials intimately familiar with the contents of the conversations, in a report by CNN's Carl Bernstein. We're learning this at the same time a US official with direct knowledge of the latest information tells CNN that the intelligence that assessed there was an effort by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay the Taliban to kill US soldiers was included in one of President Trump's daily briefings on intelligence matters sometime in the spring.

4. China

Beijing has reportedly passed that wide-reaching national security law for Hong Kong that critics say could erode the autonomous city's civil and political freedoms. The law criminalizes activities like secession, subversion against the central Chinese government, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces. Human rights groups and global leaders worry the law could be used to target activists, journalists, political dissidents and basically anyone who opposes Beijing's rule. The law is expected to fuel new rashes of protests in Hong Kong, which has already weathered months of unrest due to resistance over China's tightening grip on the city. The US has also announced it will end exports of US-origin defense equipment to Hong Kong, citing the need to protect American security. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo specifically mentioned the new Hong Kong law in announcing the decision.

5. Social media

More social media companies are making moves to curb the spread of hate speech and misinformation. YouTube has banned white supremacist Richard Spencer and former KKK leader David Duke a full year after the site first announced it would disallow supremacist content on its platform. Reddit has expanded its hate policy and banned about 2,000 forums (known as subreddits) that promote hate based on "identity or vulnerability." This includes r/The_Donald, a massively popular subreddit for Trump supporters that was an incubator for bigoted memes, conspiracy theories and trolling campaigns. Trump-related accounts are getting the boot elsewhere as well. Twitch, the video game streaming platform, suspended an account belonging to the Trump campaign, saying it violated its policies on hate. Twitch, which is owned by Amazon, said the campaign account recently rebroadcast a video of Trump's 2016 campaign rally in which he disparaged Mexicans.

$3,120

That's how much a five-day course of the Covid-19 drug remdesivir will cost through US private insurance companies, according to the drug's manufacturer Gilead Sciences. The cost comes out to about $520 a vial, with a full course consisting of six vials.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36682

Reported Deaths: 905
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson4053134
Montgomery372793
Mobile3537133
Tuscaloosa192536
Marshall14539
Lee113537
Shelby101823
Madison9966
Morgan9393
Franklin83111
Walker82715
Elmore79614
Dallas7818
Baldwin6269
Butler60227
Etowah59713
Chambers57127
DeKalb5625
Tallapoosa55669
Autauga52111
Unassigned49324
Lowndes45618
Russell4520
Houston4204
Pike3955
Limestone3940
Cullman3933
Lauderdale3924
Bullock3609
Colbert3585
Coffee3461
Barbour3191
Covington3024
Hale28120
Wilcox2788
St. Clair2772
Sumter27412
Marengo27311
Calhoun2615
Clarke2615
Escambia2486
Talladega2455
Dale2350
Winston2263
Jackson2042
Chilton2032
Pickens1986
Marion19712
Blount1961
Choctaw19112
Monroe1892
Conecuh1764
Macon1658
Greene1647
Randolph1639
Bibb1621
Perry1320
Henry1283
Crenshaw1223
Washington986
Lawrence970
Cherokee707
Lamar701
Fayette661
Geneva590
Coosa551
Clay482
Cleburne301
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 42297

Reported Deaths: 592
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9671186
Davidson9016110
Rutherford245034
Hamilton243330
Trousdale14825
Sumner137151
Williamson100114
Knox9475
Out of TN9097
Putnam7737
Robertson76811
Wilson76217
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton6054
Sevier5883
Bedford5025
Bradley4933
Montgomery4647
Unassigned3850
Macon3613
Hardeman2871
Maury2823
Rhea2660
Fayette2632
Loudon2541
Madison2332
McMinn21217
Dyer2060
Hamblen2044
Cheatham1951
Dickson1680
Cumberland1653
Blount1623
Washington1280
Monroe1184
Lawrence1164
Lauderdale1112
Coffee1050
Jefferson990
Anderson972
Gibson971
Obion932
Hardin895
Sullivan872
Greene812
Smith791
Wayne750
Franklin733
Hickman700
Haywood672
Marshall671
White633
Marion614
Grundy591
Warren580
McNairy560
Weakley561
Overton550
Lincoln530
Unicoi530
Carter521
Cocke510
DeKalb500
Giles501
Hawkins492
Roane430
Henry420
Polk410
Carroll391
Johnson350
Grainger320
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Crockett303
Perry300
Cannon260
Claiborne240
Sequatchie240
Jackson230
Morgan231
Chester210
Humphreys201
Stewart200
Decatur190
Fentress170
Clay140
Scott140
Benton121
Houston120
Union120
Van Buren70
Moore60
Pickett60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

