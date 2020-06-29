Clear
BREAKING NEWS Thousands without power after outage in Huntsville Full Story

Beyoncé: 'Vote like our life depends on it, because it does'

Article Image

The BET Awards celebrated its 20th anniversary amid an increased focus on the Black community and culture, with several performers showing their solidarity with the protests against racism and police brutality.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 2:50 AM
Updated: Jun 29, 2020 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

One of the major highights of Sunday's BET Awards was Beyoncé receiving the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

Michelle Obama presented the honor to the superstar, who also happens to be the friend of the former first lady.

Obama praised Beyoncé for her passion, accomplishments and activism.

"To my girl, I just want to say you inspire me," Obama said. "You inspire all of us."

Beyoncé dedicated her honor to all those who have been marching in support of racial equality.

"Your voices are being heard and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," she said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. "Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system."

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does," she added.

The superstar singer and actress was chosen in recognition of her BeyGOOD initiative, through which she has established several scholarship and philanthropic foundations.

Most recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé teamed up with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, supporting Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Beyoncé also donated to support organizations on the ground that are working to meet the physical and mental health needs of those most vulnerable.

Her good deeds continued for Juneteenth, following the release of her latest song, "Black Parade," with the creation of BeyGOOD's Black Business Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses.

Founded to offer programming for the Black community, BET celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and the awards show marked its 20th anniversary.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 33717

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson3603133
Montgomery357692
Mobile3362133
Tuscaloosa183936
Marshall13899
Lee104436
Shelby94223
Morgan9073
Madison8966
Franklin82911
Walker78013
Elmore77113
Dallas7448
Butler59727
Chambers54727
Etowah54713
Baldwin5399
Tallapoosa53969
DeKalb5285
Autauga49211
Unassigned47821
Lowndes43617
Houston4204
Russell4150
Pike3885
Cullman3723
Lauderdale3634
Bullock35410
Limestone3510
Colbert3415
Coffee3391
Barbour3141
Covington2934
Sumter27412
Hale27320
Wilcox2718
Marengo26411
Clarke2565
St. Clair2472
Calhoun2375
Dale2300
Talladega2205
Winston2163
Escambia2156
Jackson1942
Chilton1932
Pickens1906
Choctaw18812
Marion18812
Monroe1872
Blount1851
Greene1647
Conecuh1633
Macon1607
Bibb1581
Randolph1549
Henry1324
Crenshaw1213
Perry1100
Washington986
Lawrence900
Cherokee667
Fayette651
Lamar641
Geneva600
Coosa551
Clay352
Cleburne251
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 40172

Reported Deaths: 584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9139182
Davidson8675110
Rutherford236234
Hamilton232129
Trousdale14765
Sumner131851
Williamson94514
Knox8785
Out of TN7667
Robertson75111
Putnam7357
Wilson72516
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5934
Sevier5493
Bedford4825
Bradley4443
Montgomery4387
Macon2933
Hardeman2761
Maury2763
Rhea2620
Loudon2481
Unassigned2460
Fayette2442
Madison2282
McMinn20317
Cheatham1940
Dyer1920
Hamblen1814
Cumberland1593
Dickson1590
Blount1563
Washington1210
Monroe1184
Lawrence1134
Coffee1030
Lauderdale992
Jefferson910
Anderson902
Gibson901
Hardin895
Obion872
Sullivan832
Greene742
Wayne740
Franklin733
Hickman690
Smith671
Haywood622
White613
Marshall601
Grundy591
Marion574
Warren550
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy520
Overton510
Carter491
Weakley491
Cocke480
DeKalb470
Giles450
Hawkins452
Roane430
Henry400
Carroll381
Polk380
Johnson340
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Perry290
Crockett283
Grainger280
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne210
Humphreys201
Chester190
Stewart190
Decatur180
Fentress160
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Moore60
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events