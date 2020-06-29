Beyoncé: 'Vote like our life depends on it, because it does'

One of the major highights of Sunday's BET Awards was Beyoncé receiving the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

Michelle Obama presented the honor to the superstar, who also happens to be the friend of the former first lady.

Obama praised Beyoncé for her passion, accomplishments and activism.

"To my girl, I just want to say you inspire me," Obama said. "You inspire all of us."

Beyoncé dedicated her honor to all those who have been marching in support of racial equality.

"Your voices are being heard and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain," she said in a pre-recorded acceptance speech. "Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle the racist and unequal system."

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does," she added.

The superstar singer and actress was chosen in recognition of her BeyGOOD initiative, through which she has established several scholarship and philanthropic foundations.

Most recently, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Beyoncé teamed up with her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, for the #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiative, supporting Houston communities of color that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Beyoncé also donated to support organizations on the ground that are working to meet the physical and mental health needs of those most vulnerable.

Her good deeds continued for Juneteenth, following the release of her latest song, "Black Parade," with the creation of BeyGOOD's Black Business Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses.

Founded to offer programming for the Black community, BET celebrates its 40th anniversary this year and the awards show marked its 20th anniversary.