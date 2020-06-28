Clear
BREAKING NEWS Power outage reported on Redstone Arsenal Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Pro-Trump media outlets are in denial as many states report new surge in coronavirus cases

Article Image

Amid a low point in his presidency, Trump went on a TV interview spree, which included a town hall with Sean Hannity on Fox. Susan Glasser says the broadcast showed "a president who is very disconnected from reality." She adds, "it's not just ideology that Trump and Hannity are offering, it's actual untruths, never corrected on-air."

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Brian Stelter, CNN Business

A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here.

Coronavirus denialism can take many shapes. The main shape I'm seeing right now, across pro-Trump talk shows and blogs and webcasts, is invisible to the naked eye. They're just not covering the virus much at all.

President Trump isn't giving them much material to work with. He is barely talking about the virus or providing a proactive message to the American people. Instead, he's golfing and tweeting about "Sleepy Joe" and triggering "white power" controversies. His favorite shows and stars are by and large sticking to the same script -- and thus doing a disservice to readers and viewers...

They were "downplaying the dangers" early on

Quoting Margaret Sullivan's newest WaPo column: "For too long, many devotees of most right-wing news decided they didn't need to stay home. Others absorbed the idea that wearing a protective mask was an act of left-leaning partisanship. But disease leaps across the political aisle quite nimbly. And so it's tragic — but again not all that surprising — to see the virus spiking now in red states where governors and other public officials joined Trump and his favorite news outlets early on in downplaying the dangers."

CNN senior political analyst Kirsten Powers, formerly a Fox News contributor, said on Sunday's "Reliable Sources" that right-wing media's initial "refusal to accept" coronavirus as a big problem "cost a lot of lives" and did "irreparable damage." And David Zurawik said it is still going on: "Trump and his right-wing messaging machine are muddying the waters, confusing people..."

Fox's priorities

"Fox News Sunday" moderator Chris Wallace led his Sunday program with what he called a "dangerous new phase of the pandemic." The news hours on Fox News also focused on the pandemic. But the channel's highest rated hours on Sunday -- like "Fox & Friends" in the morning and "Life, Liberty and Levin" at night -- led with "law and order" stories and reflected Trump's talking points.

I'm not arguing that every show on every network should be the same. Of course not! But Fox's MAGA talk shows carry unique influence among a swath of Americans who consistently say they don't trust other sources. Often times they don't even trust the newscasts on Fox. The talk shows have not taken this new Covid-19 spike seriously enough.

>> My TVEyes search for mentions of "masks" in June turned up 1,345 results on CNN, 970 results on MSNBC, and just 485 results on Fox...

>> And here's another example: Producer Marina di Marzo analyzed the Trump-Sean Hannity town hall and found that only three minutes of the hour were devoted to the coronavirus...

>> Re: the "town hall," Susan Glasser told me that it showed "a president who is very disconnected from reality..." Watch her comments here...

Hammering home the basics

Oliver Darcy writes: Those of us who work in the news industry are very familiar with the basics of the virus and preventive measures that can be taken to slow its spread. But it's important to remember that most people are not as plugged into the news cycle as we are and are, as a result, more susceptible to believing spin and misinformation. So what should journalists do? Hammer home the basics.

For example, a popular talking point from the W.H. in recent days is that increased access to testing is the reason the US is seeing a rise in cases. People I know have made this argument to me as well. But while increased testing is likely a contributing factor to more positive cases, it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. News outlets should explain this, showing charts of increased hospitalization rates to drive home the point that more people in certain areas of the country are in fact getting sick.

It doesn't stop there. Unfortunately, the public still needs a great deal of education around the use of face masks. News orgs should reiterate at every chance the statistics that show how effective mask-wearing is at reducing the virus. But there are other aspects related to mask-wearing that I think should also be pointed out: That even when wearing a face-covering, social distancing should be followed if possible; that masks with valves should be avoided; and that masks should cover your nose and mouth. These are basics, but judging by the number of people I see getting these things wrong, they clearly need to be reiterated...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 33717

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson3603133
Montgomery357692
Mobile3362133
Tuscaloosa183936
Marshall13899
Lee104436
Shelby94223
Morgan9073
Madison8966
Franklin82911
Walker78013
Elmore77113
Dallas7448
Butler59727
Chambers54727
Etowah54713
Baldwin5399
Tallapoosa53969
DeKalb5285
Autauga49211
Unassigned47821
Lowndes43617
Houston4204
Russell4150
Pike3885
Cullman3723
Lauderdale3634
Bullock35410
Limestone3510
Colbert3415
Coffee3391
Barbour3141
Covington2934
Sumter27412
Hale27320
Wilcox2718
Marengo26411
Clarke2565
St. Clair2472
Calhoun2375
Dale2300
Talladega2205
Winston2163
Escambia2156
Jackson1942
Chilton1932
Pickens1906
Choctaw18812
Marion18812
Monroe1872
Blount1851
Greene1647
Conecuh1633
Macon1607
Bibb1581
Randolph1549
Henry1324
Crenshaw1213
Perry1100
Washington986
Lawrence900
Cherokee667
Fayette651
Lamar641
Geneva600
Coosa551
Clay352
Cleburne251
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 40172

Reported Deaths: 584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9139182
Davidson8675110
Rutherford236234
Hamilton232129
Trousdale14765
Sumner131851
Williamson94514
Knox8785
Out of TN7667
Robertson75111
Putnam7357
Wilson72516
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5934
Sevier5493
Bedford4825
Bradley4443
Montgomery4387
Macon2933
Hardeman2761
Maury2763
Rhea2620
Loudon2481
Unassigned2460
Fayette2442
Madison2282
McMinn20317
Cheatham1940
Dyer1920
Hamblen1814
Cumberland1593
Dickson1590
Blount1563
Washington1210
Monroe1184
Lawrence1134
Coffee1030
Lauderdale992
Jefferson910
Anderson902
Gibson901
Hardin895
Obion872
Sullivan832
Greene742
Wayne740
Franklin733
Hickman690
Smith671
Haywood622
White613
Marshall601
Grundy591
Marion574
Warren550
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy520
Overton510
Carter491
Weakley491
Cocke480
DeKalb470
Giles450
Hawkins452
Roane430
Henry400
Carroll381
Polk380
Johnson340
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Perry290
Crockett283
Grainger280
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne210
Humphreys201
Chester190
Stewart190
Decatur180
Fentress160
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Moore60
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events