Clear

California family lost a father to coronavirus and 28 family members got infected, son says

Article Image

60-year-old Vidal Garay died after contracting the coronavirus and at least 28 family members have tested positive. CNN's Paul Vercammen spoke with Garay's son Richard about the impact the virus has had on the family.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: By Kay Jones, CNN

Southern California resident Richard Garay tested positive for coronavirus in early June, around the same time his father also got sick, he said.

About two weeks later, his father, Vidal Garay, died of Covid-19. At least 28 family members have since tested positive, Garay said. The family is grappling with grief at the same time they fight a virus that has killed more than 125,000 people nationwide.

Garay, 27, told CNN he wants to share his family's story so people know the virus is real, and it doesn't take much to catch it.

Family members who tested positive include his parents, a 2-year-old and two other young children, two brothers and a pregnant sister-in-law, he said. A handful of extended family members are also battling Covid-19.

His 60-year-old father died a day before Father's Day.

"Hopefully his death can help save people," the younger Garay said. "I don't want him to be a statistic. If his story can save a life, it's worth telling his story. It's real. Doesn't take long to get exposed."

His last words to his father

When father and son contracted the virus, they decided to quarantine together at home in South-Central Los Angeles to avoid spreading it to other family members.

"We laughed in the beginning because we were going through it together," the son said.

Then things started going downhill. They started off with a fever that got progressively worse, with both having trouble breathing and eating, Garay said. His father had a rare form of anemia not related to the virus, and started having trouble taking his medication.

Your top coronavirus questions answered

"He struggled to even drink his medication. He couldn't eat. We had no appetite," Garay said. "I would force myself to try and eat spoonfuls of soup and tried to force my dad to eat it too."

During their joint quarantine to pass time, they discussed dying and what they wanted their funerals to look like, Garay said.

Son's condition gets worse

A few days into quarantine, the younger Garay called 911 after he woke up gasping for air. Before the paramedics took him to the hospital, his father sat up and asked if he was OK, he said.

"Dad, I don't think I'm going to make it," Garay told him. Those were his last words to his father.

Days later, his father was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles County, where he took a turn for the worse and had to be put on a ventilator. Meanwhile, his son was at a separate hospital fighting for his life and on oxygen most of the time -- but not on a ventilator.

His father died on June 20. The day he died, his mother visited the hospital and saw him through a window, Garay said.

Garay does not know how the family members got coronavirus -- there was no party and no big gathering. They believe one person got infected and it spread through minimal contact among various family members.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 33717

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson3603133
Montgomery357692
Mobile3362133
Tuscaloosa183936
Marshall13899
Lee104436
Shelby94223
Morgan9073
Madison8966
Franklin82911
Walker78013
Elmore77113
Dallas7448
Butler59727
Chambers54727
Etowah54713
Baldwin5399
Tallapoosa53969
DeKalb5285
Autauga49211
Unassigned47821
Lowndes43617
Houston4204
Russell4150
Pike3885
Cullman3723
Lauderdale3634
Bullock35410
Limestone3510
Colbert3415
Coffee3391
Barbour3141
Covington2934
Sumter27412
Hale27320
Wilcox2718
Marengo26411
Clarke2565
St. Clair2472
Calhoun2375
Dale2300
Talladega2205
Winston2163
Escambia2156
Jackson1942
Chilton1932
Pickens1906
Choctaw18812
Marion18812
Monroe1872
Blount1851
Greene1647
Conecuh1633
Macon1607
Bibb1581
Randolph1549
Henry1324
Crenshaw1213
Perry1100
Washington986
Lawrence900
Cherokee667
Fayette651
Lamar641
Geneva600
Coosa551
Clay352
Cleburne251
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 40172

Reported Deaths: 584
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby9139182
Davidson8675110
Rutherford236234
Hamilton232129
Trousdale14765
Sumner131851
Williamson94514
Knox8785
Out of TN7667
Robertson75111
Putnam7357
Wilson72516
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5934
Sevier5493
Bedford4825
Bradley4443
Montgomery4387
Macon2933
Hardeman2761
Maury2763
Rhea2620
Loudon2481
Unassigned2460
Fayette2442
Madison2282
McMinn20317
Cheatham1940
Dyer1920
Hamblen1814
Cumberland1593
Dickson1590
Blount1563
Washington1210
Monroe1184
Lawrence1134
Coffee1030
Lauderdale992
Jefferson910
Anderson902
Gibson901
Hardin895
Obion872
Sullivan832
Greene742
Wayne740
Franklin733
Hickman690
Smith671
Haywood622
White613
Marshall601
Grundy591
Marion574
Warren550
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy520
Overton510
Carter491
Weakley491
Cocke480
DeKalb470
Giles450
Hawkins452
Roane430
Henry400
Carroll381
Polk380
Johnson340
Meigs320
Campbell311
Henderson310
Perry290
Crockett283
Grainger280
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne210
Humphreys201
Chester190
Stewart190
Decatur180
Fentress160
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Moore60
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events