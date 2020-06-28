Clear

Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Article Image

More than half of all states are seeing a rise in coronavirus cases, leading to a halt in reopening plans and reinstated restrictions in some states. CNN's Polo Sandoval reports.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 12:30 AM
Updated: Jun 28, 2020 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth and Jenni Marsh, CNN

Not Available

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 33717

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery352191
Jefferson3481129
Mobile3271133
Tuscaloosa179535
Marshall13269
Lee102636
Shelby91423
Morgan8863
Madison8646
Franklin82611
Walker76313
Elmore74413
Dallas7288
Butler59227
Chambers54527
Tallapoosa53469
Etowah52113
DeKalb5065
Baldwin5009
Autauga48210
Unassigned46620
Lowndes43217
Russell4090
Houston3963
Pike3825
Cullman3653
Lauderdale3524
Bullock34710
Coffee3341
Limestone3340
Colbert3335
Barbour3091
Covington2804
Sumter27412
Hale27019
Wilcox2678
Marengo26011
Clarke2525
St. Clair2372
Calhoun2285
Dale2210
Winston2142
Escambia2086
Talladega2065
Jackson1962
Chilton1892
Choctaw18812
Pickens1886
Marion18412
Blount1811
Monroe1782
Greene1606
Conecuh1593
Macon1597
Bibb1501
Randolph1509
Henry1304
Crenshaw1203
Perry1040
Washington976
Lawrence850
Cherokee657
Fayette641
Lamar631
Geneva590
Coosa541
Clay352
Cleburne241
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 39444

Reported Deaths: 577
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8988181
Davidson8547105
Rutherford233734
Hamilton226429
Trousdale14735
Sumner129651
Williamson91214
Knox8245
Out of TN7718
Robertson74211
Putnam7267
Wilson70815
Lake6910
Bledsoe6161
Tipton5844
Sevier5363
Bedford4634
Montgomery4347
Bradley4303
Unassigned3020
Macon2803
Hardeman2731
Maury2672
Rhea2590
Loudon2441
Fayette2332
Madison2102
McMinn20117
Cheatham1900
Dyer1840
Hamblen1704
Cumberland1593
Dickson1560
Blount1523
Washington1180
Monroe1164
Lawrence1044
Coffee1030
Anderson892
Lauderdale872
Jefferson850
Gibson841
Hardin825
Obion792
Sullivan792
Wayne710
Franklin703
Hickman690
Greene683
Smith621
White603
Grundy591
Haywood592
Marion564
Marshall541
Unicoi530
Lincoln520
McNairy500
Overton500
Warren500
Carter481
Weakley481
DeKalb470
Hawkins462
Giles450
Cocke420
Roane420
Henry380
Carroll361
Polk360
Meigs320
Johnson300
Campbell291
Henderson280
Perry280
Crockett273
Grainger270
Cannon250
Sequatchie240
Morgan231
Jackson220
Claiborne190
Humphreys191
Stewart190
Decatur170
Chester160
Fentress150
Scott140
Clay130
Benton121
Union110
Houston100
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events