Clear

Her life was turned upside down by coronavirus. Then the signs of anxiety and depression kicked in

Article Image

A CDC study shows a third of America has reported experiencing signs of anxiety and depression during the coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Sanjay Gupta reports.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 2:40 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Visaysha Harris had big plans when the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Her college graduation and a move to New York were about to mark the beginning of her new life.

Instead, the 22-year-old has been mostly isolated at her mother's home in Gwinnett County, Georgia, while facing an unexpected toll on her mental health.

"The end of March, beginning of April, I stayed in my room," Harris told CNN. "My body just wasn't processing my new normal. I was sad, I was depressed. I just felt so terrible about everything that was going on."

More than a third of Americans have been experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by the National Center for Health Statistics and the US Census Bureau.

People between 18 and 29 years old, like Harris, have been feeling the most anxious and depressed, the survey shows.

For Dr. Gary Small, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, the pandemic has been "an assault on everyone's mental health," but young people have more challenges.

"They haven't had an opportunity to solve problems and be resilient because they don't know how to get through some of these issues," Small said. "You have worries about your future, your career, establishing relationships."

"And I think the uncertainty that the virus presents really adds insult to injury," he added.

Harris had to move out of her dorm at Georgia State University and take the last of her college classes online. The sudden transition, she says, led her to stop sharing her emotions and not open up with others about her feelings. Harris said she has not been medically diagnosed and is not getting professional help.

To cope with her symptoms, Harris says she's pushed herself to talk with family members, exercised more, and stepped back from watching TV and being on social media.

Another thing that can help address both the virus and the anxiety of this pandemic is wearing a mask while in public, said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent.

"It's a way to show that you are less likely to infect someone else and a reminder that we are all in this together," Gupta said.

While not all feelings of anxiety translate into long-term conditions, Small says the stress could impact the immune system, which is key to fighting Covid-19.

"So it's clear that there is a connection between our minds and our bodies," Small said. "And if we heal our minds, it will fortify our bodies."

Harris knows that her life might not return to normal or she might not move to New York yet, but for now, she's excited to start working remotely this summer.

"That's the one thing that has stayed consistent and I'm very excited about," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 33717

Reported Deaths: 887
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery346788
Jefferson3332130
Mobile3219134
Tuscaloosa173935
Marshall12659
Lee100136
Shelby87723
Morgan8592
Madison8185
Franklin81211
Walker75112
Elmore73012
Dallas7117
Butler58627
Chambers53527
Tallapoosa53469
Etowah48513
DeKalb4845
Autauga47310
Baldwin4629
Unassigned45316
Lowndes43117
Russell4070
Pike3784
Houston3734
Cullman3483
Bullock34710
Lauderdale3324
Coffee3261
Colbert3235
Limestone3180
Barbour3031
Sumter27112
Covington2703
Hale26719
Wilcox2618
Marengo25511
Clarke2435
St. Clair2282
Calhoun2255
Dale2160
Winston2082
Talladega2006
Escambia1906
Choctaw18712
Marion18312
Chilton1782
Jackson1782
Pickens1786
Monroe1742
Blount1731
Greene1606
Conecuh1533
Macon1537
Randolph1509
Bibb1461
Henry1284
Crenshaw1193
Perry1020
Washington946
Lawrence840
Cherokee627
Fayette621
Lamar620
Geneva550
Coosa541
Clay352
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 38034

Reported Deaths: 567
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8643175
Davidson8258103
Rutherford226634
Hamilton218529
Trousdale14715
Sumner126051
Williamson87414
Knox7835
Robertson72910
Putnam7067
Lake6900
Wilson68315
Bledsoe6161
Out of TN6119
Tipton5804
Sevier5163
Bedford4514
Bradley4213
Montgomery4137
Hardeman2691
Unassigned2660
Maury2592
Rhea2580
Loudon2441
Macon2413
Fayette2292
Madison2062
McMinn19417
Cheatham1870
Dyer1810
Hamblen1624
Cumberland1553
Dickson1510
Blount1503
Monroe1164
Washington1120
Coffee1020
Lawrence1013
Lauderdale862
Gibson831
Anderson812
Hardin805
Jefferson800
Sullivan772
Obion752
Wayne710
Franklin693
Hickman670
Greene662
Haywood592
Grundy581
Smith581
White583
Marion564
Unicoi530
Lincoln510
Marshall491
McNairy480
Warren470
Overton460
Weakley451
DeKalb440
Giles430
Hawkins432
Carter421
Roane420
Henry370
Carroll361
Cocke360
Polk360
Meigs310
Campbell281
Crockett283
Johnson280
Perry280
Henderson270
Grainger250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Claiborne190
Stewart190
Humphreys181
Decatur170
Chester160
Fentress150
Scott140
Benton121
Clay120
Houston100
Union100
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events