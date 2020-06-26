Clear

World's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak is declared over

Article Image

Some 16,000 frontline responders battled for almost two-years against the Democratic Republic of Congo's tenth Ebola outbreak, which has now been declared over. CNN's David McKenzie reports.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 8:40 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Brent Swails and Amanda Watts, CNN

The Democratic Republic of Congo's battle against the world's second-deadliest Ebola outbreak on record is officially over, the country's health minister, Eteni Longondo, announced Thursday.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization regional director for Africa, said the announcement was made after no new cases were reported 42 days since the last survivor tested negative for the virus.

"It wasn't easy and at times it seemed like a mission impossible," Moeti said.

Some 16,000 frontline workers battled for almost two years against the country's 10th outbreak, Moeti said.

Despite successfully deploying two separate vaccines, the outbreak claimed more than 2,200 lives, with the response continually hampered by community mistrust and violence in the country's volatile northeastern provinces.

The country now turns its attention to battling Covid-19 as well as its 11th Ebola outbreak, already underway in Mbandaka, in the country's western Equateur Province.

Moeti said there are many lessons that have been learned from overcoming Ebola that can be used in the fight against Covid-19.

"One of the most important lessons . . . is the need to engage with, work with, enable communities to be knowledgeable, to be empowered to play their role in different ways," Moeti said.

Call for caution

UNICEF, the United Nations' children's agency, said it "welcomes" the announcement but warned the fight isn't over yet in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF DRC representative, said a large number of human resources and finances were deployed in the eastern region of the country to reach the end of the current outbreak.

Beigbeder said UNICEF supplied water, hygiene services, and psychosocial support to children and informed millions of people on how to protect themselves from Ebola.

"These valuable lessons are helping us in our current effort to tackle the new Ebola outbreak in Equateur Province, while also responding to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic," Beigbeder said.

The new outbreak and Covid-19 are showing the world it's important for international donors to support the country's already overburdened health systems to fight against "the disease and tackle the impacts on children and their families," UNICEF said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32753

Reported Deaths: 880
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery346788
Jefferson3332130
Mobile3219134
Tuscaloosa173935
Marshall12659
Lee100136
Shelby87723
Morgan8592
Madison8185
Franklin81211
Walker75112
Elmore73012
Dallas7117
Butler58627
Chambers53527
Tallapoosa53469
Etowah48513
DeKalb4845
Autauga47310
Baldwin4629
Unassigned45316
Lowndes43117
Russell4070
Pike3784
Houston3734
Cullman3483
Bullock34710
Lauderdale3324
Coffee3261
Colbert3235
Limestone3180
Barbour3031
Sumter27112
Covington2703
Hale26719
Wilcox2618
Marengo25511
Clarke2435
St. Clair2282
Calhoun2255
Dale2160
Winston2082
Talladega2006
Escambia1906
Choctaw18712
Marion18312
Chilton1782
Jackson1782
Pickens1786
Monroe1742
Blount1731
Greene1606
Conecuh1533
Macon1537
Randolph1509
Bibb1461
Henry1284
Crenshaw1193
Perry1020
Washington946
Lawrence840
Cherokee627
Fayette621
Lamar620
Geneva550
Coosa541
Clay352
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 38034

Reported Deaths: 567
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8643175
Davidson8258103
Rutherford226634
Hamilton218529
Trousdale14715
Sumner126051
Williamson87414
Knox7835
Robertson72910
Putnam7067
Lake6900
Wilson68315
Bledsoe6161
Out of TN6119
Tipton5804
Sevier5163
Bedford4514
Bradley4213
Montgomery4137
Hardeman2691
Unassigned2660
Maury2592
Rhea2580
Loudon2441
Macon2413
Fayette2292
Madison2062
McMinn19417
Cheatham1870
Dyer1810
Hamblen1624
Cumberland1553
Dickson1510
Blount1503
Monroe1164
Washington1120
Coffee1020
Lawrence1013
Lauderdale862
Gibson831
Anderson812
Hardin805
Jefferson800
Sullivan772
Obion752
Wayne710
Franklin693
Hickman670
Greene662
Haywood592
Grundy581
Smith581
White583
Marion564
Unicoi530
Lincoln510
Marshall491
McNairy480
Warren470
Overton460
Weakley451
DeKalb440
Giles430
Hawkins432
Carter421
Roane420
Henry370
Carroll361
Cocke360
Polk360
Meigs310
Campbell281
Crockett283
Johnson280
Perry280
Henderson270
Grainger250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Claiborne190
Stewart190
Humphreys181
Decatur170
Chester160
Fentress150
Scott140
Benton121
Clay120
Houston100
Union100
Pickett60
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events